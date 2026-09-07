Between Boston And Newport Is New England's Scenic State Forest With Trails, Fishing, And A Splash Pad

The Bay State boasts over 150 state parks that showcase its mountains, beaches, and forests. One 5,000-acre state forest offers lush woodlands and water recreation less than an hour away from the Massachusetts state capitol. Freetown-Fall River State Forest is New England's scenic woodland located in the larger 13,600-acre Southeastern Massachusetts Bioreserve. There is also a 227-acre Wampanoag reservation within this historic forest region, which was given to the Assonet Band in 1945.

Freetown-Fall River State Forest welcomes visitors to enjoy family-friendly activities on its fun splashpad and its surrounding picnic and recreation areas. The forest hosts 25 miles of pine trails that support hiking, horseback riding, and dirt biking, with dirt bike season running from the first Monday in May that follows a weekend to the last Sunday of November. Many hikers are drawn to the picturesque 50-feet tall Profile Rock, and birdwatchers can bring binoculars to find over 180 bird species that have been spotted in the forest and logged in eBird. The region and its many waterways also support eager anglers on the lookout for local species.

Open daily from sunrise to sunset, Freetown-Fall River State Forest's location near the Rhode Island and Massachusetts border makes it a fun and accessible outdoor haven for residents of both states. Visitors to nearby travel hubs like Cape Cod or Newport 40 minutes to the south will want to consider adding this dog-friendly stop to their itinerary. Those traveling from out of state can fly into Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, which is just a 45-minute drive from the park. Since there is no camping in the forest, travelers can find lodging in the nearby towns of Fall River, Taunton, and New Bedford.