Sandwiched Between Branson And Tulsa Is A Charming Small Town With Lake Fun, Shops, And Tasty Restaurants
Picturesque small towns are all over Oklahoma, from Guthrie's Victorian architecture to Medicine Park's mountain appeal. If you bring your attention to the Sooner State's Green Country in its northeast corner, you'll discover yet another charming destination that feels like a postcard from old-school America. Located in Mayes County, Salina is recognized as the oldest permanent settlement in Oklahoma, dating back to 1796.
Not to confuse it with Salina, Kansas, this town was named after the salt well found in the area. Salina is situated between Branson, Missouri, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, the latter being an hour away. The drive from Branson is longer, at almost three hours. While the tight-knit community makes residents feel right at home, visitors also experience the town's warmth through local shops, restaurants, and outdoor recreation.
Salina is nestled on the eastern shore of Lake Hudson, which boasts 12,000 acres of water surface and a 200-mile shoreline. This beautiful body of water packs in a lot of activities. You can bring your rod to see what'll bite, or amp it up by taking part in a fishing tournament. If you're not in the mood to cast a line, a boat ride is a great way to enjoy the lake, with water access facilities available to make your trip fun and convenient.
It's easy to revolve your getaway around Lake Hudson, but explore the town of Salina itself to see what else makes it so charming. Perhaps it's the delicious eateries lining Ferry Street. Whether you want to go to a steakhouse or indulge in Mexican food, you'll find a tasty restaurant catering to your cravings. In between lunch and dinner, you may as well shop on Ferry Street to take home cool keepsakes and support local businesses.
Get out on the water while you're in Salina
When planning your getaway to Salina in the summer, pack your swimwear and fishing equipment to spend some time at Lake Hudson. The lake has a 200-mile shoreline, with Salina positioned to give you all the water access you need. You can head to Iron Horse Landing Marina to sip on cocktails, followed by renting a boat to cruise on the lake. Take advantage of action-packed recreational opportunities, such as water-skiing and tubing, or opt for a calmer paddling trip on a kayak. Those with their own vessels can also launch into the lake from the public boat ramp on the north side of the town.
If you caved in and bought the viral leopard print fishing pole (that's worth a whopping $180), you'd better put it to good use as much as possible. Luckily, Lake Hudson is a prime angling destination — some might even say Oklahoma's best lake for bass. Take a fishing boat out on the water to reel in a wide range of bass. From largemouth and hybrid striped bass to black and white bass, chances are these species will take the bait. Spotted and sand bass are abundant as well, and the lake is brimming with perch, crappie, and bluegill, too. You might even reel in saugeye and channel catfish.
Another option is crossing to the other side of Lake Hudson toward Snowdale State Park. From here, you can engage in similar lake fun thanks to the boat ramp. What's more, there's a designated swimming area, allowing you to lounge on the beach and cool off in the water. You can also visit the Blue Hole Park seven miles east of Salina to swap the lakefront for a seasonally open crystal-clear swimming hole.
Pop by Salina's shops and eateries
Shopping in Salina doesn't involve going to a mall. Instead, you'll be wandering down the main street, Ferry Street, and checking out local businesses. Those who like treasure hunting can swing by The Fuzzy Buffalo. Featuring vintage goods, antiques, home decor, handmade products, and clothing, this store has a maximalist and colorful interior with an eclectic curation of items. A patron was especially satisfied with the service, mentioning that they helped "in a pinch and even gift wrapped for our event."
From there, walk toward Chris Crosby's Purple Coyote, also on Ferry Street, to shop for Native American jewelry, accessories, and clothing. This unique store has a 4.7-star Google rating as of this writing, and the majority of their items are designed with silver and turquoise stones. Even though buying souvenirs is one travel habit that annoys Gen Z (or as they say, gives them the ick), sometimes you need a memento like a necklace or ring from your trip. When you need a bite and only Mexican food can hit the spot, head next door to Los Cocos, a local favorite. This establishment has all the essentials down — fajitas, tacos, tamales — and the friendly service further elevates your meal. Plus, you can catch live music.
For a down-home meal, pull up a chair at Norm's Cafe. This top-rated spot serves "consistently good food with reasonable prices," as a past customer mentioned. Their homemade pies come highly recommended, which you can enjoy with a side of cozy atmosphere and welcoming service. Between the friendly chats in the shops and cafes, you'll see why this town has so much heart. Fun fact: The Ozark region in Oklahoma reaches across the state's northeast side. From Salina, you can drive for an hour to reach Grand Lake O' the Cherokees, a vibrant resort lake in the Ozark foothills with dreamy camping and fishing.