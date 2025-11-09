Massachusetts' Camping Gem On One Of The State's Largest Bodies Of Water Is A Swim And Hike Paradise

In the rolling hills of western Massachusetts, the Berkshires are a beloved destination known for their vibrant arts scene and year-round outdoor recreation. One of New England's most iconic fall destinations, the region is home to miles of hiking and biking trails that wind through state forests and nature preserves like Mount Greylock, the highest point in Massachusetts, with panoramic views and challenging trails for adventurous hikers. Pristine lakes and rivers of the Berkshires offer idyllic scenes for swimming, kayaking, and fishing. In the winter months, the mountains and trails transform into a playground for skiing, snowshoeing, and snowboarding.

About a 40-minute drive from the small but mighty mountain town of Stockbridge, Tolland State Forest on the beautiful Otis Reservoir is a western Massachusetts camper's paradise. This expansive body of water hosts a peaceful campground with waterfront sites, and offers everything from swimming off a sandy forested beach to hiking, paddling, motorboating, and fishing. Day-use facilities include hiking trails, a sandy swimming beach, and access to the boat launch while a campers-only swimming beach and picnic area mean private access for overnight visitors. Located about 2.5 hours from Massachusetts' capital city of Boston, this pristine state forest and state park campground offer peaceful lakeside camping in the heart of the Berkshires. This wonder of the Berkshires is a Massachusetts camping gem with everything you need to enjoy the outdoors.