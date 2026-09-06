Nestled In Branson Is Missouri's Peaceful Conservation Area To Enjoy Scenic Trails And Wildlife Watching
With live entertainment and picturesque Ozark views, Branson makes for a great getaway for both nature lovers and urbanites. City dwellers can even escape outdoors without the overnight commitment at places like the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area. Covering 1,534 acres of verdant greenery, this public wildlife preserve and forest allows you to hike scenic trails, see the local wildlife, and immerse yourself in quintessential Ozark beauty. With paths winding through the oak-hickory woodlands and the White River Balds Natural Area glades, you can go for a quick walk, breathe some fresh air, and be back home in time for dinner.
Much of the landscape at the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area owes its preservation to the efforts of the Henning family. Paul Henning, the creator behind "The Beverly Hillbillies" and "Green Acres," grew up visiting the Ozarks as a Boy Scout and based much of the rural charm and inspiration for his shows on the region. In the early 1980s, the Hennings began purchasing and donating the acreage to the state of Missouri so that the land remained undeveloped.
Trails at the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area range from easy walks to moderately challenging loops through the forest and glades. From climbing a lookout tower with sweeping views to discovering the local wildlife, you can immerse yourself in its nature. Bring your binoculars along to observe the fauna, or take your camera to try your hand at wildlife photography. While the preserve is situated within the borders of Branson, you have to drive 10 minutes west of its center to get there.
Follow the trails at the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area
Boasting nearly 6 miles of trails, the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area allows you to take in its Ozark scenery. However, they're only reserved for foot traffic — biking and horseback riding are not allowed here. For an easy yet rewarding stroll, go for a walk along the Dewey Bald Trail. This is a paved loop that's only 0.6 miles long, with a slight incline along the way. The trail guides you to the forest before quickly arriving at an observation tower. Hikers are welcome to head up the tower and admire the vistas, with 55 steps leading you to the overlook at the top. From 40 feet in the air, you'll catch an amazing view of Branson and beyond. The tower's stairs are totally exposed, so only climb if you feel comfortable doing so.
Up the ante by taking the moderately rated Henning Homesteader's Trail. This is a 3.6-mile loop that features an elevation gain of 446 feet and a number of informational stops along the path. Highlights include Civil War Union veteran James Cox's homestead ruins, the whitened branches of a sycamore tree, and native shortleaf pine trees that once spanned millions of acres across the state. Not only that, but you'll also come across the glades, eastern red cedars, and a waterfall on your hike. Several people have mentioned there being lots of bugs, spiders, and ticks, so come prepared.
You can also make a big loop around the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area, a route that takes you on a 5.8-mile journey. Combining several of the preserve's trails, this can be completed within three hours at a moderate pace. You'll be ascending 750 feet while trekking past limestone features, glades, colorful wildflowers, and lush woodlands. Wear sturdy footwear, as the trail involves water crossings.
Wildlife watching at Henning Conservation Area
Visitors can spot a wide range of local Ozark wildlife across the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area's forests, glades, and stream environments. The preserve is an excellent place for birdwatching and listening to their songs filling the air. During the spring and summer months, you'll catch sight of prairie warblers and great crested flycatchers. When fall rolls in, you might encounter white-eyed vireos and eastern wood pewees. If you see something blue hiding in the trees, it's most likely an indigo bunting. Those interested in seeing specific varieties in other states can discover the best birdwatching destinations the U.S. has to offer.
Besides avian species, you'll see several land animals roaming in the preserve. Be on the lookout for deer grazing in the forest, squirrels climbing trees, and lizards sitting in the sun. Other species you'll find here are snakes, rabbits, and butterflies fluttering throughout the place. Wildlife encounters are pretty much guaranteed at the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area, but there's a right way to go about it: Here are a few things that park rangers wish you knew before visiting a state or national park, such as not feeding the creatures.
As this is a conservation area, hunting and trapping aren't allowed — nor is target shooting. The good news is that you can bring your dog with you, but they must be on leash at all times. Since there's no camping on the premises, you can only plan a day trip here. After getting your dose of nature, head back into Branson, considered the "Las Vegas of the Midwest' to enjoy glitzy and kitschy entertainment without the casinos.