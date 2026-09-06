Outside St. Louis Is Missouri's Scenic Park With Trails Through Dramatic Sandstone Cliffs And Running Waters
With the Ozarks in its backyard, you don't have to go too far to find outdoor recreation in Missouri. Take, for instance, LaBarque Creek Conservation Area (LCCA), sitting 35 miles southwest of St. Louis and less than 15 minutes from Eureka. Over millions of years, erosion has carved the rugged landscape here into sandstone cliffs and canyons with cave-like shelters. Snaking through the park is LaBarque Creek, from which small streams and tiny waterfalls add tranquil water scenes to the varied terrain.
The area is a favorite spot for outdoor lovers, and many highlight the trails for their scenic landscape. "One of my favorite trails to walk. It's challenging. It has deep slopes and high foothills to walk. There are water features and a lot of foliage," remarked one Google Maps user, adding, "It's quiet and never crowded." It's easy to see why the Missouri Department of Conservation gives LCCA high marks, calling the 1,300-acre preserve one of the "finest outdoor destinations in Jefferson County."
The LaBarque watershed is an angler's paradise, a habitat for over 50 different fish species. Birding website eBird lists over 105 different species, including eastern bluebirds, Acadian flycatchers, wormeating warblers, and yellow-throated vireo. Photographers can capture wildflowers in spring and summer as well as the other wildlife that call the preserve home. Plus, adventurers enjoy discovering the overhangs and gorges to climb down into and the pretty areas by the creek to explore. Hikers should note that the conservation area is open to seasonal hunting, so check the website for dates before heading out. It's open daily from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Discover sandstone cliffs and flowing waters at LaBarque Creek Conservation Area
LaBarque Creek Conservation Area doesn't have a vast trail system like Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri's largest state park. That said, the preserve offers a glimpse of rugged Ozark terrain featuring boulder fields, elevated cliffs, rock shelters, hidden caves, and flowing streams. The only difference is that the cliffs at LCCA were carved from St. Peter sandstone, layers of rock formed by quartz sand grains, while limestone and dolomite define the majority of the Ozarks' terrain.
LaBarque Creek Trail is the only named path that meanders through the park, yet this 3-mile trail is packed with so much of nature's eye candy. One AllTrails user said, "Really enjoyed this trail. Hiked with three older kids. Lots of scenery changes and natural elements to enjoy, including waterfalls and rock formations." Highlights for hikers include the footbridges, flowing waterways, unique sandstone formations, and small cliffs overlooking the forested landscape, providing lots of places to stop and rest. The trail is marked as moderate with some steep sections and an elevation gain of about 500 feet. Past visitors often mention some slick and muddy conditions, so come prepared with proper footwear.
When you're ready for a change of scenery, you can easily take a day trip to nearby University City, a vibrant suburb outside of St. Louis, boasting an artsy downtown, local eats, and scenic parks. Alternatively, if you're traveling with the little ones, consider a day at Forest Park, USA Today's pick for America's best city park in 2026. The St. Louis park often receives glowing remarks from Google Maps users, one saying, "Forest Park is by far the best park in the country! Moreover, the park, zoo, and museums are free."