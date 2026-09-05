Near Gainesville Is Florida's Lesser-Known Preserve With Scenic Wetlands, A Nature Park, And Wildlife
In North Central Florida, away from the developed coastlines, sits a quiet nature preserve that's often overlooked. Little Orange Creek Preserve and Nature Park is where longleaf pines, weathered cypress, and towering oaks draped with Spanish moss grow. The undeveloped landscape is dotted with gentle moving creeks, freshwater marshes, and coffee-colored swamps. Adding to the nature scenes are roaming bears, nesting bald eagles, and alligators resting on the banks of waterways. The slow-paced flow of the preserve is a reminder that Florida is more than just sunshine and its commercial beaches.
Little Orange Creek Preserve and Nature Park is a 2,900-acre protected land, managed by Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT) and other partners. Developed around the upper Little Orange Creek watershed, the conservation area's main goal is to protect the habitat around the wetland forest and prairie. Open from sunrise to sunset, the park offers guests a place to hike marshland trails, spot wildlife, or have quiet picnics in nature. Regulars come here to bask in the park's peaceful setting, and travelers who visit often praise its beauty. One Google user remarked, "We stopped here on our way from Gainesville to St. Augustine for a break. We felt like we were transported back in time. It's a gorgeous park."
The preserve is approximately 15 miles east of Gainesville, where you can also find the nearest airport, Gainesville Regional Airport (GNV). However, Ocala International Airport (OCF) is less than an hour away and provides travelers with more options for domestic and international flights. The preserve is free to visit and would make a great escape for anyone who needs a change of pace from Orlando's theme parks or Jacksonville's beaches.
Discover scenic wetlands at the lesser-known Little Orange Creek Preserve and Nature Park
Little Orange Creek Preserve and Nature Park is relatively new, having opened in 2017, which may be one reason why it is not as well known as other parks. Plus, the preserve is located in Hawthorne, a small community of only around 1,600 residents. Because of this, the park often gets overshadowed by more famous attractions like the 10 most-visited Florida state parks. However, this is a good thing for visitors to Little Orange Creek who get to explore a less crowded side of Florida's wetlands.
The best way to truly see the conservation area is to hike the wetland trails. Almost 3 miles of trails weave through the preserve, offering nature lovers a chance to trek through swamp forests and marshlands. Much of the main path, the 2-mile Kathy Cantwell Trail, meanders along Little Orange Creek, the waterway from which the preserve gets its name. Visitors often mention enjoying the path along the creek, the swampy areas, and the overlooks from which they found beautiful views of the prairie, wetlands, and wildlife. You'll want to come prepared in case the areas near the waterways are a bit muddy and soggy. And since you're exploring near swamps, having a top-rated bug repellent on hand is a good idea.
Spot wildlife and learn about conservation at Little Orange Creek Preserve and Nature Park
When exploring Little Orange Creek Preserve, a little patience can go a long way. The preserve's habitat harbors plenty of wildlife guests can try to spot, including black bears, deer, coyotes, bobcats, and gopher tortoises, among other species. It's not uncommon to see alligators, sandhill cranes, and herons in the wetlands, especially from the elevated decks. Patiently waiting at the overlooks can be quite rewarding. "The last lookout spot was an alligator gar and snapping turtle feeding frenzy! We saw a deer and an alligator on the bank," commented an AllTrails user.
For visitors wanting to learn more about wildlife and conservation efforts, the Nature Park features a nature center that provides educational opportunities for kids and adults. Volunteers can sign up for monthly events hosted by ACT that not only promote being active but are also a good way to learn more about how to protect the park's wildlife. Moreover, families and kids can burn off some energy at the playground or on the exercise equipment. Plus, the picnic benches are a great spot to enjoy a bite to eat surrounded by nature. While in the area, carve out time to check out the food scene and youthful vibes in Gainesville, Florida's best college city.