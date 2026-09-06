This Quiet City In Washington's Yakima Valley Is The Perfect Basecamp For Wine Tastings And Mountain Views

When most people think of New World wines in America, they picture cabernet sauvignon from California's Napa Valley or pinot noir from Oregon's Willamette Valley. However, wine is pickier about latitude than about reputation. According to the Wine & Spirit Education Trust, nearly all the world's wine grapes grow inside one narrow band of the globe, between 30 and 50 degrees latitude on either side of the equator. Napa is in it. So is Bordeaux. And at about 46 degrees north, so is Grandview, Washington, a high desert city of about 12,000 that most people have never thought of as wine country at all.

When the town site was platted in 1906, it was named for what the men behind it could see on a clear day: Mount Rainier, Mount Adams, and the nearby Snipes Mountain. The view still delivers. Both snow-capped volcanoes sit on the horizon to the west, with the Rattlesnake Hills to the north and the Horse Heaven Hills to the south. Snipes Mountain, the third peak in that original view, is now one of the valley's five appellations.

Grandview is a quiet small town near the middle of the Yakima Valley, on the 20-mile stretch between Sunnyside and Prosser. It's the quietest of the three, with a sleepy downtown lined with brick buildings, as well as a tasting room where the wine is poured by the students who made it.