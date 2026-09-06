Nestled In Branson Is Missouri's Peaceful Conservation Area To Enjoy Scenic Trails And Wildlife Watching

With live entertainment and picturesque Ozark views, Branson makes for a great getaway for both nature lovers and urbanites. City dwellers can even escape outdoors without the overnight commitment at places like the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area. Covering 1,534 acres of verdant greenery, this public wildlife preserve and forest allows you to hike scenic trails, see the local wildlife, and immerse yourself in quintessential Ozark beauty. With paths winding through the oak-hickory woodlands and the White River Balds Natural Area glades, you can go for a quick walk, breathe some fresh air, and be back home in time for dinner.

Much of the landscape at the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area owes its preservation to the efforts of the Henning family. Paul Henning, the creator behind "The Beverly Hillbillies" and "Green Acres," grew up visiting the Ozarks as a Boy Scout and based much of the rural charm and inspiration for his shows on the region. In the early 1980s, the Hennings began purchasing and donating the acreage to the state of Missouri so that the land remained undeveloped.

Trails at the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area range from easy walks to moderately challenging loops through the forest and glades. From climbing a lookout tower with sweeping views to discovering the local wildlife, you can immerse yourself in its nature. Bring your binoculars along to observe the fauna, or take your camera to try your hand at wildlife photography. While the preserve is situated within the borders of Branson, you have to drive 10 minutes west of its center to get there.