Near Sunderland Is A Charming Coastal Town With Beaches, Local Eateries, And Scenic Cliffs

Despite the constant loom of clouds and rain, England offers an array of scenic sights for a memorable vacation. On those rare days when the sun shines, there's no better place to be than by the seaside, and in a town with a name like Seaham, you can be sure that countless coastal delights await. Stretched along the shores of County Durham in the northeast of England, both outdoorsy travelers and history fiends will find interesting things to do here.

The minute you arrive in Seaham, the waterfront beckons. Take a stroll along the promenade on North Road, where benches facing the seaside dot the length of the street, or walk down to the harbor for views of boats bobbing against a backdrop of rugged cliffs. Visitors can even enjoy scenic strolls along the sandy beaches where the famous poet, Lord Byron, once set foot back in the 19th century. Aficionados of English history can delve even further back into Seaham's past with a stop at the Parish Church of St. Mary the Virgin, a rare surviving relic of the country's Anglo-Saxon era. The modest stone edifice sits on a gentle slope surrounded by a graveyard with picturesque panoramas of the North Sea stretching into the distance.

Aside from beach strolls, Seaham's maze of paved lanes beckons for leisurely sightseeing. A handful of local cafes with colorful storefronts and quaint pubs are tucked within weathered brick facades, which only adds to the charming coastal atmosphere. The nearby coastal town of Sunderland is only about a 15-minute drive north of Seaham, while travelers coming from London can take a train to Seaham in just over three hours. A posh spa hotel and several local inns nearby mean even day-trippers can turn a visit to Seaham into a relaxing overnight getaway.