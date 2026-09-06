Dolly Parton Loved This Florida Destination With Crystal-Clear Waters And Pristine Beach Beauty

Dolly Parton may be forever associated with the Appalachian Mountains, but her final chapter had a little Florida sunshine in it, too. The late country legend opened one of her signature Pirates Voyage dinner shows in Panama City Beach, bringing her particular brand of music and glittering spectacle to the Gulf Coast. The choice of location wasn't random, and Parton clearly saw something uniquely appealing in this particular stretch of Florida. "I've always loved the Panama City Beach area," she said to Thrillist in 2025. "That white sand and beautiful emerald water just draws you in." Visitors might follow Parton's lead and spend the day barefoot on the Gulf, then head to her pirate-themed theater for an evening of entertainment in her memory.

Pirates Voyage anchors Parton's footprint in Panama City Beach at Pier Park, where the theater opened in 2025 with a 15-foot-deep lagoon. Parton noted that she chose the destination partly because it was a "great place for families to come and visit," as she told NewsChannel 7. The description befits a beach destination where days can be spent swimming and playing along the shore. The dinner theater isn't her only local venture, either. Her company also brought the PCB Wheel to Pier Park, where gondolas rise 200 feet for bird's-eye views of the city and coastline. Pier Park is an especially easy place to follow in Dolly's footsteps, with some particularly pretty, soft-sand beachfront within close proximity.