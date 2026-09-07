America's Best Eco-Friendly Resort In 2026 Is An Island Paradise Tucked Between The Ocean And The Mountains
The best eco-friendly stays allow travelers to enjoy extraordinary scenery without leaving a heavy footprint behind, helping to preserve its untouched beauty for the future. In the 2026 10Best Readers' Choice Awards by USA TODAY, readers gave The Cliffs at Princeville a vote of confidence, naming it the number one eco-friendly hotel in America. On Kauai's North Shore, the Hawaiian resort spans 22 acres on a bluff above the Pacific Ocean, with waterfront views on one side and the island's mountainous interior rising on the other. With a lush botanical walking trail, a palm-fringed putting green, oceanside yoga, and private lanais with panoramic views, The Cliffs offers a distinctly nature-focused home base for visitors to Hawaii's "Garden Island."
The Cliffs has earned numerous accolades for its eco-friendly initiatives, which include renewable energy consumption, an internal recycling program, and water conservation efforts. According to The Cliffs' 2025 Sustainability Report, the resort has two solar energy systems and responsible practices in place for water use and waste management. In 2025, the resort was recognized through the State of Hawai`i's Green Business Program for its clean energy efforts. Additionally, the resort's Akamu Wellness partnership promotes health and wellness with daily yoga classes, spa treatments by the ocean, and an on-site market with organic products. Beyond its awards and recognition, The Cliffs also has hundreds of positive reviews and holds a 4.5-star rating on Google Maps, as of this writing.
What it's like to stay at The Cliffs at Princeville
The Cliffs at Princeville is a condominium resort, with units divided between timeshares and individually owned properties, most of which are vacation rentals. Each suite has a separate living and dining area, two full bathrooms, an equipped kitchen, washer and dryer, and two private lanais. "I cannot say enough about how beautiful the resort grounds are and the cliffs overlooking the crashing waves are nothing less than heavenly," one recent guest wrote on Google Maps. Several reviews note that the suites do not have air conditioning, though some have said that the ocean breeze makes AC unnecessary.
The Cliffs looks towards green, rain-carved peaks, including Bali Hai, a distinctive triangular mountain. Guests can get closer to this mountainous terrain on a helicopter tour arranged by the resort. On the ocean side, the North Shore provides the resort's blue backdrop, with Adirondack chairs positioned along the shoreline for watching the waves. There is no beach access directly at the resort, but several are within a short drive, including the pristine, secluded shoreline known as Kauapea Beach, under 20 minutes away. The resort also offers water-based excursions, like kayaking to a waterfall and boat tours of the Na Pali Coast, one of the best things to do in Kauai.
To take part in The Cliffs' sustainability efforts, guests can join local beach cleanups through the Surfrider Foundation's Ocean Friendly Visitors program. The resort offers an electric car sharing service, handy for exploring nearby destinations like the Limahuli Garden & Preserve, a tropical delight teeming with trails about a 30-minute drive away. Having a car also makes it easier to get to the island's Lihue Airport, located about 45 minutes away.