One Of Greece's Most Underrated Islands Is A Pristine Escape With Beaches, Timeless Villages, And Slow-Living

Greece is one of those countries where every view looks like a screensaver, be it the sun, food, and idyllic beaches of Crete, or the underwater caves and sea turtles of Corfu. Every traveler has a favorite island, but the more you look past heavy-hitters like Santorini and Rhodes, the more hidden gems appear. One such destination is Ikaria, where life rolls by in the slow lane, and the beaches are pristine and azure. From tranquil fishing villages like Armenistis to the cute shops and nightlife of Christos Raches, you'll find your own personal paradise in Ikaria.

As with most Greek islands, going to Ikaria is a bit of an adventure. The easiest way to get there is to catch a flight with a connection in Athens before flying to the island – or book separate tickets. Another option is taking the ferry from the Port of Piraeus in Athens to the island. The ride to Agios Kirykos and Evdilos villages takes anywhere between six to eight hours, depending on the number of stops your ferry makes. Summertime ferry frequency is high, with departures almost every day, while winter sees a reduced service with only two to three available each week.

Agios Kirykos is the island's capital, with plenty of accommodations available — including the waterfront Kastro Hotel, Hotel Maria Elena, Hotel Filioppi, and more. If you're vacationing on the northern shore in Evdilos, you can enjoy a comfortable stay at Atheras Hotel, Hotel Evdoxia, or book a rental at Sunset Apartments. Many will recommend staying at the picturesque village of Armenistis, which has a variety of resorts – Erofili Beach Hotel, Cavos Bay Hotel and Studios, Hotel Daidalos, and Toxotis Villas, to name a few. Other villages worth making your base are Nas, Fanari, and Magganitis.