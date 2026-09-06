'The Rose Of New England' Is A Cute Connecticut River City With Tasty Restaurants, Shops, And Historic Charm

Set where the Yantic River, a State of Connecticut Greenway, meets the Shetucket River to form the Thames River, Norwich occupies a scenic location at the head of the 15-mile waterway that flows south to New London. While some attribute the city's nickname, "Rose of New England," to writer and minister Henry Ward Beecher, who waxed poetic about its stunning gardens, others point to organizers of Norwich's bicentennial celebration. Committee chairman James Lloyd Greene is believed to have described the city as a rose, to which colleague Edward T. Clapp responded, "Norwich is the rose of New England." Either way, the nickname was displayed on an arch along the route of the bicentennial procession, cementing its place in the city's identity.

This gem of 40,000 residents no doubt overflows with friendly New England charm. The floral moniker is appropriate given the city's natural beauty, with ample hills, parks, and waterways making it easy for visitors and residents to connect with the outdoors. The most expansive of the area's green spaces, Mohegan Park, makes a great spot for picnics, biking, swimming, and hiking. Gracing the park is the two-acre Norwich Rose Garden, where more than 2,000 rose bushes in 120 varieties create a postcard- and Instagram-worthy setting. Just a 10-minute drive away is Uncas Leap Heritage Park, which opened in 2024 and will wow you with its 19th-century mill ruin, waterfall, and gorge.

For travelers hitting the skies, Groton-New London Airport — established as the first State of Connecticut airport in 1929 — is some 16 miles by road from Norwich. The airport primarily serves private aviation, business, recreational, and tourism-related traffic. Those seeking commercial airline service will generally need to look farther afield, such as the Theodore Francis Green Memorial State Airport in nearby Rhode Island, an hour's drive away.