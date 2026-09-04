Outside Raleigh Is North Carolina's Renowned Retirement Escape With Lake Fun, Colorful Parks, And Scenic Trails

It's no surprise that in retirement, people who have spent a large portion of their lives in the city often crave the slower, more peaceful lifestyle of the South. The numbers show it. According to a 2026 HireAHelper study, seven out of 10 states with the most new residents aged 65 and older were southern states. North Carolina ranked number five on the list, with 17,231 inbound moves.

Among the cities in the Tar Heel State, Raleigh, located in Wake County, is one of the most popular. Travelers of retirement age are attracted to the capital's walkable downtown, museums, and diverse food scene. More laid-back places like Dix Park also offer a break from the city's busier areas. However, there's another county that takes the cake as a retirement escape — and that's Chatham County.

Just under an hour from Raleigh, Chatham County is relatively rural, but it's also one of the fastest-growing counties in the state when it comes to seniors. About 28% of its population is 65 or over, according to the United States Census Bureau. Its appeal extends beyond the residents' ages, though. Jordan Lake and several other parks are located within the county, giving travelers access to scenic trails and opportunities for activities on the water.