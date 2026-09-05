Just Outside Austin Is Texas' County In The Heart Of Hill Country With Endless Outdoor Fun And Historic Charm
Austin, the Texas state capital known as the "Live Music Capital of the World" and famous for its "Silicon Hills" tech scene, is one of the state's most vibrant cities. After visiting this bustling hub, more treasures await in nearby Texas Hill Country. This cluster of counties in Central Texas brims with the natural beauty of rolling limestone hills and sparkling bodies of water, along with charming small towns filled with history, culture, wine, and delicious flavors. And right in the heart of Hill Country lies Burnet County, where endless outdoor fun and historic charm make it an excellent place to visit.
Famous for its five sparkling lakes, beautiful bluebonnet flowers (the county seat, Burnet, is known as "The Bluebonnet Capital of Texas"), and the American bald eagles who winter here each year, Burnet County showcases Mother Nature at her finest. It's no wonder this county is a hotspot for outdoor enthusiasts. Burnet County's lakes, called the Highland Lakes by locals, are a paradise filled with activities for beating the notorious Texas heat. Recreational splendors abound in the county's pair of state parks, the expansive Inks Lake State Park and the subterranean Longhorn Cavern State Park. Around 10 miles of tenacious trails await at Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge, where wildlife and landscapes shift with the seasons. Cyclists comb the dirt hills at Spider Mountain Bike Park, home to Texas' only ski lift.
But there's more to Burnet County than a long list of epic outdoor adventures. Part of the Texas frontier, Burnet is also a terrific destination for history buffs. Its early history is preserved in the Fort Croghan Museum and Grounds and walkable historic district, while the 20th century comes alive through an impressive fleet of World War II aircraft and the vintage train cars of the Hill Country Flyer.
Outdoor fun is king in Burnet County
Outdoor fun reigns in Highland Lakes, Burnet County's scenic, wildly popular lake region full of cozy lodging. From camping and hiking to fishing and more, there's a lot to experience at these six freshwater lakes on the Colorado River, five of which are firmly located inside Burnet County.
For serenity, wildlife, stunning natural beauty, and oodles of recreational fun, Lake Buchanan (4.0 stars on Tripadvisor) and Inks Lake (4.5 stars on Tripadvisor) hit the spot. "We discovered our new favorite place to explore," an enthusiastic traveler wrote about Lake Buchanan on Tripadvisor. The largest Highland Lake at 22,000 acres, Lake Buchanan is ideal for swimming, birdwatching, year-round fishing, and camping on its banks at places like Black Rock Park. Perched in the hills right above Lake Buchanan, Spider Mountain Bike Park is riddled with a network of winding trails suitable for all levels and covering all types of terrain. It's also where you'll find the "Texas Eagle" chair lift, which spirits visitors 350 vertical feet up to the top of Spider Mountain for breathtaking Hill Country views.
At Inks Lake, shallow waters make it popular for swimming, canoeing, and kayaking, and it's also home to the Inks Dam National Fish Hatchery, which protects the lake's marine life. One Inks Lake visitor shared on Facebook: "All in all Inks Lake was beautiful and well maintained. We will definitely be going back." Nearby, camping, picnicking, hitting the 9 miles of trails, and joining the geocache craze only scratch the surface of recreation at Inks Lake State Park – a 1,200-acre expanse bordering a section of the lake. Underground, Longhorn Cavern State Park is a day-use, one-of-a-kind wonder where visitors dive into caves to witness geological formations created millions of years ago. It's less than a half hour south of the lake, making it easy to squeeze into any lakeside itinerary.
Diving into the history of Burnet County
Burnet County's rich history is on full display in the town of Burnet, where you can't miss Fort Croghan Museum and Grounds (4.6 stars on Google), the county's birthplace. The museum transports visitors back to 1849 when the U.S. Army built a line of forts along the frontier to defend new settlers against the long-settled Comanche and Lipan Apaches. Wander the grounds to see the pair of original, preserved buildings, plus several unique structures from the period that have been relocated here. Don't miss the cool antique blacksmithing tools and antique farm equipment on display. Notes a thoughtful Google review: "Very lovely museum with interesting exhibits inside and out."
In town, the walkable Burnet Historic District is lined with 19th- and 20th-century buildings that preserve the town's history. Main, Washington, Pierce, and Jackson Streets are a time capsule where old saloons, barber shops, grocers, and the town printing press once thrived. Along the way, take a self-guided tour of the Burnet County Historical Jail, which served as the local jail from 1884 until 1982. A statue of Sheriff Wallace W. Riddell greets visitors in front of the two-story jailhouse, where you can peek at the drunk tank, sheriff's family apartment, and the solitary confinement room.
A tribute to 20th-century history awaits at Highland Lakes Squadron Commemorative Air Force (4.7 stars on Google), the world's largest flying museum. It boasts over 165 World War II-era aircraft, including military and civilian planes, which are on display at Kate Craddock Field. "This museum is a fantastic experience for both aviation professionals and enthusiasts alike, and I highly recommend a visit," raves one Google review. Burnet is located an hour's drive from Austin, a terrific destination for solo female travelers. For something different, consider ditching the car and hopping aboard the Hill Country Flyer, a vintage train departing from Austin that features a two-hour layover in Burnet.