This Vacation Paradise Was Ranked America's Worst State To Drive In For 2026

For many Americans, the central pillar of any vacation is driving. Unless the destination is New York City, star attractions within a region are often spread out, and driving immerses visitors in the destination and gives them the freedom to explore. This holds true on the tropical islands in the state of Hawaii, a top bucket list destination that offers visitors everything from world-class surfing, snorkeling, and hiking, to stunning scenery, excellent food, and beachfront resorts. But, like most destinations in America, visitors will need to rent a car to access many of its standout attractions. Unfortunately, a recent ranking by WalletHub places Hawaii last in its list of Best & Worst States to Drive In for 2026.

WalletHub came up with their ranking by scoring four metrics: cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and maintenance, then combined those rankings to create an overall score. The higher the score, the better driving conditions are in a state. Hawaii received a score of 43.34, the lowest of any state, coming in below famously high-traffic states such as California (47.67), New York (57.52), and Florida (61.17). By comparison, Vermont was considered the best state in the nation to drive in at 63.08. On two of these metrics — access to vehicles (46th) and cost of ownership (49th) — Hawaii ranked near the bottom. But, these aren't issues that will impact visitors, and one that does — safety on the road — is a category for which the state actually receives high marks, coming in 4th place.