Between Green Bay And Marinette Is A Charming Midwest City With A State Park, Tasty Eats, And Lake Michigan Fun
Oconto, Wisconsin, is a city built where the Oconto River meets the Great Lakes. The river snakes through the community, dividing it in half before merging with Lake Michigan via the western shores of Green Bay. Oconto is seen by many as marking the beginning of Wisconsin's true north woods, meaning the large lake stretching to the horizon is balanced by thick forests, marshes, and soft sandy shores. Archaeological evidence shows that the area has been inhabited for thousands of years, and today, Oconto is a quiet Wisconsin town with marinas, riverside parks, long stretches of public lakefront, and local restaurants that continue to make it a place worth visiting.
Located a quick 35 minutes north of the city of Green Bay and 25 minutes south of Marinette, Oconto has just over 4,500 residents and is defined by its small-town status and location at the confluence of Lake Michigan, the Oconto River, and rugged Wisconsin wilderness. It's a place to be on the water, at the beach with your toes in the sand, on a boat under the sun, or fishing from a shaded piece of shore. If not on the lake, then it's all about being in nature by hiking at the state park on the river and maybe stopping at the small museum that explains Oconto's millennia-long history.
Downtown, more history is on display in local museums and historic properties, while friendly dining establishments serve hearty home-cooked meals. Oconto's proximity to the city means that it could potentially be a quieter home base for visiting Green Bay or watching a Packers NFL game. But there's plenty to explore to make Oconto a Lake Michigan destination all its own.
Parks and Lake Michigan fun in Oconto, Wisconsin
Copper Culture State Park in Oconto is a bit different from some of Wisconsin's best state parks, in that it's not a massive, multi-thousand-acre place. The park is a modest 42 acres and was built at the site of a cemetery of the prehistoric Old Copper Complex people. They lived in the Great Lakes region from around 4,000 to 2,000 B.C. and got their name from the tools and ornaments they made from the metal deposits in the area. It's a quiet state park on the river with no entrance fee, picnic areas, fishing spots, and walking trails, as well as a small museum on the prehistoric people who called the region home.
For more park action in Oconto, there are a few quality options, including Breakwater Park. Located right where the river meets Lake Michigan, it's a smaller park with a boat launch, docks, a pavilion for picnics, plenty more fishing opportunities, and a long breakwall. To really soak in the Lake Michigan vibes, Oconto City Park (pictured above) is the perfect place for sunny days on the water. Just south of town, it's a 24-acre park with playgrounds, pavilions, volleyball courts, and 700 feet of waterfront, including a nice sandy stretch of beach.
As a lakeside town, it's easy to get out onto the water. If you brought the fishing gear that can go on vacation and you've got a boat, there are various launches and slips for rent, and marinas for any servicing needs. Oconto Water Fun Rentals is also there for those looking to take a pontoon, fishing, or ski boat for the day, while Your Fishin' Pal Guide Service can take you on an angling adventure.
Where to stay, tasty eats, and local museums
With its centuries of history, Oconto has dozens of sites on the National Register of Historic Places, including the Beyer Home and Carriage Museum. Thought to be among the first all-brick homes in the county, the mansion was built in the late 19th century and has a wraparound porch, three-story tower, and restored interior. The museum has added a room to the grounds for displaying horse-drawn carriages, early electric cars, and a refurbished 1950s Ford convertible, as well as exhibits on military history and historic local businesses like the Oconto Brewing Company.
To grab a bite to eat, there are many local establishments worth checking out. The Shop on Main is a cozy coffee place in the heart of Oconto that makes bagels, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch favorites like BLT sandwiches. The River City Diner & Smokehouse is another local spot, offering classic diner breakfast all day alongside southern-style BBQ, allowing patrons to combine the specialties in omelettes stuffed with slow-cooked meat. The top local spot on TripAdvisor, however, is The Dockside (pictured above). It's next to the aforementioned Breakwater Park, has outdoor seating with lake views, and serves standard bar fare and seafood dishes like ahi tuna, fish tacos, and a haddock filet entree.
Finding accommodation in Oconto is a breeze, with a few hotels in town, rental cabins for a range of budgets, and a pair of camping areas. The City Park has 9 first-come-first-served sites, while the Holtwood Campground is right in town and on the Oconto River, offering a litany of amenities and family-friendly activities, like paddle boards, tubes for river floats, mini golf, tandem bikes, and more. For more Lake Michigan fun, head straight across Green Bay to Wisconsin's ethereal Door County.