Halfway Between Blackpool And Leeds Is England's Market Town Beauty With Shops, Cafes, And Canal Views

If independent shops, cozy cafés, a traditional English market, and waterside walks sound more appealing than the crowds of a major city, there's a quieter town tucked into the Lancashire countryside that's waiting for you. Historic stone buildings sit against the surrounding Pennine landscape, remnants of the region's cotton industry line a peaceful canal, and dozens of cafés and coffee shops are scattered throughout the town center and beyond. This is Burnley, an East Lancashire market town roughly halfway between the seaside attractions of Blackpool and the city buzz of Leeds.

Burnley grew from a market town into one of Britain's major cotton-producing centers during the Industrial Revolution, and traces of both eras remain. Burnley Market dates its history to 1294, while old mills and warehouses still stand along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal. Independent businesses fill the town center, and artistic statues like the Singing Ringing Tree, a wind-powered sculpture, overlook the surrounding countryside. Towneley Hall, a historic house and museum set within 445 acres of parkland, offers another glimpse into the area's past.

Named the friendliest town in the UK by The Times, Burnley draws around 2.2 million visitors a year. Travelers can spend the morning over coffee in town, browse local shops and market stalls, then follow the canal past buildings tied to Burnley's industrial past. The town sits about 36 miles from Leeds and 33 miles from Blackpool, England's Own 'Coney Island', with rail service through Burnley Manchester Road Station.