Santorini And Mykonos Are Way Too Crowded, Visit This Secluded Greek Paradise For A Quieter Getaway
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Secluded and unspoiled islands in the Mediterranean have been a staple drawing card on the tourism radar for decades. Yet we're faced with a bittersweet fact in the modern era: Islands can't grow in size to accommodate masses of tourists. These warm havens, so long coveted for their ability to disconnect you from civilization, are now paying the price of overtourism. The likes of Santorini and Mykonos can't provide a substantial level of infrastructure without largely compromising the essence of their character, leading many travelers to skip these overexposed destinations for quieter getaways. Luckily, there's no shortage of alternatives, with the sleepy island of Lipsi offering the perfect escape from the crowds.
Out of Greece's 227 inhabited islands, Lipsi still offers what so many travelers set out to savor when mass tourism arrived in the 1960s, per Hellenic Travel Group. This remote island (also known as Leipsoi) has been able to preserve everything that Mykonos and Santorini have regrettably lost, thanks to its small size and location. Mass tourism seems to have simply passed Lipsi by, uninterested in its six square miles and a total population of 784 inhabitants.
Here, serenity is king, with flashy nightclubs substituted with relaxed cafe-bars. The many beaches lie quiet and unspoiled, and luxury boutiques are replaced by simple shops selling handicrafts along Lipsi Town's quiet streets. The island is only accessible by ferry from a wide range of ports, such as the major port of Piraeus or from the neighboring island of Leros, allowing it to preserve its authentic character. Once you dock in its humble main port, the island's pace and walkability will encourage you to easily explore most of it on foot.
A secluded paradise in the Dodecanese
As one of the smaller members of the Dodecanese Islands in the southern Aegean Sea, Lipsi managed to evade the mass tourism trap thanks in part to both its small size and isolation. A responsibly sustainable approach to its tourism through sensible water management, environmental accountability, and being pragmatic about its influx of visitors, has allowed it to avoid the struggles that Santorini and Mykonos have faced, per Travel and Tour World. A highlight of Lipsi is that it avoids the tourism angle of convenience and large-scale commercialization to cater to crowds, but rather focuses on maintaining the traditional way of life, such as the absence of beach amenities and swimming pools.
With 22 miles of pristine coastline, visitors are spoiled for choice when it comes to Lipsi's 23 beaches: all intact and preserved in their natural state — a refreshing alternative from beach bars and vendors. The decision was deliberate, a part of a wider strategy of Lipsi's inhabitants to preserve their secluded Greek paradise. And thanks to the island's size, all of them are within a relatively short walk or hike, with car and bike rentals also available in Lipsi Town, the island's main hub and port.
Like Karpathos, another underrated Greek gem known for its vast and empty beaches, Lipsi offers a healthy variety of seaside landscapes. If you wish to immerse yourself in turquoise waters in a rugged and unspoiled cove, head over to Platis Gialos beach. Located roughly 2.5 miles north west of Lipsi Town, you can reach it in under 10 minutes by car or under an hour on foot. On the southern tip of the island tucked away in a cozy harbor, Katsadia's pebble beach offers a tranquil atmosphere with local taverns in which to enjoy lunch.
Planning your perfect stay on Lipsi
Since a quieter getaway is what you seek, Lipsi is best enjoyed throughout the months of June into early July, and September, as August attracts many returning seasonal visitors. Keep in mind that if traveling from Athens, the ferries at the port of Piraeus run only thrice a week, and take up to nine hours to get to Lipsi. Other more sensible options include flying to Leros Municipal Airport (LRS), and ferrying from there, with neighboring Rhodes also offering connections if you're already island hopping.
Since Lipsi doesn't cater to the whims of mass tourism, just like nearby Kos, a highly underrated and affordable gem with golden beaches, you will find your stay on the island fairly affordable. According to Budget Your Trip, the average price per night is around $96. Locally owned private villas, apartments, or traditional guesthouses are available, as Lipsi has avoided the long shadow of large-scale hotels. A model establishment of local hospitality can be found in Michalis Studios, with a 9.2 rating and over 180 reviews, as per Booking.com. Family-run, within view of the picturesque harbor and the colorful fishing boats of the locals, it is also a 3-minute walk away from the scenic Lientou beach and its pristine waters.
This small yet endearing island tucked away in the Aegean Sea offers a mix of everything for the traveler in search of Mediterranean leisure. From its untouched beaches, to Panagia tou Harou — a church which was constructed by monks in the 1600s — to the relaxed pace of the town center, it's no wonder that the satisfaction rates of visitors to this island have surpassed 90%, according to the Greek Reporter. And if Lipsi isn't enough, you can hop over to nearby Ikaria, celebrated for its slow-living, ancient history, and gorgeous villages.