Sandwiched Between Tulsa And Joplin Is Oklahoma's Quaint Town With Lake Fun And State Park Beauty
The Ozark Mountains don't resemble your average rocky peaks. But the highland plateaus are rugged just the same, blanketed by flat-topped ridges, rolling hills, dense forests, and a myriad of winding rivers. In Oklahoma, Spavinaw sits right on the edge of it all. The small town is tucked away in the southwest corner of the beautiful mountain region, roughly halfway in between Tulsa and Joplin over in Missouri. Straddling State Highway 20, roughly an hour's drive to Tulsa International Airport (TUL), Spavinaw makes for a great day trip or a weekend retreat in the wilds of Oklahoma.
The hamlet sprang up in the valley along Spavinaw Creek the late 1820s. You won't be able to visit the old townsite anytime soon though because it's completely submerged by the waters of Spavinaw Lake. Townsfolk had to move to higher ground after the powers that be picked the valley to build the reservoir, which was completed in 1924 to bring clean drinking water to the people of Tulsa. You can still find plenty of history around the newer plat of Spavinaw, as plenty of heritage buildings from the early 1900s still stand around the quaint town today.
Aside from serving as the birthplace of baseball legend Mickey Mantle, Spavinaw is probably best known for being a scenic water retreat. The charming community stands along the banks of its eponymous creek and lake, surrounded by several other sprawling reservoirs. Its lakeside state park is also a boon for outdoor fun, especially if you enjoy camping adventures.
Roam the waters around Spavinaw, Oklahoma
Spavinaw stands in the heart of Oklahoma's underrated lake-filled Green Country region, so a trip to the reservoir is all but mandatory during your visit. Spavinaw Lake, or Lake Spavinaw as it's also called, stretches for almost 1,600 surface acres and boasts around two dozen miles of shoreline. If you want to take your boat out for a spin, there are two ramps and a few docks situated on the northwest end of the reservoir, just off Lake Street. Just a heads-up that you will have to pay a small fee to launch your vessel or use the docks. Non-residents are also required to check in and out of Oklahoma's public fishing and hunting areas, which can be done online.
Swimming, wading, water skiing, and wakeboarding are all off limits at the lake. But if you have a kayak or canoe, the waters do make for a relaxing paddle, so long as you're mindful of the water conditions. As one person shared on Facebook: "If you put in below at the creek, be careful not to go [too] far. It flows into Hudson lake. The current is strong." Do a bit of birdwatching as you cruise along the waters. The winter months are a peak time to see bald eagles at the reservoir. Per eBird, a variety of other bird species have been spotted in the area, too, including Western cattle-egrets, green herons, ospreys, and ring-billed gulls.
More outdoor adventures around Spavinaw Lake
For more outdoorsy fun, head over to the Spavinaw Area at Grand Lake State Park. Commonly known as Spavinaw State Park, the recreation site lies just south of town on the western bank of Spavinaw Lake and doesn't charge an admission fee to enter, at the time of writing. Nestled along the creek, right below the reservoir's spillway, the park is another great spot to take in the surrounding waters. Although swimming is prohibited in the lake, you can take a dip in the scenic stream. In a Google review, one visitor noted that there are "lots of rocks in the river," so you may want to wear a pair of water shoes.
If you fancy the lesser-known RV destinations in America to avoid crowds, you may enjoy hunkering down for a couple of nights in the state park's roomy campground. "The campsites are HUGE," one person wrote on Tripadvisor, highlighting the ample shade, concrete picnic tables, and fire pit. "We didn't want to leave after three nights there," they added. There are 42 sites to choose from, 26 of which are equipped with electric and water hookups. Drinking water, restrooms, and shower facilities can also be found on site. Want to see more of the area? The neighboring community of Salina, a charming small town with lake fun, shops, and tasty restaurants, is only about 20 minutes away, nestled on the eastern bank of Lake Hudson.