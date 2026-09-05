The Heart Of The Oregon Outback Is An Outdoorsy Place To Retire On The California And Nevada Border

If you're looking to make a bold choice as to where to spend your golden years, consider Lake County, Oregon, which made Stacker's list of the best counties in Oregon for retirees, ranking No. 9 out of 25 based on criteria like climate, healthcare, and recreational activities. But it's the latter category where Lake County truly shines. Nestled on the state's southern border with California and Nevada, the county seat of Lakeview is closer to Reno than to Portland (225 miles versus 350 miles, respectively).

Lake County lies at the heart of the Oregon Outback region. Wild, rugged, and sunny, this high desert region's 8,275 square miles are blanketed in mixed conifer forests, open desert dunes, pristine rivers leaping with fish, and jewel-like lakes. There are just over 8,000 people living here, giving it a population density of one person per square mile, sparser than that of Alaska. The lifestyle is overwhelmingly rural, with old-fashioned Wild West vibes. And even though the population is thin on the ground, Lake County folk are warm and friendly, with a strong sense of community and connection — something that has been scientifically shown to be of benefit as we age.

There are four distinct seasons in Lake County, including summers with dreamy average high temperatures in the mid-80s and cold, snowy winters. However, this part of the state is spared the gloomy overcast skies and rain Oregon is famous for. That weather system peters out over the Cascade Mountains to the west before reaching Central Oregon.