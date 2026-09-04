Goodbye Napa Valley, So Long Sonoma County: This Sierra Nevada Region Is An Underrated Hotspot For Wine
When someone talks about wine tasting in California, most minds wander to the world-famous vineyards of Napa Valley, or if you're feeling slightly less cliché, you might even consider Sonoma County. For decades, these have been two of the country's biggest wine destinations. But intrepid travelers and wine tasters will quickly remind you that they aren't the only options. Take Calaveras County, for instance. At first glance, it might seem like Calaveras has more of the same California Gold Rush history and giant-tree forests as most counties in the area. But look a little closer, and you'll discover the underrated wine country.
Calaveras County doesn't get the same amount of press as its two significantly more heralded neighbors, Napa and Sonoma. While it doesn't go entirely under the radar (some Californians may scoff at the very idea of it being unheralded), the breadcrumbs of national press it's received over the last decade have been few and far between. Forbes called it the "new pulse of California wine country" back in 2016, and the San Francisco Chronicle touted it as a "small but mighty California wine region" in 2020. Local news station Fox40 even called it a "hidden winemaking region in California's Sierra foothills" in 2022, reinforcing its enduring unrecognized status among wine lovers the world over.
What's even more surprising is how little press this county has received despite having over 170 years of winemaking history. The first grapevines were planted in 1851 and prospered with the help of the Calaveras River and fertile Sierra Nevada foothills. At its peak, Calaveras County was the state's fourth-largest wine producer but then experienced almost a century of obscurity. Today, its wine industry remains small, with around 30 tasting rooms run by local families.
Calaveras County's proud wine community
From over 110 winemakers and 300 acres of vineyards in the 1870s, to decades of dormant vines, and now an ongoing renaissance of sorts, Calaveras County's wine culture has had its ups and downs. Local businesses have turned these Sierra Nevada foothills back into a proud and prosperous wine community. Milliaire Winery is the oldest of these family-owned wineries in Murphy, an under-the-radar artsy California town that needs to be the next Napa. Founded in 1983 by Liz and Steve Millier, it's renowned for crafting zinfandels. Visit the tasting room to try the distinct varietals. They even have a dog-friendly patio and a striking fig tree (perfect for picnicking under).
Renegade Winery and Bistro is one of the newer kids on the block. It opened in 2012 in Mokelumne Hill, one of California's richest gold-mining settlements, after owners Mark and Sue Rueger had been dreaming and laying the foundations for eight years. It's now the third-most-popular winery in the county on Tripadvisor, with a reputation for pairing award-winning wine with great food. The winery also hosts live music some nights, ensuring wine tasting feels grounded and lively.
Pay homage to one of the main pioneers of Calaveras County's 1970s wine renaissance by visiting the Stevenot Winery and Tasting Room just outside of Vallecito. Fifth-generation local, Barden Stevenot founded the winery in late 1970s. Since then, the establishment has continued to uphold a proud tradition of creative and brave winemaking. You can sample a range of varietals here, including tempranillo, sirah, barbera, danza roja, zinfandel, and chardonnay. The outdoor patio provides a beautiful setting for tastings, with tables and lounges surrounded by trees.
How to visit Calaveras County for wine tasting
You can drive to Calaveras County in about 2.5 hours from San Francisco or just over 1.5 hours from Sacramento. Nervous travelers may want to fly into Sacramento International Airport (SMF), the unsung California airport that ranks No. 1 for stress-free travel. Numerous hotels and inns are scattered across the county, with the majority in bigger towns like Murphys, Angels Camp, and San Andreas. In fact, the Murphys Historic Hotel is one of the longest-operating hotels in the state.
If you don't want to worry about driving, you could book a tour with a local company. Coche Vino Wine Tours offers multiple packages ranging from $70 to $160 per person at the time of this writing, with two to four stops. Those who prefer to wine and dine in style can book a Stagecoach Limousine for a full-service driver experience in an eight-person limo with a TV and sound system. If you're exploring this wine region on your own, you might want to download some official Calaveras Wine Country Maps to help you find all the best spots.
Keep an eye out for special events while you're in Calaveras County, too. As much as they know how to make wine here, they also know how to have a good time. Different wineries host events throughout the week, from live music on Sundays to Taco Tuesdays and Thursday trivia nights. Murphys Wine Bar sometimes holds special blending nights, where you can create your own unique bottle of wine.