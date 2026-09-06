Forget Florida, Visit These Delaware Beaches With Quaint Towns And Water Views Instead

Florida may be the most visited state in America, but for a classic East Coast vacation, Delaware's coastline offers a quieter alternative with sandy beaches, calm waterways, and charming towns. Stretching along the Atlantic Ocean and Delaware Bay for over 50 miles, the First State's beaches range from lively resort destinations with boardwalks and entertainment to peaceful stretches of sand.

Delaware's coastal communities are filled with locally owned restaurants, seafood shacks, cafés, boutiques, historic buildings, amusement parks, and waterfront preserves from the mouth of the Delaware Bay to the tip of the state in Fenwick Island. With its petite size, Delaware even makes it possible to experience several distinct beach towns in a single trip. Visitors can spend the morning skimboarding the Atlantic surf off Fenwick Island, browse shops in downtown Bethany in the afternoon, and watch an amazing sunset over the bay in Dewey in the evening. The state's coastal scenery changes considerably from one town to the next, from broad ocean beaches and rolling dunes to marshes, inlets, and sheltered bays. Towns like Rehoboth Beach and Lewes intermingle waterfront scenery with walkable downtowns, while smaller communities like Long Neck and Ocean View offer a slower pace and fewer crowds.

To find Delaware's best beach towns, we focused on destinations with appealing beaches, scenic water views, and plenty to see and do. We considered the quality of the beaches, the character of each town, waterfront attractions, local restaurants and shops, outdoor recreation, and features that make each destination worth visiting.