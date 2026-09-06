Forget Florida, Retire To This Midwestern Gem With Mountain Trails, Affordable Living, And A Vibrant Culture

Similar to its Midwestern neighbor of Nebraska, the money retirees save on household expenses allows them to experience more of what Oklahoma has to offer, from culturally rich cities to rugged hiking trails. While not as towering as the Appalachians or the Sierra Nevada, the Wichita Mountains are no less impressive. Situated in the southwestern corner of the state, the mountain range rises within the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge, which spans around 60,000 acres and is most famous for its free-roaming bison. The Longhorn Trail and Bison Loop is a roughly 6-mile trail that winds through the refuge and gives hikers a chance to see bison in their natural habitat, although encountering the magnificent animals is not guaranteed.

The Sooner State's varied culture also shines through in its largest cities. Oklahoma City, the capital, is home to museums such as The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, which showcases the history, art, and culture of the American West through immersive exhibits and collections. OKC also has vibrant neighborhoods like Bricktown, a lively district with quirky shops and good food. For retirees interested in learning about the state's Native American culture, the First Americans Museum is a 175,000-square-foot facility dedicated to Oklahoma's 39 distinct nations.

To the northeast of OKC is Tulsa, with a cost of living that is 17% below the national average, according to Apartments.com. Like OKC, Tulsa can appeal as an ideal relocation destination for retirees looking for affordability without giving up big-city amenities. The city has everything from the pedestrian-friendly commercial streets of the Cherry Street District to attractions like The Gathering Place, a family-friendly park featuring play-and-learn areas for grandchildren, trails, recreation areas, and more.