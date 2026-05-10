10 Most-Visited Florida State Parks, Ranked From Best To Worst

Florida is home to a whopping 175 state parks, including historic landmarks and recreational trails, which places it among the five states with the most state parks. Hundreds of thousands of visitors flock to these gorgeous beaches, surf spots, and wildlife havens every year, with some near major destinations like Miami or Key West and others in more off-the-beaten-path locales. Some state parks only see a few thousand visitors each year, while others are so popular that they sometimes temporarily close to avoid overcrowding. They all charge admission fees, typically no higher than $8 for a day pass, but these busy parks are the most popular for good reason: sugar-sand beaches, island vibes, and gorgeous views.

We'll be the first to admit that ranking Florida's most-visited parks from "best to worst" might be in vain, because, by virtue of being so popular, they're all beloved. Across the board, visitors to the 11 parks below rate their experiences very highly on both Google and Tripadvisor, so we compared both ratings and the total number of reviews to get a sense of what made them stand out. We also relied on resources published on FloridaDep.gov, FloridaStateParks.org, VisitFlorida.com, and other regional tourism websites.

We didn't include recreational trails, such as the Florida Keys Overseas Heritage Trail, even though these handful of attractions have some of the highest visitor numbers across the Florida State Parks system. Also, according to the 2022-23 fiscal year report, Stump Pass Beach was among the most visited, but in October 2024, Hurricane Milton caused significant damage and it was closed until late 2025. It has reopened, but to reflect the most current data, we kept it off the list.