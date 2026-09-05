Halfway Between Raleigh And Fayetteville Is North Carolina's Charming Vineyard With Dining

When travelers think of North Carolina, they might envision the marshy beaches of the Outer Banks or the rugged Blue Ridge Mountains surrounding Asheville — not a vineyard within driving distance of the state's capital. But just over 30 minutes south of Raleigh and about 45 minutes north of Fayetteville, there is one known for its award-winning wines: Gregory Vineyards.

Gregory Vineyards is a family-run 140-acre farm located in Angier, North Carolina. More than 20 of those acres are used for growing grapes for its muscadine wines. There, you can bask in the beautiful scenery, which includes rows of grapevines circling a small pond framed by a densely wooded forest in the distance.

On Fridays and Saturdays between noon and 3 p.m., the vineyard offers $10 wine tastings in its dining room. Past visitors recommend the experience and describe it as educational, one Google reviewer writing, "Nate greeted us for our wine tasting[,] but he also gave us great background information as well. He kept us engaged[,] and he took extremely good care of us our entire visit." Wine isn't the only reason to visit Gregory Vineyards, though. Typically starting in early September, visitors can pick muscadine grapes during select hours. But quantities are limited, according to its official Facebook page. Visitors also don't need to go too far to find dinner afterward.