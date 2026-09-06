Under 2 Hours From LA Is California's Premiere Surfing Paradise With A Gorgeous Beach And Scenic Coastal Trails

Surfing is synonymous with California. In 2018, the state made surfing its official sport, designating September 20 as California Surfing Day each year thereafter. The state has hundreds of miles of surfable coastline and legendary breaks that attract ocean athletes from around the world. One of its most recognizable surfing spots is Trestles Beach in San Clemente, only 65 miles south of Los Angeles on Interstate 5. Trestles is known for having five distinct surf breaks, and has even been chosen to host the surfing competition at the LA28 Olympic Games.

Like any surfing paradise worthy of your board wax, Trestles Beach has a storied past. While it's now within the boundaries of San Onofre State Beach, it was part of an off-limits U.S. Marine Corps base back in the 1940s, per Surfer Today. This didn't deter wave chasers from making the most of its perfect point breaks, which sometimes led to arrests for trespassing. All of this changed in 1971, when former President Richard Nixon made the 3.5-mile coastline a public state beach.

Named after a nearby railroad trestle, Trestles Beach is revered by locals and visitors alike. For this reason, it's widely considered one of California's most crowded and competitive surfing spots. However, beginners can still enjoy the area by seeking out smaller waves. Even if you're not surfing, the views and coastal trails here are pretty enough to make the walk from your car worthwhile.