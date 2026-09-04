Goodbye Napa Valley, So Long Sonoma County: This Sierra Nevada Region Is An Underrated Hotspot For Wine

When someone talks about wine tasting in California, most minds wander to the world-famous vineyards of Napa Valley, or if you're feeling slightly less cliché, you might even consider Sonoma County. For decades, these have been two of the country's biggest wine destinations. But intrepid travelers and wine tasters will quickly remind you that they aren't the only options. Take Calaveras County, for instance. At first glance, it might seem like Calaveras has more of the same California Gold Rush history and giant-tree forests as most counties in the area. But look a little closer, and you'll discover the underrated wine country.

Calaveras County doesn't get the same amount of press as its two significantly more heralded neighbors, Napa and Sonoma. While it doesn't go entirely under the radar (some Californians may scoff at the very idea of it being unheralded), the breadcrumbs of national press it's received over the last decade have been few and far between. Forbes called it the "new pulse of California wine country" back in 2016, and the San Francisco Chronicle touted it as a "small but mighty California wine region" in 2020. Local news station Fox40 even called it a "hidden winemaking region in California's Sierra foothills" in 2022, reinforcing its enduring unrecognized status among wine lovers the world over.

What's even more surprising is how little press this county has received despite having over 170 years of winemaking history. The first grapevines were planted in 1851 and prospered with the help of the Calaveras River and fertile Sierra Nevada foothills. At its peak, Calaveras County was the state's fourth-largest wine producer but then experienced almost a century of obscurity. Today, its wine industry remains small, with around 30 tasting rooms run by local families.