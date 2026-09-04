Between Bristol And Exeter Is A Charming Town With Markets, Antique Shops, And Idyllic Nature Getaways

England's South West is one of the most diverse regions across the British Isles: sprawling metropolitan areas like buzzing, youthful Bristol share space with hundreds of miles of national parks, and historic villages that feel frozen in time. When it comes to the latter, there are many such show-stopping settlements, some dating as far back as the early Anglo-Saxon times, particularly in the county of Somerset.

One of Somerset's most vibrant towns, Taunton, is a quintessentially English market town, filled with antique shops and charming timber-framed historic buildings. Somerset's county seat makes for a perfect base for a long weekend. The town has plenty of museums and historic pubs to check out, as well as easy access to the idyllic countryside just on its doorstep –- whether you are after stately homes steeped in green, or manicured parks within the town boundaries. Antique lovers will find dozens of small shops selling vintage and second-hand wares, as well as a seasonal artisan market in the heart of town. Taunton's commitment to vintage doesn't stop at its shops: the town has its very own heritage steam locomotive, the West Somerset Railway line, which visitors can use to get there from either terminus, or explore the surrounding towns.

Taunton can be easily reached from either Bristol or Exeter, two of the main bustling cities dotting the southwest. While the former is located about one hour's drive (49 miles), Exeter is closer, just under 40 minutes' drive (32 miles) across a picturesque stretch of South Devonian countryside, which features one of the UK's oldest, picturesque mills, and even a family-friendly, quirky theme park.