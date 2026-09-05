Sandwiched Between Tulsa And Joplin Is Oklahoma's Quaint Town With Lake Fun And State Park Beauty

The Ozark Mountains don't resemble your average rocky peaks. But the highland plateaus are rugged just the same, blanketed by flat-topped ridges, rolling hills, dense forests, and a myriad of winding rivers. In Oklahoma, Spavinaw sits right on the edge of it all. The small town is tucked away in the southwest corner of the beautiful mountain region, roughly halfway in between Tulsa and Joplin over in Missouri. Straddling State Highway 20, roughly an hour's drive to Tulsa International Airport (TUL), Spavinaw makes for a great day trip or a weekend retreat in the wilds of Oklahoma.

The hamlet sprang up in the valley along Spavinaw Creek the late 1820s. You won't be able to visit the old townsite anytime soon though because it's completely submerged by the waters of Spavinaw Lake. Townsfolk had to move to higher ground after the powers that be picked the valley to build the reservoir, which was completed in 1924 to bring clean drinking water to the people of Tulsa. You can still find plenty of history around the newer plat of Spavinaw, as plenty of heritage buildings from the early 1900s still stand around the quaint town today.

Aside from serving as the birthplace of baseball legend Mickey Mantle, Spavinaw is probably best known for being a scenic water retreat. The charming community stands along the banks of its eponymous creek and lake, surrounded by several other sprawling reservoirs. Its lakeside state park is also a boon for outdoor fun, especially if you enjoy camping adventures.