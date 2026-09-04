Near Sunderland Is A Charming Coastal Town With Beaches, Local Eateries, And Scenic Cliffs
Despite the constant loom of clouds and rain, England offers an array of scenic sights for a memorable vacation. On those rare days when the sun shines, there's no better place to be than by the seaside, and in a town with a name like Seaham, you can be sure that countless coastal delights await. Stretched along the shores of County Durham in the northeast of England, both outdoorsy travelers and history fiends will find interesting things to do here.
The minute you arrive in Seaham, the waterfront beckons. Take a stroll along the promenade on North Road, where benches facing the seaside dot the length of the street, or walk down to the harbor for views of boats bobbing against a backdrop of rugged cliffs. Visitors can even enjoy scenic strolls along the sandy beaches where the famous poet, Lord Byron, once set foot back in the 19th century. Aficionados of English history can delve even further back into Seaham's past with a stop at the Parish Church of St. Mary the Virgin, a rare surviving relic of the country's Anglo-Saxon era. The modest stone edifice sits on a gentle slope surrounded by a graveyard with picturesque panoramas of the North Sea stretching into the distance.
Aside from beach strolls, Seaham's maze of paved lanes beckons for leisurely sightseeing. A handful of local cafes with colorful storefronts and quaint pubs are tucked within weathered brick facades, which only adds to the charming coastal atmosphere. The nearby coastal town of Sunderland is only about a 15-minute drive north of Seaham, while travelers coming from London can take a train to Seaham in just over three hours. A posh spa hotel and several local inns nearby mean even day-trippers can turn a visit to Seaham into a relaxing overnight getaway.
Beaches and seaside cliffs in Seaham, England
When the weather allows, Slope Beach at Seaham's busy harbor offers a small slice of sandy shoreline for visitors to sunbathe. Throw down a towel and bring a good book to read while soaking up the English seaside scenery. The shallow beach is protected from choppy waves by the massive stone wall of Seaham Lighthouse, meaning anyone who wants to take a cold plunge can jump right into the water.
Just beyond the harbor to the north is Glass Beach, where visitors can enjoy a "beautiful walk in the fresh air," according to a previous review. The long stretch of pebbly shoreline is backed by a gentle grassy ridge, making a leisurely stroll here all the more picturesque. Beachcombers can also poke around the pebbles to find pieces of sea glass. Follow the length of the seashore until you reach Seaham Hall Beach, where the rugged cliffside has eroded to reveal rocky grottoes.
For a glimpse of even more dramatic coastal cliffs, make your way to Nose's Point towards the southern part of town, where a stretch of dramatic limestone bluffs forms a backdrop against the crashing waves. Walking paths across the grassy headlands mean visitors can enjoy a pleasant stroll with views of the rugged crags down below. A steep trail leads down to nearby Blast Beach, which offers another perspective of the limestone ledges looming up over the pebbly shoreline. "The beach had some interesting natural formations and a wonderful sea cove to explore," says one Google Maps reviewer. For more coastal fun, make your way down to Whitby, a town with windswept cliffs so haunting it inspired Bram Stoker to write Dracula. Also about 90 minutes by car is York, one of the spookiest U.K. destinations for a Summerween getaway.
Where to eat in Seaham, England
Beach strolls and clifftop wanderings will no doubt leave you feeling peckish. Make your way back to the winding lanes in Seaham's town center to find a good place to eat. A classic seaside meal is battered fish with a side of chips, which can be found at Downey's Fish & Chips. Here, diners can tuck into a plate of crispy haddock, cod, or even langoustines alongside a pile of homemade fries, not to mention mushy peas and curry sauce. "Some of the nicest fish and chips I've ever had," says a previous customer on Google Maps.
Anyone craving a classic British pub experience should head over to The Coal Face. Inside, the brick fireplace, paneled wooden walls, and old-timey furnishings create a rustic vibe to sit back and enjoy refreshments. On pleasant days, pub-goers can even relax at the outdoor seating area. "Absolutely amazing atmosphere, friendly bar staff," says a previous visitor on Google Maps. Order a pint of Guinness or a glass of wine, and if you're there on a Sunday evening, the pub is lively with music performances.
Another quintessential British experience is afternoon tea, which can be enjoyed at the Seaham Lighthouse Cafe. "If you're passing through or looking for a cozy spot with great food [...] I highly recommend stopping by," says one Google Maps reviewer. Sit down to a spread of scones with jam, savory quiches, and bite-sized sandwiches washed down with a cup of tea or Prosecco. Also popular on the menu is the traditional English breakfast, which includes sausages, baked beans, and toast. If you haven't had your fill of the English seaside, take the train about an hour to Durham, where Rick Steves says you'll see "some of England's best historical sights."