Sandwiched Between Branson And Tulsa Is A Charming Small Town With Lake Fun, Shops, And Tasty Restaurants

Picturesque small towns are all over Oklahoma, from Guthrie's Victorian architecture to Medicine Park's mountain appeal. If you bring your attention to the Sooner State's Green Country in its northeast corner, you'll discover yet another charming destination that feels like a postcard from old-school America. Located in Mayes County, Salina is recognized as the oldest permanent settlement in Oklahoma, dating back to 1796.

Not to confuse it with Salina, Kansas, this town was named after the salt well found in the area. Salina is situated between Branson, Missouri, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, the latter being an hour away. The drive from Branson is longer, at almost three hours. While the tight-knit community makes residents feel right at home, visitors also experience the town's warmth through local shops, restaurants, and outdoor recreation.

Salina is nestled on the eastern shore of Lake Hudson, which boasts 12,000 acres of water surface and a 200-mile shoreline. This beautiful body of water packs in a lot of activities. You can bring your rod to see what'll bite, or amp it up by taking part in a fishing tournament. If you're not in the mood to cast a line, a boat ride is a great way to enjoy the lake, with water access facilities available to make your trip fun and convenient.

It's easy to revolve your getaway around Lake Hudson, but explore the town of Salina itself to see what else makes it so charming. Perhaps it's the delicious eateries lining Ferry Street. Whether you want to go to a steakhouse or indulge in Mexican food, you'll find a tasty restaurant catering to your cravings. In between lunch and dinner, you may as well shop on Ferry Street to take home cool keepsakes and support local businesses.