Green Bay's Largest Park Is An Idyllic Nature Escape With Scenic Trails And Wildlife

With scenic trail systems and year-round waterfront and park activities, Green Bay certainly doesn't lack outdoor recreation. This city boasts one of Wisconsin's largest wildlife rehabilitation programs — located on the grounds of an idyllic wildlife sanctuary. At 535 acres, the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is Green Bay's largest park, providing a calm nature escape. The urban refuge rescues injured animals and protects natural habitats, all while offering public recreation and education. "You can watch geese in the lake, enjoy the sound of the waterfall, take a quiet walk through the reeds, and end with a walk near the deer area to learn about some history of the area," one past visitor wrote on Google Reviews.

Established in 1936, the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary takes in more than 6,500 sick, injured, or young animals every year to nurse them back to health. Many native species that can no longer survive safely in the wild live at the park — you're welcome to say hello and feed them. You can learn more about them at the nature center, which is full of educational exhibits. Besides caring for wildlife, the refuge features activities like hiking and fishing. There are miles of beautiful paths winding through wetlands and woods, with plenty of wildlife sightings along the way. These routes turn into cross-country skiing trails during the winter.

Fishing is available at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, specifically at Manger Lagoon. This body of water is strictly for kids, the elderly, and disabled anglers. You can experience these activities year-round without breaking the bank — admission to the wildlife sanctuary is free. Unfortunately, the refuge isn't pet-friendly for the safety of the wildlife. You can reach the sanctuary from downtown Green Bay in 10 minutes.