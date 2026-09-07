One Of New York's Largest Artificial Lakes Is A Catskill Mountain Gem With Waterfall Nature Walks And Fishing

New York's Catskill Mountains are known for their natural beauty, punctuated by towering trees, bubbling streams, and waterfalls. Naturally, it's also known for outdoor recreation. Hiking and fishing, in particular, are popular here. While there are plenty of natural bodies of water in the region, Ashokan Reservoir was created as a solution to New York City's incredible demand for potable water. Luckily, it resulted in a beautiful spot to spend time in the Catskills, providing both attractions and recreational opportunities.

Ashokan Reservoir was formed in the early 1900s when a dam was built across Esopus Creek. The result was a lake that is still one of the largest reservoirs in the state of New York. As water began to build behind the dam, nearly a dozen small communities were submerged beneath the lake's waters, which cover 8,300 acres along its 12-mile length. Because of the relocation and subsequent flooding of these communities, Ashokan Reservoir has been a curiosity and attraction for archeology and history buffs almost since its inception.

Although it is just over 100 miles from the largest city in the United States, this gem in the Catskills feels a world away from civilization. That is at least partly due to the fact Lake Ashokan is largely surrounded by wilderness areas and a smattering of small towns. Additionally, the shores of the lake are almost completely void of modern development, and public access is strictly limited to very specific portions of land surrounding the lake. As a result, Ashokan Reservoir provides a tranquil setting to enjoy the nature and beauty of the Hudson Valley without the incursion of modernity.