Between Wisconsin Dells And Madison Is A Riverfront City Blending A Walkable Downtown With Idyllic Nature

In the heart of Wisconsin, the town of Portage wasn't named after an early settler or American hero — its name came from its location between the Wisconsin and Fox Rivers. One flows north, the other goes south, and Portage is on the thin piece of land between them where, for centuries, Indigenous peoples, traders, and missionaries would "portage" their boats and goods from one river to the other. What started as a trading post and travel pass-through is now a lively Wisconsin community with a historic downtown full of small-town appeal, from farmers' markets and local restaurants to cozy shops and charming cafes. Meanwhile, its quiet green spaces inside and outside of town offer the nature the Badger State is famous for.

Portage's convenient location means that it's a short distance from many of Wisconsin's top destinations, like Madison, about 45 minutes south, or Wisconsin Dells roughly 25 minutes west. The town is at the intersection of I-39 and I-90, meaning it's an easy stop when traveling to a larger Wisconsin hub, but the community has a depth worth exploring for at least a few days. And with around 10,000 residents, visitors will find plenty of accommodations available alongside lively community activities.

Sitting on the Wisconsin River, the centuries that Portage served as a transit hub are still evident throughout its walkable downtown and local museums. It's an easy place to explore on foot, wandering the central blocks, admiring the murals and art installations, and then stopping at a few locally owned shops before grabbing a bite to eat. The riverside parks provide quiet spaces to sip a coffee, while nearby wildlife areas offer thousands of acres for outdoor adventures throughout the year.