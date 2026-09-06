Between London And Southampton Is A Walkable English Town With Markets, Scenic Trails, And Historic Charm
Hidden away in the quaint Surrey countryside is a wee, charming town whose neighborhoods are spread throughout a landscape of deep green forests, farms, and stone remnants of historic structures, with winding trails that lead through it all. Farnham is home to monthly markets with local produce and crafts and a cobblestone shopping street that's well worth an afternoon stroll. Wherever one finds oneself in Farnham, the lanes are lined with old-fashioned buildings and shady trees that make for a pleasant visit.
This lovely town of over 21,000 residents is just over an hour from central London by car, and those arriving at Heathrow Airport (LHR) need only drive for 40 minutes to reach Farnham. Trains and buses make the journey, allowing passengers fine countryside views. If heading up from the coastal town of Southampton, it's less than an hour's drive, and there are bus and train options for this route as well.
This remarkable area has been inhabited by humans as far back as the Mesolithic era, and the numerous clay deposits made it a pottery hub during Roman occupation. Farnham has survived the Black Death and the English Civil War, and it has adapted to the conditions of each stretch of time. Despite all of its hardships, today it stands as a bucolic and beautiful town that looks as though it has never seen a war or plague. Yet remnants and relics are spread all over the area as reminders of the ages. Farnham conjures an imaginary slideshow of prehistoric, Roman, medieval, and modern history as one walks its streets and trails.
Walk through history and nature on several Farnham trails
If you'd like to see the stunning landscape of Farnham as well as historic ruins, the 6.8-mile Waverley Medieval Circular trail offers excellent examples of both. The trailhead is on the outskirts of Farnham in Tilford, and the trail itself is of moderate difficulty. The main attraction here is the ruins of Waverley Abbey, which are free to visit. Along with the historic magnificence, this is a handy stop for a quick bite to eat and a restroom break before continuing along the trail to Crooksbury Hill, for phenomenal valley views.
For a hike through thickly wooded forest land, the Bourne Grove and Bourne Wood Circular trail is surrounded by lush ferns and ivy, with towering trees providing refreshing shade. It runs for just over 4 miles and the Rural Life Living Museum is found along the trail. Here visitors may learn about the agricultural history of the Farnham area, with over 40,000 artifacts to examine for a small admission fee. The trail allows leashed dogs and will take you through land that has been seen in the movie "War Horse" as well as being featured as the Forest of Dean in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows."
A section of the vast pilgrimage trail, North Downs Way runs 12 miles from Farnham to Guildford, and is itself a piece of ancient history. Once known as the Pilgrim's Way, medieval pilgrims made the trek to a holy site in Canterbury, a historic city with unparalleled architecture, and it continues to be trod by those with devotional and/or historical interests. Vastly predating this use, the trail may originally have been used by Neolithic travelers. The trail is dotted with historic and religious points of interest which are enhanced by the natural beauty that surrounds it.
Savor the best of Farnham at its multiple markets
As a British market town, Farnham is sure to share the best of its produce, local craftsmanship, and friendly banter at regular gatherings that bring the community together while welcoming those from afar. Market towns like this one and the quaint and historic town of Newton-le-Willows help keep rustic handicrafts and farming alive. Throughout the year, Farnham hosts various markets focused on artistry and antiques, and has an endearing shopping district that's a joy to walk through. The Lion and Lamb Yard, for example, is a shop-filled area with cobblestone streets and old-timey buildings that ooze charm.
On the first Saturday of the month, the long-running Maltings Monthly Market comes together with a token admission for non-members (free for members), showcasing the area's culinary and artistic talents that nourish and inspire customers. It takes place at a local arts building called The Maltings, which also hosts regular pottery workshops. Nearby is the Museum of Farnham, which lovingly houses exhibitions covering local history and artistry.
Visitors will find all sorts of culinary creations at the Farnham Farmers Market on the fourth Sunday of each month, with the exception of December. Local restaurants, cafés, and farms bring their offerings, and one can find quality charcuterie, delectable baked goods, inventive local spirits, and so much more. It's a wonderful way to get a literal taste of Farnham's land and culture. Come to these markets and shops and then make a day trip of it by driving to the charming English town of Bishop's Stortford to get in more strolling, shopping, and culinary sampling.