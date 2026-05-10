10 Most-Visited Florida State Parks, Ranked From Best To Worst
Florida is home to a whopping 175 state parks, including historic landmarks and recreational trails, which places it among the five states with the most state parks. Hundreds of thousands of visitors flock to these gorgeous beaches, surf spots, and wildlife havens every year, with some near major destinations like Miami or Key West and others in more off-the-beaten-path locales. Some state parks only see a few thousand visitors each year, while others are so popular that they sometimes temporarily close to avoid overcrowding. They all charge admission fees, typically no higher than $8 for a day pass, but these busy parks are the most popular for good reason: sugar-sand beaches, island vibes, and gorgeous views.
We'll be the first to admit that ranking Florida's most-visited parks from "best to worst" might be in vain, because, by virtue of being so popular, they're all beloved. Across the board, visitors to the 11 parks below rate their experiences very highly on both Google and Tripadvisor, so we compared both ratings and the total number of reviews to get a sense of what made them stand out. We also relied on resources published on FloridaDep.gov, FloridaStateParks.org, VisitFlorida.com, and other regional tourism websites.
We didn't include recreational trails, such as the Florida Keys Overseas Heritage Trail, even though these handful of attractions have some of the highest visitor numbers across the Florida State Parks system. Also, according to the 2022-23 fiscal year report, Stump Pass Beach was among the most visited, but in October 2024, Hurricane Milton caused significant damage and it was closed until late 2025. It has reopened, but to reflect the most current data, we kept it off the list.
1. St. Andrews State Park (Panama City Beach)
With nearly 750,000 visits in 2025, St. Andrews State Park clocks in as one of the most popular parks in Florida's entire network, and it's not hard to see why. Located across St. Andrews Bay from Panama City Beach, this glistening oasis consists of five distinct ecological landscapes, including dunes, inland bodies of water, coastal scrub, salt marshes, and pines. The beaches span 1.5 miles and are ideal for fishing, swimming, and birdwatching, as this scenic spit is also a popular spot for migrating birds.
The inlet between St. Andrews Bay and the Gulf separates the state park from the stunning Shell Island, an undeveloped barrier island boasting 7 miles of beach accessible only by boat. It kind of gives St. Andrews a two-fer quality, with this day trip option available via ferry. It's ideal for those who love a bit more seclusion, but it's also pretty rustic, as there are no facilities — including restrooms — and you need to pack everything in and out.
Back in St. Andrews State Park, which is designated on Tripadvisor as a Travelers' Choice Best of the Best for 2026, there are three stores where you can grab tickets to Shell Island or rent golf carts, umbrellas, kayaks, SUP boards, and more. And although it was damaged during Hurricane Michael in 2018, the sunny campground has been refurbished and is open for reservations. You'll even find eco-tents for a waterfront glamping experience, just in case you prefer a few more creature comforts.
2. Blue Spring State Park (near Orange City)
In the late spring and summer, Florida's wetland areas become even more brilliant with the arrival of fireflies, of which there are actually more than 50 species in the state. Natural springs are a great place to see these "lightning bugs," and enjoying an evening at Blue Spring State Park is a special treat during this time. "Great spot to camp during firefly season, your tent is literally amongst the twinkling light," says a visitor on TripAdvisor.
Another creature that Blue Spring is known for? Manatees! In fact, they might just be the park's number one attraction. In 1970, there were only 14 of these gentle marine mammals in this area. But at the last count in 2023, there were 729.
Blue Spring State Park is a great place to birdwatch, camp, book a cruise down the adjacent St. Johns River, walk along the spring run — the stream that the flowing spring produces — or tube or paddle around the crystalline, turquoise pools. Swimming in these 72-degree waters is also allowed, but only between April 1 and November 14. These dates can sometimes fluctuate because they coincide with the season when most manatees migrate elsewhere. When the sea cows return, swimming is off-limits. Like a lot of Florida's most popular parks, there may be long queues during busy periods, and the park may close — sometimes for up to a few hours at a time. For the best chance of avoiding a rush, head there early or prioritize a weekday.
3. Anastasia State Park (St. Augustine)
For a park that ties together early American history, stunning beaches, wildlife, camping, and more, look no further than the 1,600-acre Anastasia State Park near St. Augustine. Founded in 1565, the city is known as the earliest continuously inhabited European settlement. The park is even on the National Register of Historic Places thanks to its valuable archaeological site featuring 17th-century Spanish quarries, where a kind of limestone known as coquina was harvested to construct early buildings in town.
Explore the park's history and nature through interpretive signage along walking routes like the Marsh Trail, where wildlife-watchers may be rewarded with sightings of tortoises, birds, and manatees. Take the kids for a bike ride — bikes are available to rent at the park — or get paddling with a SUP board or kayak available from Anastasia Watersports. Birders will also be in for a treat, as Anastasia State Park is located on the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail — along with many other state parks — making it a spectacular place to see a wide range of both sedentary and migrating birds.
Anastasia is a fantastic place to camp, with a large, 139-site campground for both RVs and tents. All sites have electricity and water, making it extra easy to relax, and the sites are nestled amid maritime hammock — a kind of coastal forest that grows on stabilized dunes — for shade and atmosphere. "The campsites were large, shaded, and surrounded by beautiful trees," shares a visitor in a Google review. "It was quiet, peaceful, and I felt very safe as a solo female traveller."
4. Henderson Beach State Park (Destin)
If you're looking to park the RV amid palms with full hookups and access to stunning beaches and town convenience, Henderson Beach State Park may be just the ticket.
Located near the city of Destin, home to several of "the most beautiful beaches in the entire world," it's a treat for anglers seeking local fish like pompano, flounder, red fish, and more. There's a gorgeous .75-mile trail through beautiful coastal scrub, and of course, it's ideal for swimming, so it's a blast for the whole family. "White sand, blue green water, small crowd! This was perfect!" shares a visitor on TripAdvisor. "There are close bathrooms and showers to rinse off when you're done." Many visitors also note that compared to other beaches along the so-called Emerald Coast, it's not quite as crowded as some.
Henderson Beach still saw more than 525,000 visitors in 2025, and its gorgeous, sandy beach and campground make it a perennial favorite. It's such a hit that the Florida State Parks system is implementing a day-use reservation system to reduce long lines. So, as of May 2026, you'll need to book ahead to enter if you plan to visit with a vehicle. Pedestrians and cyclists don't need to.
5. Honeymoon Island State Park (Dunedin)
The most-visited state park in Florida is — drum roll, please — Honeymoon Island State Park. In 2025, it saw a whopping 1.77 million visitors, partly because its location, just a 45-minute drive from downtown Tampa, makes it easy to get to. It was rated one of America's best beaches in 2026, and it's even earned a TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Best of the Best designation for 2026.
Honeymoon Island is ideal for shelling along more than 4 miles of beach, hiking, birding, and even hopping a ferry to Caladesi Island, which is open for day use to explore undisturbed coastal nature. In the early 1900s, the two islands were actually connected, but a hurricane separated them. These colossal storms and natural sand migration continue to shape the landscape today. Bring your surfboard, comb the sand for shells, or grab your binoculars to eye up local wildlife like roseate spoonbills, tortoises, and armadillos.
One of the only downsides to Honeymoon Island, besides that it gets very busy on the weekends, is that some visitors feel it's not the greatest beach for swimming, at least compared to other nearby beaches. "It's a very shelly/rocky beach with extremely shallow waters," shares a local on Reddit. "Plus its pretty packed for a small beach and loud with people always blasting music. But it has a lot to offer, and you can kayak to different sandbars."
6. Sebastian Inlet State Park (Melbourne Beach)
Sebastian Inlet State Park is a haven for sun-seekers and surfers, and along with beaches and plenty of swimming and snorkeling opportunities, there are two unique museums, plus a campground. Separated by its namesake inlet, the park is organized into a north and south section, each with its own entrance. The north end is generally busier, and the ranger station is open 24 hours a day. The southern end is where you'll find the fascinating McLarty Treasure Museum, which delves into the history of a Spanish ship that wrecked here in 1715, laden with gold. Maybe you'll finally find the "queen's jewels."
When you're ready to get back outside, choose from four hiking trails, all under 2 miles, which are ideal for exploring the varied natural landscape. Indian River Lagoon provides amazing spots to swim, boat, paddle, fish, and more. Sebastian Inlet's north side is known to get very busy, especially on weekends, so to avoid waiting for temporary closures to be lifted, head there during the week or early in the day. It's also worth noting that while visitors rate this park quite favorably, it's currently undergoing some work. A dredging project may impact access, and as of May 2026, construction on the area's large bridge — the Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway — is scheduled to begin, so noise and traffic may be more of an issue than usual.
7. Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park (Key Biscayne)
Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park's claim to fame is its iconic lighthouse, making it a go-to for stunning views of the ocean and Biscayne Bay. Full of lush palms and brimming with great views, this secret suburban state park is just minutes from downtown Miami. It's day-use only except for boaters who can moor overnight at No Name Harbor. And with 18 reservable picnic pavilions, it's not difficult to imagine that this is a popular place for gatherings like birthdays and weddings. You'll find bike trails and bicycle rentals, plus more than a mile of sandy beach for swimming in the Atlantic Ocean.
The Cape Florida Light, built in 1825, is a star of the show at Bill Baggs. "I really love lighthouses, and this one is very special," shares a visitor in a Google review. "The atmosphere around it is very pleasant." You'll find picnic tables and grills everywhere, making it an ideal place to have lunch or spend the entire day. On weekends and holidays, it can get very busy due to its proximity to the big city, but a lot of visitors note that during weekdays, it's generally not too crowded, making it a perfect escape from the nearby big-city hubbub.
8. Silver Springs State Park (Silver Springs)
Not to be confused with Madison Blue Spring State Park, hidden in northern Florida's woodlands, this famous destination, nestled about halfway between Orlando and Gainesville, is a real treat. Silver Springs State Park preserves a natural spring — hence the name — where tours in glass-bottomed boats provide a timeless experience across turquoise waters. These boat cruises are what the park is known for. "The glass-bottom boat ride stole the show, but there's a lot this park has to offer," shares an enthusiastic visitor on TripAdvisor. These tours, which run for 30 minutes regularly throughout the day, are among the state's oldest attractions, taking visitors on informative cruises since the 1870s.
History is alive and well at the Silver River Museum and Environmental Education Center, which is home to fossils, cultural artifacts, and other historical objects, plus a replica 1800s pioneer village. When you're ready to get back out into the sun, the sylvan, winding Silver River beckons as a wonderful place to put in your kayak or canoe. "We rented kayaks and paddled down this very calm river," says a visitor on TripAdvisor. "We saw (a) manatee, monkeys, alligators, and many birds. It's very family friendly."
Around 14 miles of walking, biking, and horseback riding trails criss-cross about 5,000 acres, boasting plenty to explore. Camping is also a treat at Silver Springs, allowing for enough time to experience all the park has to offer, and the campground isn't too big. All 59 sites have water and electrical hookups.
9. Gasparilla Island State Park (Boca Grande)
Located on the south end of Gasparilla Island, a barrier island west of Fort Myers, the aptly named Gasparilla Island State Park is a haven for swimming, beachcombing, and fishing. It's an excellent place to look for shells, especially in the winter. "Beautiful area to drive around and visit," shares a reviewer on Google. "Sandy beaches with beautiful water. Seashells galore."
This popular day trip spot saw more than 627,000 visitors in 2025, although many note that the feeling is generally calm and uncrowded. The park is known for its 1890 Port Boca Grande Lighthouse, with its unique wrap-around porch. The landmark features a museum run by the Barrier Island Parks Society that's open to the public year-round, providing unique insight into local maritime heritage along with spectacular views.
Gasparilla Island is a bicyclist's oasis, with flat, scenic rides through the local community of Boca Grande and the state park itself. There are no rentals available on the island, so you'll have to bring your own, but it's worthwhile for exploring the local area. The same goes for paddling, which is a favorite activity in the turquoise Gulf waters.
10. Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park (Key West)
Even one of Florida's most prominent historic sites has a beach that rivals the Caribbean. Head to Key West and you'll find Fort Zachary Taylor State Park, named for its pre-Civil War military installation that's also a National Historic Landmark. You can wander through the place on your own or tag along on the daily 11 a.m. tour. It's definitely a stop for the history buffs, with atmospheric structures to explore, plus occasional costumed interpreters that the whole family will enjoy, with military re-enactments staged every third weekend of the month.
Fort Zachary Taylor State Park's beach is a highlight of Key West, where you'll find waters ideal for swimming, snorkeling, and scuba diving — a great way to explore the developing coral reef. The island city is also famous for its sunsets, especially at Mallory Square, where there's a well-known nightly celebration, which can get hectic. Fort Zachary Taylor makes a great viewing spot away from the crowds.
Because the park is located in one of the most popular tourist destinations in Florida, expect there to be quite a few other people exploring the park. Key West is a big cruise ship port, so large groups of people are coming and going all the time. "The line in the morning can get long, so be sure to make accommodations for that," shares a visitor in a Google review. "[There are] Lots of shaded areas with picnic tables to choose from and beautiful water views."