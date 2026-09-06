Canada's Idyllic Beach On Vancouver Island Is A Sandy Paradise For Ocean Views, Nature Walks, And Wildlife

Specifically, Wickaninnish Beach is near Tofino, an underrated beach-filled town. You'll have to buy a park pass before heading to the beach. There is a parking lot, and from there, a forested path leads you past some picnic tables and then directly onto the beach. One Google reviewer appreciated that there were "Lots of places to hunker down away from people and just enjoy the sunshine." Aside from the feeling that the beach is entirely your own, the long, rolling waves look inviting. If you plan to surf or swim, check the tide times beforehand, as there are rip currents and the beach can flood with little warning.

Bird sightings abound at Wickaninnish Beach. Listen for the loud call of Caspian terns or look up to catch the swift flights of Peregrine falcons. Unique-looking birds such as long-billed dowitchers and solitary rhinoceros auklets have been spotted, as well as Hudsonian whimbrels. If you have binoculars, keep your eyes peeled for smaller birds such as Hammond's flycatchers, Pacific wrens, and varied thrushes.

As you stroll the length of the beach, look down to see colorful starfish and anemones. Beachcombers can sift through the ample driftwood and other interesting things that have washed ashore. Bear footprints have also been seen in the sand at Wickaninnish Beach, so carry bear spray just in case. Luckily, gray whales can make an appearance as they migrate north. In fact, Vancouver Island, as a part of Canada, makes the list of the 10 best destinations to see whales. According to the International Whaling Commission, the peak whale-watching season is between March and May. You can recognize the enormous creatures by their distinctive heart-shaped flukes and slow, rolling motion near the water's surface.