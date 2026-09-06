Forget Florida, Visit These Delaware Beaches With Quaint Towns And Water Views Instead
Florida may be the most visited state in America, but for a classic East Coast vacation, Delaware's coastline offers a quieter alternative with sandy beaches, calm waterways, and charming towns. Stretching along the Atlantic Ocean and Delaware Bay for over 50 miles, the First State's beaches range from lively resort destinations with boardwalks and entertainment to peaceful stretches of sand.
Delaware's coastal communities are filled with locally owned restaurants, seafood shacks, cafés, boutiques, historic buildings, amusement parks, and waterfront preserves from the mouth of the Delaware Bay to the tip of the state in Fenwick Island. With its petite size, Delaware even makes it possible to experience several distinct beach towns in a single trip. Visitors can spend the morning skimboarding the Atlantic surf off Fenwick Island, browse shops in downtown Bethany in the afternoon, and watch an amazing sunset over the bay in Dewey in the evening. The state's coastal scenery changes considerably from one town to the next, from broad ocean beaches and rolling dunes to marshes, inlets, and sheltered bays. Towns like Rehoboth Beach and Lewes intermingle waterfront scenery with walkable downtowns, while smaller communities like Long Neck and Ocean View offer a slower pace and fewer crowds.
To find Delaware's best beach towns, we focused on destinations with appealing beaches, scenic water views, and plenty to see and do. We considered the quality of the beaches, the character of each town, waterfront attractions, local restaurants and shops, outdoor recreation, and features that make each destination worth visiting.
Rehoboth Beach
Rehoboth Beach is known as the "Nation's Summer Capital." This popular spot on the Atlantic blends a mile-long beach, scenic ocean views, a highly walkable downtown, and a lively boardwalk to make it one of the East Coast's most stunning beaches. The sandy shoreline is popular for swimming and sunbathing, while the boardwalk is lined with arcades, shops, and classic beach-food joints like Thrasher's French Fries and Grotto's Pizza. The boardwalk is anchored by Funland — a seasonal amusement park with rides, games, and ski ball. Just inland, Rehoboth Avenue leads into a charming downtown filled with independent boutiques, cafés, ice cream shops, and restaurants.
Dewey Beach
Dewey Beach is a 20-block-long coastal town tucked between the Atlantic Ocean and Rehoboth Bay. Its sandy ocean shores are popular for swimming, sunbathing, and surfing, while the bay provides opportunities for kayaking, paddleboarding, fishing, and boating. Dewey's commercial district is concentrated along Coastal Highway, where visitors will find locally owned restaurants like Dewey Beer Co., seafood joints with magnificent sunset views like The Lighthouse, multiple bars, and beach shops. One of the most popular spots is The Starboard, where visitors can indulge in heavy brunch food accompanied by a world-famous Bloody Mary smorgasbord in the morning and live music in the evening.
Lewes
Set on the cape of Delaware, Lewes is a walkable city with soothing streets, quirky shops, and beaches. Dating back to 1631, the historic locale is considered the "First Town in the First State." Second Street is lined with preserved historic buildings like the famous Cannonball House Maritime Museum, independent shops, galleries, cafés, and locally owned restaurants. Lewes Canalfront Park provides a scenic waterfront area with walking paths, a playground, a pickleball court, and the historic ship turned maritime museum — The Lightship Overfalls. Lewes is also home to Cape Henlopen State Park and the historic Fort Miles area, which have magnificent ocean vistas.
Bethany Beach
Bethany Beach offers a quieter take on the Delaware shore, centered on a 1-mile-long, 150-foot-wide beach and a petite downtown just steps from the Atlantic. The beach is popular for swimming, sunbathing, and walking, while the town's boardwalk stretches about half a mile along the waterfront with sprawling ocean views and access to shops and restaurants. Downtown Bethany Beach is centered around the eastern end of Garfield Parkway, where visitors can browse boutiques like Water Lili or grab a soft-serve cone at Kohr Brothers Frozen Custard.
Fenwick Island
At Delaware's southernmost point, Fenwick Island is a coastal haven with beaches, boardwalks, and cozy dining bordering the Atlantic Ocean, Little Assawoman Bay, and Maryland. The best beach is just north of town at Fenwick Island State Park, which offers wide sands with paid parking and Atlantic panoramas. The town itself is compact and easy to explore, with Coastal Highway serving as its main commercial corridor and offering a mix of seafood restaurants like the bayfront Matt's Fish Camp, farm-to-table One Coastal, and Fenwick Island Social. The Fenwick Island Lighthouse — established in 1856 — is another distinctive landmark near the Maryland border.
South Bethany
South Bethany is a small coastal community known for its serene beaches and position on the Atlantic. The town's wide shoreline provides space for swimming, sunbathing, and surf fishing, while residents and visitors enjoy the canal for boating access into the connected system of the Little Assawoman Bay, Assawoman Bay, and the Isle of Wight Bay. The town has several small canals and waterways woven through residential neighborhoods, adding to its coastal charm. Unlike Delaware's larger resort destinations, South Bethany has no traditional boardwalk or major commercial areas but is well positioned between Bethany and Fenwick Island for shopping and dining access.
Ocean View
Despite its name, Ocean View sits inland from the Atlantic and provides a quieter alternative to Delaware's larger coastal resorts without forfeiting water views. The town is surrounded by waterways — including the Assawoman Canal and nearby Whites Creek – where visitors can kayak, fish, and explore the marshy landscape. While Ocean View does not have its own oceanfront beach, Bethany Beach and South Bethany are only a short drive away. The town's commercial area along Atlantic Avenue includes local restaurants like The Cafe on 26, Honey's At Station 26, and the Ocean View Brewing Company.
Long Neck
Long Neck sits on a narrow peninsula between Rehoboth Bay and Indian River Bay, giving this unincorporated community easy access to some of southern Delaware's most scenic waterways. Although it does not have its own oceanfront beach, the bays around Long Neck are particularly suited to boating, fishing, kayaking, and paddleboarding, with marinas and restaurants scattered throughout the area. One of the most popular joints is the bayfront Paradise Grill, which attracts boaters from around the area with its large marina, ample seafood-forward menu, and nightlife. You can even enjoy a bayside sunset here with Delaware's iconic Orange Crush in hand.