Just Outside Austin Is Texas' County In The Heart Of Hill Country With Endless Outdoor Fun And Historic Charm

Austin, the Texas state capital known as the "Live Music Capital of the World" and famous for its "Silicon Hills" tech scene, is one of the state's most vibrant cities. After visiting this bustling hub, more treasures await in nearby Texas Hill Country. This cluster of counties in Central Texas brims with the natural beauty of rolling limestone hills and sparkling bodies of water, along with charming small towns filled with history, culture, wine, and delicious flavors. And right in the heart of Hill Country lies Burnet County, where endless outdoor fun and historic charm make it an excellent place to visit.

Famous for its five sparkling lakes, beautiful bluebonnet flowers (the county seat, Burnet, is known as "The Bluebonnet Capital of Texas"), and the American bald eagles who winter here each year, Burnet County showcases Mother Nature at her finest. It's no wonder this county is a hotspot for outdoor enthusiasts. Burnet County's lakes, called the Highland Lakes by locals, are a paradise filled with activities for beating the notorious Texas heat. Recreational splendors abound in the county's pair of state parks, the expansive Inks Lake State Park and the subterranean Longhorn Cavern State Park. Around 10 miles of tenacious trails await at Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge, where wildlife and landscapes shift with the seasons. Cyclists comb the dirt hills at Spider Mountain Bike Park, home to Texas' only ski lift.

But there's more to Burnet County than a long list of epic outdoor adventures. Part of the Texas frontier, Burnet is also a terrific destination for history buffs. Its early history is preserved in the Fort Croghan Museum and Grounds and walkable historic district, while the 20th century comes alive through an impressive fleet of World War II aircraft and the vintage train cars of the Hill Country Flyer.