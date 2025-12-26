The Midwest's 5 Best Ski Resorts, According To Skiers And Snowboarders

The Midwest is blessed to experience four distinct seasons in all their glory, but winter can get long, cold, and dreary. The key to surviving and making the most of the chilly months is to get out and play in the snow. Snowshoeing through the quiet forest, tubing down a hill with the family, building a snowman in the front yard, and, of course, skiing and snowboarding down tree-lined slopes, all help make the short days of winter enjoyable (and cozy cups of hot chocolate don't hurt, either).

The Midwest might not have the mile-high peaks of the Rockies — the North American mountain resorts with the deepest, freshest snow are all out West – or the dreamy gondola rides through jagged peaks that define winter in the Alps at spots like Arosa, a classic Swiss town hidden high in the mountains, offering cozy chalets, horse-drawn carriages, and scenic slopes. But the Midwest makes up for its lack of diverse topography with some truly pleasant and even impressive resorts. There's consistent quality snow, world-class terrain parks, and family-friendly runs for all levels. Not to mention that ripping up the hills in the Midwest is a more affordable ski trip, in both lift passes and travel expenses.

With winter firmly upon us and the snow falling, we scoured the internet, looking at testimonials across social media and snow reports to compile a list of the five best ski resorts in the Midwest, according to the skiers and snowboarders who know them best. From slopes along the Mississippi River to mountains with epic Lake Superior views, the following resorts in the Midwest prove that you don't need to book a flight to Austria; great skiing is right in your backyard.