Santorini And Mykonos Are Way Too Crowded, Visit This Secluded Greek Paradise For A Quieter Getaway

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Secluded and unspoiled islands in the Mediterranean have been a staple drawing card on the tourism radar for decades. Yet we're faced with a bittersweet fact in the modern era: Islands can't grow in size to accommodate masses of tourists. These warm havens, so long coveted for their ability to disconnect you from civilization, are now paying the price of overtourism. The likes of Santorini and Mykonos can't provide a substantial level of infrastructure without largely compromising the essence of their character, leading many travelers to skip these overexposed destinations for quieter getaways. Luckily, there's no shortage of alternatives, with the sleepy island of Lipsi offering the perfect escape from the crowds.

Out of Greece's 227 inhabited islands, Lipsi still offers what so many travelers set out to savor when mass tourism arrived in the 1960s, per Hellenic Travel Group. This remote island (also known as Leipsoi) has been able to preserve everything that Mykonos and Santorini have regrettably lost, thanks to its small size and location. Mass tourism seems to have simply passed Lipsi by, uninterested in its six square miles and a total population of 784 inhabitants.

Here, serenity is king, with flashy nightclubs substituted with relaxed cafe-bars. The many beaches lie quiet and unspoiled, and luxury boutiques are replaced by simple shops selling handicrafts along Lipsi Town's quiet streets. The island is only accessible by ferry from a wide range of ports, such as the major port of Piraeus or from the neighboring island of Leros, allowing it to preserve its authentic character. Once you dock in its humble main port, the island's pace and walkability will encourage you to easily explore most of it on foot.