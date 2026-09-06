Outside St. Louis Is Missouri's Scenic Park With Trails Through Dramatic Sandstone Cliffs And Running Waters

With the Ozarks in its backyard, you don't have to go too far to find outdoor recreation in Missouri. Take, for instance, LaBarque Creek Conservation Area (LCCA), sitting 35 miles southwest of St. Louis and less than 15 minutes from Eureka. Over millions of years, erosion has carved the rugged landscape here into sandstone cliffs and canyons with cave-like shelters. Snaking through the park is LaBarque Creek, from which small streams and tiny waterfalls add tranquil water scenes to the varied terrain.

The area is a favorite spot for outdoor lovers, and many highlight the trails for their scenic landscape. "One of my favorite trails to walk. It's challenging. It has deep slopes and high foothills to walk. There are water features and a lot of foliage," remarked one Google Maps user, adding, "It's quiet and never crowded." It's easy to see why the Missouri Department of Conservation gives LCCA high marks, calling the 1,300-acre preserve one of the "finest outdoor destinations in Jefferson County."

The LaBarque watershed is an angler's paradise, a habitat for over 50 different fish species. Birding website eBird lists over 105 different species, including eastern bluebirds, Acadian flycatchers, wormeating warblers, and yellow-throated vireo. Photographers can capture wildflowers in spring and summer as well as the other wildlife that call the preserve home. Plus, adventurers enjoy discovering the overhangs and gorges to climb down into and the pretty areas by the creek to explore. Hikers should note that the conservation area is open to seasonal hunting, so check the website for dates before heading out. It's open daily from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.