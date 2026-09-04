The West Coast's Best Rodeo For 2027 Is An LGBTQ-Friendly Gem With Shows, Pool Parties, And Dancing

Howdy there, cowboys, cowgirls, and cowpokes of all stripes. American rodeos have long been associated with conservative, traditionalist values and ideals, which don't always create the most LGBTQ-friendly environments. But hold onto your bedazzled saddlebags and assless chaps, because one rodeo on the West Coast has become one of the country's most anticipated for the LGBTQ+ community and their allies. Palm Springs Hot Rodeo in California was recently featured by the USA Today 2026 Readers' Choice Awards as the best rodeo on the West Coast and fourth-best in the entire country. While it's already been and gone in 2026, it's a highly anticipated event for 2027.

Palm Springs Hot Rodeo has been running for around 50 years, but the official Greater Palm Springs Chapter of the Golden State Gay Rodeo Association didn't form until 2000. Since then , the rodeo has had continued support in its celebration of the homoerotic nature of western and rodeo culture for all people beneath the LGBTQ+ flag, many of whom feel excluded from traditional events. "A lot of gay people can't be incorporated into the other rodeo world," contestant Savannah Smith said in a Mother Jones article. "You can do whatever you want here, and everyone here is supportive."

Palm Springs Hot Rodeo, part of the International Gay Rodeo Association circuit, provides an open-minded and welcoming environment for these passionate competitors. Any gender can compete in any event over the weekend-long festivities, whether that's bull riding, barrel racing, wild drag racing, calf roping, or steer wrestling. While the rodeo events take place at Dysart Equestrian Park in Banning, 30 miles from Palm Springs, other celebrations, including a pride parade, pool parties, cowgirl nights, and the awards ceremony, are held at venues in Palm Springs. Needless to say, much frivolity, love, and outlandish Wild West shenanigans await.