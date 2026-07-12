Near St. Louis Is Missouri's Free, Underrated Park With Roaming Bison, Scenic Views, And Trails
There are a number of images that come to mind when one thinks about the city of St. Louis. After all, this Midwest metropolis is synonymous with many elements of Americana — baseball, beer, blues, Route 66, the Gateway Arch, and the Mississippi River. Something that may not be on the top of your list of things to do in St. Louis is viewing bison, elk, and various other wildlife in their natural setting. However, at Lone Elk Park you can do just that. You can also take in incredibly scenic views while hiking along the park's trails. Best of all, visitors can do all of this for free, as Lone Elk Park has no entry fee.
Since St. Louis is known as the Gateway to the West, perhaps it shouldn't be a surprise that visitors can view these iconic animals from the American West here. After all, both bison and elk are historically native to this area. Lone Elk Park is about a 45-minute drive down I-44 to downtown St. Louis. Beyond bison and elk, deer, wild turkey, waterfowl, and a variety of other wild animals can be seen roaming this 546-acre park.
Being able to see this menagerie of wildlife, as well as having the ability to hike and walk miles of serene trails, is even more amazing considering the land's history. During World War II, the land which the park now occupies was part of an ammunition storage and testing site for the US military. During the Korean War in the 1950s, the government attempted to eradicate the wildlife on this land for safety purposes. One elk survived. When the land became a park in the 1960s, it was eventually named after this Lone Elk.
Wildlife viewing at Lone Elk Park
Since the park was established in the mid-1960s, a concerted effort has been made to repopulate and manage the wildlife. Elk were brought in from Yellowstone National Park in 1966 to help re-establish the herd. Likewise, in 1973, a half dozen bison were obtained from one of the Midwest's best-rated zoos, the St. Louis Zoo. Since these animals were reintroduced to the park lands, the herds have continued to grow. Today Lone Elk Park is operated as a wildlife management area. It is one of the few places in Missouri where it is possible to see both elk and bison.
In addition to elk and bison, Lone Elk Park visitors will typically see whitetail deer and possibly even wild turkey. There have also been over 150 different bird species spotted at Lone Elk Park over the years. Since the World Bird Sanctuary occupies over 300 acres right next door, the avian species in the area have an even greater expanse of protected lands in which to roam.
Those interested in viewing the various animals within Lone Elk Park can do so year-round. Visitors can either drive or walk through the park when wildlife watching. However, while automobiles are allowed, motorcycles are not. Pets are also not allowed within the park. These restrictions are meant to allow the wildlife to remain as undisturbed as possible. To that end, keep in mind that Lone Elk Park is not a zoo, and the animals are indeed wild. This means you should always view wildlife at a safe distance and never attempt to approach them. It also means that the animals move freely throughout the park, so there is no guarantee when and where they may be seen.
Trails and scenery
Whether you are hoping to view animals or simply walk to take in the scenery, Lone Elk Park offers miles of walking and hiking. The shortest of its trails is the 1.6-mile up-and-back Lone Elk 30/30 trail, which is part of the St. Louis County 30/30 Hikes Program and takes only 30 minutes to complete. The White Bison Trail is a 3.1-mile loop that wraps around the placid lake and winds through the woodlands, taking about one hour to 90 minutes to finish. Although the trail is considered a moderate hike overall, some portions of the trail are steep and rocky.
The Chubb Trail is an out-and-back trail measuring seven miles one way. This pathway begins in Lone Elk Park and moves through Castlewood State Park, which many consider a one-stop park for mountain biking, fishing, and hiking. Finally, it enters West Tyson County Park, where the turnaround point is located. Along the way, it follows sections of the picturesque Meramec River. Throughout the length of the trail, hikers are surrounded by scenic terrain ranging from heavily wooded bottomlands to wide open prairies.
Despite having incredible scenery, miles of trails, and an impressive array of wildlife, Lone Elk Park remains a bit underrated, as it only draws a fraction of the visitors that flock to Mark Twain National Forest, the sprawling national forest in the Ozarks, each year. Perhaps this is because visitors don't expect to see animals such as elk and bison in a park that sits along a major highway just outside of St. Louis. It could also be that it is simply overshadowed by the other attractions in St. Louis, such as the Gateway Arch, the world-famous man-made landmark. However, for anyone who enjoys being outdoors and viewing majestic mammals, it is well worth the visit.