Under An Hour From Pittsburgh Is Pennsylvania's Historic City For A Day Trip With Nature Walks And Park Beauty

Most people know Allegheny County's largest city, Pittsburgh, but the second-largest is more under the radar — and less definitive. At its height in the 1940s, the bustling city of McKeesport was home to more than 55,000 people. Today, McKeesport is still technically the second-biggest of the county's four officially designated cities, but its population of around 17,000, per the U.S. Census Bureau, puts it closer in size and feel to Pittsburgh suburbs like West Mifflin and Scott Township.

The same thing that prompted McKeesport's growth was also the catalyst of its decline: the steel industry. For over a hundred years, it was the location of the National Tube Works, one of the many steel production plants operating under the U.S. Steel umbrella. Those steel mill jobs drew people from around the world, turning McKeesport into a vibrant melting pot. The town still celebrates that identity with its yearly International Village festival. Every August, you can head to Renziehausen Park to check out dancing, music, and food from the many cultures that call McKeesport home.

Located about a half-hour drive southeast of Pittsburgh, at the confluence of the Youghiogheny and Monongahela Rivers, McKeesport is an easy day trip from the larger city and has a lot to explore, even if you're not in town during the International Village festival. This hidden gem of a former steel town is an appealing destination for history buffs, with a story that stretches back to before the American Revolution. Its Renziehausen Park is travel worthy in its own right, with a sprawling garden, a fishing pond, and summer concerts for visitors to enjoy. For outdoor adventurers, McKeesport's extensive trails and tranquil Dead Man's Hollow Conservation Area offer lots of opportunities to hike, bike, and enjoy Western Pennsylvania's natural beauty.