Near Gainesville Is Florida's Lesser-Known Preserve With Scenic Wetlands, A Nature Park, And Wildlife

In North Central Florida, away from the developed coastlines, sits a quiet nature preserve that's often overlooked. Little Orange Creek Preserve and Nature Park is where longleaf pines, weathered cypress, and towering oaks draped with Spanish moss grow. The undeveloped landscape is dotted with gentle moving creeks, freshwater marshes, and coffee-colored swamps. Adding to the nature scenes are roaming bears, nesting bald eagles, and alligators resting on the banks of waterways. The slow-paced flow of the preserve is a reminder that Florida is more than just sunshine and its commercial beaches.

Little Orange Creek Preserve and Nature Park is a 2,900-acre protected land, managed by Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT) and other partners. Developed around the upper Little Orange Creek watershed, the conservation area's main goal is to protect the habitat around the wetland forest and prairie. Open from sunrise to sunset, the park offers guests a place to hike marshland trails, spot wildlife, or have quiet picnics in nature. Regulars come here to bask in the park's peaceful setting, and travelers who visit often praise its beauty. One Google user remarked, "We stopped here on our way from Gainesville to St. Augustine for a break. We felt like we were transported back in time. It's a gorgeous park."

The preserve is approximately 15 miles east of Gainesville, where you can also find the nearest airport, Gainesville Regional Airport (GNV). However, Ocala International Airport (OCF) is less than an hour away and provides travelers with more options for domestic and international flights. The preserve is free to visit and would make a great escape for anyone who needs a change of pace from Orlando's theme parks or Jacksonville's beaches.