Between Bristol And Exeter Is A Charming Town With Markets, Antique Shops, And Idyllic Nature Getaways
England's South West is one of the most diverse regions across the British Isles: sprawling metropolitan areas like buzzing, youthful Bristol share space with hundreds of miles of national parks, and historic villages that feel frozen in time. When it comes to the latter, there are many such show-stopping settlements, some dating as far back as the early Anglo-Saxon times, particularly in the county of Somerset.
One of Somerset's most vibrant towns, Taunton, is a quintessentially English market town, filled with antique shops and charming timber-framed historic buildings. Somerset's county seat makes for a perfect base for a long weekend. The town has plenty of museums and historic pubs to check out, as well as easy access to the idyllic countryside just on its doorstep –- whether you are after stately homes steeped in green, or manicured parks within the town boundaries. Antique lovers will find dozens of small shops selling vintage and second-hand wares, as well as a seasonal artisan market in the heart of town. Taunton's commitment to vintage doesn't stop at its shops: the town has its very own heritage steam locomotive, the West Somerset Railway line, which visitors can use to get there from either terminus, or explore the surrounding towns.
Taunton can be easily reached from either Bristol or Exeter, two of the main bustling cities dotting the southwest. While the former is located about one hour's drive (49 miles), Exeter is closer, just under 40 minutes' drive (32 miles) across a picturesque stretch of South Devonian countryside, which features one of the UK's oldest, picturesque mills, and even a family-friendly, quirky theme park.
Visit charming markets and antique shops
As the South West's main vibrant, artsy city (that was also named among the best to visit in 2026), Bristol often takes the lion's share when it comes to urban tourism. Yet, skipping places like the neighboring North Wessex Downs national park, with its rolling hills, idyllic villages, and rare wildlife, or unique towns like Taunton, would be an oversight, especially for visitors who are after an authentic experience of "charity shops" and independent stores selling antiques, second-hand, and vintage wares.
For general antiques, such as decor, toys and collectables, start at the Taunton branch of the UK-wide chain Antiques on High, located on Silver Street. The shop stands where the town's independent Taunton Antique Market was first established in the 1970s. The market opens every Monday, but it is recommended to check for seasonal opening times ahead of visiting. The market attracts folks from across the UK and is a great way to find bargains and trinkets sold by more than 100 dealers. Head to Selwood Antiques if you are looking for (or just window shopping) one-of-a-kind wooden furniture, and related bric-a-brac.
Happening twice every month, Taunton's independent market is a great way to get a flavor of the local crafts and buy artisanal wares, food, and drink. You can sample regional pale ale from the Incredible Brewing Company, or get a taste of small-batch Somerset jams and preserves from Bumblebees. If you are looking for giftable wares, you can buy handmade jewelry made by Somerset Silver, or natural scented, handmade soaps from Somerset Natural Soaps. Live music also livens up the market, but make sure to plan your visit for the second Sunday, or last Saturday, of the month to find it open.
Taunton is a great base to enjoy idyllic nature getaways
Visitors don't need to go far to enjoy a breath of fresh countryside air. Just 4 miles away from the town center, Hestercombe House and Gardens is great for a day out exploring the 50 acres of award-winning gardens. The 16th-century stately home itself is exemplary of Somerset's affluent historic landowners and the extravagant architecture they championed over the centuries.
For a taste of the wilder nature surrounding Taunton, head to the Blackdown Hills National Landscape, just a half hour's drive from the town. Unlike Hestercombe Gardens, which are best-suited for gentle strolls and admiring the meticulously-trimmed shrubbery, the Blackdown Hills are ideal for hiking through the woods and by the riverside, observing native wildlife, and checking out historic sights like the Wellington Monument soaring proudly at 175 feet atop the homonymous hill.
Those looking for romantic filming locations to visit across the United Kingdom will find an abundance of photogenic places in Somerset. Yet, Taunton itself has plenty of scenic green spaces and parks to enjoy some time out from antique shopping and sightseeing. Just a 5-minute walk from the charming exposed beams of the historic Tudor Tavern (an original built in the 14th century) is Vivary Park. One of the town's main leisure spots, the park features a century-old oak, a traditional bandstand, and is renowned for its yearly flower show, a tradition since 1851. The park spreads across more than 7 hectares, making for a sizable pocket of green to explore and spend a half day surrounded by nature. On the opposite side of town, Longrun Meadow & French Weir Park are best for sports, cycling, and hiking, with a picnic barn, trails, and an orienteering course, with a picturesque river backdrop.