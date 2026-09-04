Between Green Bay And Marinette Is A Charming Midwest City With A State Park, Tasty Eats, And Lake Michigan Fun

Oconto, Wisconsin, is a city built where the Oconto River meets the Great Lakes. The river snakes through the community, dividing it in half before merging with Lake Michigan via the western shores of Green Bay. Oconto is seen by many as marking the beginning of Wisconsin's true north woods, meaning the large lake stretching to the horizon is balanced by thick forests, marshes, and soft sandy shores. Archaeological evidence shows that the area has been inhabited for thousands of years, and today, Oconto is a quiet Wisconsin town with marinas, riverside parks, long stretches of public lakefront, and local restaurants that continue to make it a place worth visiting.

Located a quick 35 minutes north of the city of Green Bay and 25 minutes south of Marinette, Oconto has just over 4,500 residents and is defined by its small-town status and location at the confluence of Lake Michigan, the Oconto River, and rugged Wisconsin wilderness. It's a place to be on the water, at the beach with your toes in the sand, on a boat under the sun, or fishing from a shaded piece of shore. If not on the lake, then it's all about being in nature by hiking at the state park on the river and maybe stopping at the small museum that explains Oconto's millennia-long history.

Downtown, more history is on display in local museums and historic properties, while friendly dining establishments serve hearty home-cooked meals. Oconto's proximity to the city means that it could potentially be a quieter home base for visiting Green Bay or watching a Packers NFL game. But there's plenty to explore to make Oconto a Lake Michigan destination all its own.