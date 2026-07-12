Near St. Louis Is Missouri's Free, Underrated Park With Roaming Bison, Scenic Views, And Trails

There are a number of images that come to mind when one thinks about the city of St. Louis. After all, this Midwest metropolis is synonymous with many elements of Americana — baseball, beer, blues, Route 66, the Gateway Arch, and the Mississippi River. Something that may not be on the top of your list of things to do in St. Louis is viewing bison, elk, and various other wildlife in their natural setting. However, at Lone Elk Park you can do just that. You can also take in incredibly scenic views while hiking along the park's trails. Best of all, visitors can do all of this for free, as Lone Elk Park has no entry fee.

Since St. Louis is known as the Gateway to the West, perhaps it shouldn't be a surprise that visitors can view these iconic animals from the American West here. After all, both bison and elk are historically native to this area. Lone Elk Park is about a 45-minute drive down I-44 to downtown St. Louis. Beyond bison and elk, deer, wild turkey, waterfowl, and a variety of other wild animals can be seen roaming this 546-acre park.

Being able to see this menagerie of wildlife, as well as having the ability to hike and walk miles of serene trails, is even more amazing considering the land's history. During World War II, the land which the park now occupies was part of an ammunition storage and testing site for the US military. During the Korean War in the 1950s, the government attempted to eradicate the wildlife on this land for safety purposes. One elk survived. When the land became a park in the 1960s, it was eventually named after this Lone Elk.