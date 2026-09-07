America's Best Eco-Friendly Resort In 2026 Is An Island Paradise Tucked Between The Ocean And The Mountains

The Cliffs at Princeville is a condominium resort, with units divided between timeshares and individually owned properties, most of which are vacation rentals. Each suite has a separate living and dining area, two full bathrooms, an equipped kitchen, washer and dryer, and two private lanais. "I cannot say enough about how beautiful the resort grounds are and the cliffs overlooking the crashing waves are nothing less than heavenly," one recent guest wrote on Google Maps. Several reviews note that the suites do not have air conditioning, though some have said that the ocean breeze makes AC unnecessary.

The Cliffs looks towards green, rain-carved peaks, including Bali Hai, a distinctive triangular mountain. Guests can get closer to this mountainous terrain on a helicopter tour arranged by the resort. On the ocean side, the North Shore provides the resort's blue backdrop, with Adirondack chairs positioned along the shoreline for watching the waves. There is no beach access directly at the resort, but several are within a short drive, including the pristine, secluded shoreline known as Kauapea Beach, under 20 minutes away. The resort also offers water-based excursions, like kayaking to a waterfall and boat tours of the Na Pali Coast, one of the best things to do in Kauai.

To take part in The Cliffs' sustainability efforts, guests can join local beach cleanups through the Surfrider Foundation's Ocean Friendly Visitors program. The resort offers an electric car sharing service, handy for exploring nearby destinations like the Limahuli Garden & Preserve, a tropical delight teeming with trails about a 30-minute drive away. Having a car also makes it easier to get to the island's Lihue Airport, located about 45 minutes away.