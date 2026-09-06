Dolly Parton Loved This Florida Destination With Crystal-Clear Waters And Pristine Beach Beauty
Dolly Parton may be forever associated with the Appalachian Mountains, but her final chapter had a little Florida sunshine in it, too. The late country legend opened one of her signature Pirates Voyage dinner shows in Panama City Beach, bringing her particular brand of music and glittering spectacle to the Gulf Coast. The choice of location wasn't random, and Parton clearly saw something uniquely appealing in this particular stretch of Florida. "I've always loved the Panama City Beach area," she said to Thrillist in 2025. "That white sand and beautiful emerald water just draws you in." Visitors might follow Parton's lead and spend the day barefoot on the Gulf, then head to her pirate-themed theater for an evening of entertainment in her memory.
Pirates Voyage anchors Parton's footprint in Panama City Beach at Pier Park, where the theater opened in 2025 with a 15-foot-deep lagoon. Parton noted that she chose the destination partly because it was a "great place for families to come and visit," as she told NewsChannel 7. The description befits a beach destination where days can be spent swimming and playing along the shore. The dinner theater isn't her only local venture, either. Her company also brought the PCB Wheel to Pier Park, where gondolas rise 200 feet for bird's-eye views of the city and coastline. Pier Park is an especially easy place to follow in Dolly's footsteps, with some particularly pretty, soft-sand beachfront within close proximity.
Beaches in Panama City Beach, Florida
Dolly Parton's description of Panama City Beach's "white sand and beautiful emerald water" rings true on the shoreline closest to her dinner theater location at Pier Park. The beach is right across from the main entrance to Pier Park, where the Russell-Fields City Pier stretches over 1,500 feet into the Gulf. For a small fee, visitors can walk out to the end of the pier for views over the ocean water, which past reviewers frequently describe as exceptionally clear. One Google Maps reviewer wrote, "[T]he water was so clear that we got to see a sea turtle, sting ray, and other fish." Several even reported spotting dolphins. The gleaming sands around the pier are set up for an easy family beach day, with lifeguards in season, volleyball courts, outdoor showers, and concession stands. Just be cautious: Panama City Beach can charge beachgoers $500 for entering the water when double red flags are posted.
For a beach day amid more natural beauty, St. Andrews State Park is one of Panama City Beach's standout options. About 10 miles east of the Russell-Fields City Pier area, the park has about a mile of shoreline along the Gulf and Grand Lagoon, per Visit Panama City Beach. It's known for its white sand and brilliant waters, with many reviewers noting that the beach here isn't too crowded, a nice alternative to the sometimes bustling beaches in central Panama City Beach. "We took the kids for a beach day, and it was perfect — clean, quiet, and not crowded at all," a Google Maps reviewer said. There's some underwater beauty, too. The park offers snorkeling around its jetty, which shelters abundant marine life, including rays, octopuses, and angelfish, according to Florida State Parks.
A touch of Dolly at Panama City Beach's Pier Park
The most direct lasting connection Panama City Beach has to Dolly Parton is the Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, the dinner theater at Pier Park with two full-size pirate ships. The experience overall gets good reviews, with 4.4 stars on Google Maps, as of this writing. Attendees get a four-course meal served as the action unfolds with sword fights, acrobatics, mermaids, and live animals. According to the Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show website, Parton said she helped dream up the show herself and wrote some of its music. That said, travelers looking for a more traditional Dolly-themed concert shouldn't expect one. The show is a pirate-themed production with Parton's music woven in. A 15-minute walk away, the PCB Wheel offers a more low-key way to take in her contribution to the city. The Ferris wheel takes riders 200 feet above Pier Park for sweeping views: a prime perch to take in the coastal sunset scenes of Panama City Beach.
Pier Park has plenty more to do besides Parton's attractions. The complex has over 100 stores, a movie theater, laser tag, and a mirror maze. All of its food, shopping, and entertainment are clustered in a walkable outdoor setting. Pier Park is much more of a busy tourist hub than a relaxed slice of the coast, so travelers looking for solitude may prefer to spend their beach time elsewhere. If you want the vibe of "Old Florida" with a quiet sandy beach, Inlet Beach, about a 15-minute drive west of Panama City Beach, might be a better option. For travelers flying in, Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is the closest option, roughly a 20-minute drive from Panama City Beach.