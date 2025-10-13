One Of Greece's Most Underrated Islands Is A Pristine Escape With Beaches, Timeless Villages, And Slow-Living
Greece is one of those countries where every view looks like a screensaver, be it the sun, food, and idyllic beaches of Crete, or the underwater caves and sea turtles of Corfu. Every traveler has a favorite island, but the more you look past heavy-hitters like Santorini and Rhodes, the more hidden gems appear. One such destination is Ikaria, where life rolls by in the slow lane, and the beaches are pristine and azure. From tranquil fishing villages like Armenistis to the cute shops and nightlife of Christos Raches, you'll find your own personal paradise in Ikaria.
As with most Greek islands, going to Ikaria is a bit of an adventure. The easiest way to get there is to catch a flight with a connection in Athens before flying to the island – or book separate tickets. Another option is taking the ferry from the Port of Piraeus in Athens to the island. The ride to Agios Kirykos and Evdilos villages takes anywhere between six to eight hours, depending on the number of stops your ferry makes. Summertime ferry frequency is high, with departures almost every day, while winter sees a reduced service with only two to three available each week.
Agios Kirykos is the island's capital, with plenty of accommodations available — including the waterfront Kastro Hotel, Hotel Maria Elena, Hotel Filioppi, and more. If you're vacationing on the northern shore in Evdilos, you can enjoy a comfortable stay at Atheras Hotel, Hotel Evdoxia, or book a rental at Sunset Apartments. Many will recommend staying at the picturesque village of Armenistis, which has a variety of resorts – Erofili Beach Hotel, Cavos Bay Hotel and Studios, Hotel Daidalos, and Toxotis Villas, to name a few. Other villages worth making your base are Nas, Fanari, and Magganitis.
Ikaria's beaches boast fifty shades of blue
There's no competing with Greek beaches. The Mediterranean is ever-so-glittering, the water is at the right temperature, and the sun is always shining. Travelers in Agios Kirykos can head to the namesake beach. While this shoreline is pebbly, it makes for a quick dip in the sea before you have lunch at one of the beachfront restaurants. A short drive away is Therma Beach, where you can lounge under umbrellas and fish at the pier. The best part is the natural hot springs, where you can soak in the therapeutic waters.
People staying in Evdilos have a couple of beaches to check out. Evdilos Beach is great for unbothered lazy days by the sea. While the facilities are few, the charming vistas might make up for it. Fles Beach is a secluded spot where you can recline on the warm rocks while coastal bluffs serve as your backdrop. The nearby Keramio Beach, east of the town, is just as beautiful, with crystal-clear waters begging you to splash around. Walk half a mile west, and you'll arrive at Fitema Beach. On the other hand, Kampos Beach is a five-minute drive, with a sandy shore perfect for sunbathing.
Are you living it up in the well-liked village of Armenistis? Make your way to Armenistis Beach, where you can sink your toes in the sun-kissed sand, go for a swim, rent a canoe, or try your hand at watersports. Meanwhile, Nas Beach might be one of the most popular coves in Ikaria. This clothing-optional beach features aquamarine waters surrounded by striking cliffs. Seychelles Beach is another famous one that you can't miss. This remarkable stretch of sand is ideal for swimming, cliff jumping, and snorkeling. Don't forget to visit Trapalo Beach, a scenic hideaway located about 45 minutes from Magganitis.
Discover ancient history and relics in Ikaria
Aside from beaches, Ikaria is also home to multiple historic sites and archeological attractions spanning centuries. For an introduction to local customs and history, view the exhibits at the Ikarian Folklore Museum in Agios Kirykos. With more than 1,500 relics on display, you'll observe vintage dresses, archaic pottery, and other tools and artifacts — the highlight is the 1912 flag of the Free State of Ikaria. If you're walking around Magganitis, you might notice some peculiar cave-like stone houses in the village. These dwellings were built back in the Byzantine era so that locals could deter piracy and invasion.
Near Evdilos, explore the Byzantine ruins of the Castle of Koskina that date back to the 10th century. The fortress was reduced to walls during the 15th century when Ikarians fought against the Genovese — you can still see the basilica and columns of the castle. Kampos has several points of historical interest, such as the first-century Odeon of Ancient Oenoe. Also a Byzantine structure, this theater consists of the cavea, scene, and orchestra. Back in the day, it hosted dramatic performances for aristocrats. While you're there, stop by the Archaeological Museum of Kampos to admire clay sculptures, engraved stones, old coins, and Neolithic tools.
The most noteworthy landmark on the island is Drakano Fortress, situated in Kirikos. The iconic tower was constructed with limestone back when Alexander the Great was in control in the fourth century. Reaching 44 feet high, the watchtower fell into disrepair in the 19th century. Make sure to embark on the many hiking trails in Ikaria, which lead you to gorges, mountains, and lush forests. There's always a new island to discover in Greece; if you haven't been to Kos yet, this is your sign. The affordable destination has gorgeous golden beaches without the crowds of Mykonos.