Outside Raleigh Is North Carolina's Renowned Retirement Escape With Lake Fun, Colorful Parks, And Scenic Trails
It's no surprise that in retirement, people who have spent a large portion of their lives in the city often crave the slower, more peaceful lifestyle of the South. The numbers show it. According to a 2026 HireAHelper study, seven out of 10 states with the most new residents aged 65 and older were southern states. North Carolina ranked number five on the list, with 17,231 inbound moves.
Among the cities in the Tar Heel State, Raleigh, located in Wake County, is one of the most popular. Travelers of retirement age are attracted to the capital's walkable downtown, museums, and diverse food scene. More laid-back places like Dix Park also offer a break from the city's busier areas. However, there's another county that takes the cake as a retirement escape — and that's Chatham County.
Just under an hour from Raleigh, Chatham County is relatively rural, but it's also one of the fastest-growing counties in the state when it comes to seniors. About 28% of its population is 65 or over, according to the United States Census Bureau. Its appeal extends beyond the residents' ages, though. Jordan Lake and several other parks are located within the county, giving travelers access to scenic trails and opportunities for activities on the water.
Spend a day on the water at Jordan Lake
Jordan Lake State Recreation Area, located about 30 miles from Raleigh — North Carolina's "city in a park" — is a popular destination for water activities. It has four beaches open to the public: Ebenezer Church, Seaforth, Parkers Creek, and White Oak Recreation Area. Seaforth and Ebenezer Church beaches are convenient options for a low-key day along the shore, as they both have swimming areas and dedicated areas for picnics. Though there is a seasonal $10 parking fee ($5 for seniors 62 and up) for both beaches, one Google reviewer wrote that Seaforth Beach is "a wonderful place to relax on the sand and enjoy some refreshing water." Parkers Creek offers visitors beach and camping access, while access to White Oak is more limited, only open "for day-use during peak season when not reserved," according to the website.
Swimming is only one way to enjoy the recreation paradise that is Jordan Lake. Retired travelers looking for another lower-impact activity on the water can try paddling, canoeing, or kayaking. Those bringing their own equipment can put in at several locations, including Farrington Point Boat Ramp about 8 miles north of Seaforth Beach. This site has a dedicated launch for smaller, non-motorized watercraft, according to previous visitors. If you don't have the necessary gear, you can head to Crosswinds Boating Center to rent single or tandem kayaks and paddleboards. While one Google reviewer described the rental process is "a little confusing if you're new," several others said that it's easy to get help from staff members. And if you're interested in checking out another artificial lake park outside Raleigh, Harris Lake County Park is a must-visit.
Explore Chatham County's parks and trails
Jordan Lake isn't the only place in Chatham County to get a taste of the outdoors. The 1,357-acre Lower Haw River State Natural Area sits roughly between Fearrington Village and Pittsboro, following the Haw River until it flows into Jordan Lake. Travelers will find dense greenery along the riverbanks that turns gold, orange, and red in autumn. When the air becomes crisper, visitors to the Lower Haw River State Natural Area can explore its network of rugged trails without North Carolina's signature high summer humidity. Though they're not officially maintained by the state of North Carolina, hikers generally find that they're easy and enjoyable.
For a more developed park and trail experience, retirees should head to Rock Ridge Park in Pittsboro. It's got a loop trail that goes for just over 2 miles and also follows an 18-hole disc golf course. Visitors say the park is well worth the visit, but several mentioned that there's only one porta-potty.
If hiking a trail with more expanded restroom facilities is important to you, one honorable mention is the American Tobacco Trail. Though it's not technically a park, it's a paved nature trail system that stretches over 22 miles, around 4.6 miles of it within Chatham County. Both trailheads within Chatham County — New Hill Olive Chapel Road and White Oak Church Road — offer ample parking and waterless restroom facilities. From there, visitors can walk or even enjoy the trail on horseback. Retirees may also find the trail easier to traverse on an electric bicycle, though it's important to remain a safe distance from others.