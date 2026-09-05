Between St. Louis And Mark Twain National Forest Is A Free-Entry Scenic Nature Escape With Fishing And Trails
When in St. Louis, it's easy to stick to the spots that show up in a Google search as the "best things to do in the Gateway City." But some prefer places beyond the urban pavements, where human chatter and traffic jams are replaced by sounds of nature and flowing water. One such spot is Young Conservation Area or YCA (formerly Hilda J. Young Conservation Area), where deer and turkey run wild through oak-hickory forests. Six miles of forested trails give visitors a chance to spot various species of warblers, Acadian flycatchers, and white-eyed vireos, among other birds. Multiple ponds at the preserve offer a place for anglers to reel in sunfish and bass. And it won't cost you a thing, except a few gallons of gas.
YCA is one of three public lands in the LaBarque Creek watershed, the other two being LaBarque Creek CA and Myron and Sonya Glassberg Family CA – all managed by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Stretching for 1,300 acres, the nature preserve was created in 1986 to protect the forests, streams, glades, and the large fish population in LaBarque Creek. Locals appreciate the park for its fishing, hiking, and wildlife viewing – and it's a plus that it's near the city. "A good place to walk that's not far from St. Louis, for exercise and nature!" remarked a recent visitor on Google Maps.
Tucked between St. Louis and Mark Twain National Forest, YCA is a convenient spot for a detour for anyone wanting a quiet nature escape. It's situated near the town of Eureka, only a short drive along Route 109, after exiting Interstate 44 West. Since the park is about 30 miles from downtown St. Louis, locals can hike both trails here and be back home with plenty of time for dinner.
Drop a line in one of the fishing spots at Young Conservation Area
When you visit Young Conservation Area, you'll have more than one option for where to fish. Casual fishers wanting to see what's biting without the extra pressure of reeling in a big catch can try their luck at one of the two ponds at YCA. The first is located not too far from the parking lot, and the other requires a quick hike into the woods. Although YCA states that the ponds are stocked with sunfish, bass, crappie, and catfish, past visitors mentioned pulling in bluegill and perch, too. After a day at YCA, a parkgoer commented on Google Maps, "We went fishing in both ponds. Caught a couple of perch," then continued by calling this lesser-known spot a "little secret hideaway."
Come prepared with a fishing license before heading to the park, and pay attention to the fishing regulations here. If you happen to catch a black bass between 12 and 15 inches, you must release it, and the park only allows pole and line fishing from the ponds. Although visitors will have access to LaBarque Creek, it's not listed as a designated fishing spot. YCA's mission is to protect the creek, which is home to over 54 species of fish, making it more diverse than many of the other Meramec River tributaries. However, just a few miles north at the Allenton Access point, anglers can launch a boat to catch sunfish, suckers, and catfish from the Meramec River, an area also managed by MDC. Alternatively, consider Truman Lake, Missouri's largest artificial lake, popular with locals for its crappie fishing.
Hike the secluded woodland trails at Young Conservation Area
Anyone seeking a place to trade their busy schedule for time in nature can hike the 6 miles of trails at YCA. The park is open from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m., so hikers can take their time wandering through the forests. Of the two trails listed on AllTrails, the LaBarque Hills Trail is the more popular route with over a thousand reviews. The trail winds through the woodlands with several creek crossings, giving hikers plenty of places to stop, but expect some muddy sections near the water. In spring and summer, wildflowers add vibrant colors to the otherwise green landscape. "Beautiful trail with a variety of flora. Lots of spring flowers along this hike," remarked an AllTrails user. Although the trail is mostly flat, there are steep sections, and you'll gain about 700 feet in elevation.
The Taconic Loop Trail is the easier, kid-friendly 3-mile hike. You'll find more natural scenery, and flowing streams with rocky beds to skip across. The kids can also hunt for lizards and toads near the water's edge. Hearing birdsong and spotting the occasional deer will keep you engaged and present as you hike. If you're here in the summer, just make sure you bring your bug spray along. Many hikers mention that you will need it, especially when walking through some of the grassy meadows. When you need another budget-friendly place to visit, add Lone Elk Park, Missouri's free, underrated park, where elk and bison roam in the wild. It's only 25 miles from St. Louis, so it's not too far out of the way.