Between St. Louis And Mark Twain National Forest Is A Free-Entry Scenic Nature Escape With Fishing And Trails

When in St. Louis, it's easy to stick to the spots that show up in a Google search as the "best things to do in the Gateway City." But some prefer places beyond the urban pavements, where human chatter and traffic jams are replaced by sounds of nature and flowing water. One such spot is Young Conservation Area or YCA (formerly Hilda J. Young Conservation Area), where deer and turkey run wild through oak-hickory forests. Six miles of forested trails give visitors a chance to spot various species of warblers, Acadian flycatchers, and white-eyed vireos, among other birds. Multiple ponds at the preserve offer a place for anglers to reel in sunfish and bass. And it won't cost you a thing, except a few gallons of gas.

YCA is one of three public lands in the LaBarque Creek watershed, the other two being LaBarque Creek CA and Myron and Sonya Glassberg Family CA – all managed by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Stretching for 1,300 acres, the nature preserve was created in 1986 to protect the forests, streams, glades, and the large fish population in LaBarque Creek. Locals appreciate the park for its fishing, hiking, and wildlife viewing – and it's a plus that it's near the city. "A good place to walk that's not far from St. Louis, for exercise and nature!" remarked a recent visitor on Google Maps.

Tucked between St. Louis and Mark Twain National Forest, YCA is a convenient spot for a detour for anyone wanting a quiet nature escape. It's situated near the town of Eureka, only a short drive along Route 109, after exiting Interstate 44 West. Since the park is about 30 miles from downtown St. Louis, locals can hike both trails here and be back home with plenty of time for dinner.