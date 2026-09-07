This Vacation Paradise Was Ranked America's Worst State To Drive In For 2026
For many Americans, the central pillar of any vacation is driving. Unless the destination is New York City, star attractions within a region are often spread out, and driving immerses visitors in the destination and gives them the freedom to explore. This holds true on the tropical islands in the state of Hawaii, a top bucket list destination that offers visitors everything from world-class surfing, snorkeling, and hiking, to stunning scenery, excellent food, and beachfront resorts. But, like most destinations in America, visitors will need to rent a car to access many of its standout attractions. Unfortunately, a recent ranking by WalletHub places Hawaii last in its list of Best & Worst States to Drive In for 2026.
WalletHub came up with their ranking by scoring four metrics: cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and maintenance, then combined those rankings to create an overall score. The higher the score, the better driving conditions are in a state. Hawaii received a score of 43.34, the lowest of any state, coming in below famously high-traffic states such as California (47.67), New York (57.52), and Florida (61.17). By comparison, Vermont was considered the best state in the nation to drive in at 63.08. On two of these metrics — access to vehicles (46th) and cost of ownership (49th) — Hawaii ranked near the bottom. But, these aren't issues that will impact visitors, and one that does — safety on the road — is a category for which the state actually receives high marks, coming in 4th place.
How driving in Hawaii impacts tourists
Hitting the road in Hawaii can be an awe-inspiring experience, as the state boasts some of the most scenic drives throughout the islands. The famous 64-mile Road to Hana, which leads to "The Heart of Old Hawaii" takes drivers through Haleakala National Park, home to the third-largest volcano in Hawaii, and the Pepeekeo Scenic Drive wows drivers with views of lush forest and waterfalls on the Big Island. But, Hawaii is notorious for hidden fees and extra costs, and renting a car is no exception. The city of Honolulu levies a 19.5% tax on rental cars, the ninth highest in the nation according to Tax Foundation, and total taxes and fees can reach up to 42%. In Maui, visitors pay a base rate of $50 per day, along with other fees. Then there's fueling the car, as average gas prices in Hawaii frequently exceed $5 per gallon. Travelers can expect to spend between $60 to $180 on gas during a one-week stay.
A constant headache that both visitors and residents face is traffic congestion, much of it occurring on the H-1, the main artery on the island of Oahu. However, the bulk of the congestion is during peak hours, and midday and evening driving are considered the better times to traverse Honolulu by car. Hawaii's other islands are not spared from traffic issues: In Maui, the aforementioned "Road to Hana" regularly sees tourist-related congestion.
Despite all of this, drivers don't have to worry much about safety on the roads in Hawaii. According to insurance giant Allstate, Honolulu is the safest city in the nation for drivers, with motorists least likely to brake hard, speed, or be on the phone while they're behind the wheel. So while travelers can expect high car rental and gas prices, plus rush-hour traffic, they'll be sharing the road with safer drivers, and taking in paradisal views as they go.