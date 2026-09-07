One Of New York's Largest Artificial Lakes Is A Catskill Mountain Gem With Waterfall Nature Walks And Fishing
New York's Catskill Mountains are known for their natural beauty, punctuated by towering trees, bubbling streams, and waterfalls. Naturally, it's also known for outdoor recreation. Hiking and fishing, in particular, are popular here. While there are plenty of natural bodies of water in the region, Ashokan Reservoir was created as a solution to New York City's incredible demand for potable water. Luckily, it resulted in a beautiful spot to spend time in the Catskills, providing both attractions and recreational opportunities.
Ashokan Reservoir was formed in the early 1900s when a dam was built across Esopus Creek. The result was a lake that is still one of the largest reservoirs in the state of New York. As water began to build behind the dam, nearly a dozen small communities were submerged beneath the lake's waters, which cover 8,300 acres along its 12-mile length. Because of the relocation and subsequent flooding of these communities, Ashokan Reservoir has been a curiosity and attraction for archeology and history buffs almost since its inception.
Although it is just over 100 miles from the largest city in the United States, this gem in the Catskills feels a world away from civilization. That is at least partly due to the fact Lake Ashokan is largely surrounded by wilderness areas and a smattering of small towns. Additionally, the shores of the lake are almost completely void of modern development, and public access is strictly limited to very specific portions of land surrounding the lake. As a result, Ashokan Reservoir provides a tranquil setting to enjoy the nature and beauty of the Hudson Valley without the incursion of modernity.
Fishing and hiking at Ashokan Reservoir
Ashokan means "place of fish" in the language of the native people who originally inhabited the area. So, it's only fitting that Ashokan Reservoir offers such excellent angling opportunities. However, within the lake, there is a true dichotomy between the types of fish that can be targeted. Popular cold water species such as brown and rainbow trout are regularly caught from the lake, as well as warm water species such as largemouth and smallmouth bass. Additionally, anglers can cast for bluegill, crappie, rock bass, walleye, white perch, yellow perch, and more. While species are present in good numbers, an additional 16,000 brown trout are stocked in the lake each year.
There are a few specific guidelines anglers need to know before heading to Ashokan Reservoir. First, the lake is comprised of two sections, the upper west and lower east basins, which are divided by a weir dam. Fishing is permitted at specific locations in both basins with the proper documentation, which includes a New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) access permit and a valid New York fishing license. The DEP permit is free and can be obtained online. Boats may also be used on the lake with DEP registration, steam cleaning of the hull, and approval. However, only rowboats are permitted.
Hiking is another way to enjoy the area around Ashokan Reservoir. A pair of trails run along the lake shore. The 11.5-mile Ashokan Rail Trail is on the north side of the lake, while the 5.5-mile round trip on the Ashokan Promenade follows a portion of the southern shore. The Ashokan Promenade is an out-and-back hike across the reservoir's dam, while the Ashokan Rail Trail is 12 feet wide and open for bikers and hikers. In winter, it is also utilized for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.
Waterfalls at Ashokan Reservoir
Visitors to Ashokan Reservoir will also find a handful of waterfalls. When the spillway is open, a tiered waterfall forms over the dam. Just below the dam are a handful of natural waterfalls as well. One of them is unofficially named the Spillway Gorge. Although there is no access to this waterfall, it can be seen from the Beaverkill Road Bridge, as well as from a viewing area at the corner of Beaverkill and Stone Church roads.
Cathedral Falls, a 60-foot cascade on the main branch of Esopus Creek, is located about a mile below the dam. Visitors to the Ashokan Center in Olivebranch can hike to Cathedral Gorge, where the falls are located. Other trails at Ashokan Center take hikers to nearby Winchell's Falls, as well as through a historic covered bridge that dates back to 1885. Visitors can also hike to numerous waterfalls in nearby Indian Head Wilderness, the scenic wilderness area known for camping, hiking trails, and fishing. While these hikes are available throughout the year, in autumn the area around Ashoka Reservoir, like much of the Catskills and Hudson Valley, is cloaked in fall foliage.
Although it's a great place to fish and hike, there is no camping along the shores of Ashokan Reservoir. However, camping as well as cabin and lodge rentals are available just off the lake at Ashokan Center. Visitors can also find a number of places to stay in Woodstock, the artsy town full of cozy charm, which is only 10 minutes away. A bit larger yet just 20 minutes away is Kingston, a town full of award-winning eateries. Visitors looking to fly to Ashokan Reservoir will find New York Stewart International Airport (SWF), which is about an hour away, to be the closest commercial airport.