Between Boston And Newport Is New England's Scenic State Forest With Trails, Fishing, And A Splash Pad
The Bay State boasts over 150 state parks that showcase its mountains, beaches, and forests. One 5,000-acre state forest offers lush woodlands and water recreation less than an hour away from the Massachusetts state capitol. Freetown-Fall River State Forest is New England's scenic woodland located in the larger 13,600-acre Southeastern Massachusetts Bioreserve. There is also a 227-acre Wampanoag reservation within this historic forest region, which was given to the Assonet Band in 1945.
Freetown-Fall River State Forest welcomes visitors to enjoy family-friendly activities on its fun splashpad and its surrounding picnic and recreation areas. The forest hosts 25 miles of pine trails that support hiking, horseback riding, and dirt biking, with dirt bike season running from the first Monday in May that follows a weekend to the last Sunday of November. Many hikers are drawn to the picturesque 50-feet tall Profile Rock, and birdwatchers can bring binoculars to find over 180 bird species that have been spotted in the forest and logged in eBird. The region and its many waterways also support eager anglers on the lookout for local species.
Open daily from sunrise to sunset, Freetown-Fall River State Forest's location near the Rhode Island and Massachusetts border makes it a fun and accessible outdoor haven for residents of both states. Visitors to nearby travel hubs like Cape Cod or Newport 40 minutes to the south will want to consider adding this dog-friendly stop to their itinerary. Those traveling from out of state can fly into Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, which is just a 45-minute drive from the park. Since there is no camping in the forest, travelers can find lodging in the nearby towns of Fall River, Taunton, and New Bedford.
Enjoy fishing and family-friendly water recreation
Anglers looking for their next fishing trip will find that Freetown-Fall River State Forest has many scenic areas to drop a line. The man-made Copicut Reservoir provides an impressive 600-acre habitat for fish to thrive, which allows shore fishing from its banks. "Can catch big fish and good fish," one past visitor confirmed. The forest also has brook fishing in Terry and Rattlesnake Brooks and pond fishing in Doctor's Mill Pond and Ledge Pond. Some of the most common freshwater fish that can be found throughout the forest's waterways are bass, yellow perch, and chain pickerel. For saltwater fishing a little over a half an hour away, anglers can make time for Myles Standish State Forest, New England's secluded state forest with beach beauty, fishing, and boating.
Families looking to cool off in the warmer months can visit the splash pad, known as the Freetown State Forest Spray Deck. Located near the forest headquarters, it includes fun underground sprayers that many young visitors love. "The splash park is great. There's plenty of open space to play and nice paths to venture into," one Google user said. There are also several pavilions and picnic tables nearby.
For another locale to enjoy a bite, take in the views at Freetown Ledge that overlooks the water and forest. "This is a beautiful little spot on a good hiking trail. Great to bring your family and pets. Easily have a little picnic on the cliff as well," a reviewer shared. If you are traveling on the western side of Massachusetts and still want to enjoy a state forest with water recreation, check out Tolland State Forest, Massachusetts' camping gem on one of the state's largest bodies of water.
Hike pine forest trails in Freetown-Fall River State Forest
There are many waterside and pine forest trails in Freetown-Fall River State Forest. One of the most popular is The Ledge Loop, which is 3.3 miles long and offers expansive views of eastern Massachusetts. The gravel road can be rocky with mountain and dirt bikers on the trail, so it is important to wear sturdy shoes. "Great view at the waterfall! Well Maintained and open paths. Plenty of other trails to explore if you want to spend more time in the forest," one AllTrails hiker shared. Bikers will also enjoy the 3.9-mile Hathaway Road and Breackneck Hill Trail Loop during dirt biking season given its dynamic terrain that creates a fun challenge.
Hikers looking for waterfront views can embark on the 3-mile Doctor Mill's Pond loop trail that passes the pond, while the 1.3-mile Freetown Fall River State Forest Loop is a shorter alternative option for families wanting to explore the forest while crossing several wooden bridges and keeping a lookout for wildlife. Those with limited time can also enjoy the forest's shortest hike, the 1.2-mile Whitetail and Canfield Trail Loop trail through a pine forest that features a pet cemetery. History buffs and ghost hunters alike may prefer the ambiance of this trail. "There's a pet cemetery about at the mid point of the loop. The cemetery was eerie, with many vintage grave markers but with a couple new ones. Many sunken graves too so watch your step," a hiker said. Once you are done with your outdoor forest adventure, head 15 minutes north to explore the town of Taunton, Massachusetts' charming 'Silver City' with a scenic park for camping.