Under An Hour From Gainesville Is Florida's Scenic State Forest With Hiking Trails, Wildlife, And Fishing

Gainesville, Florida, is perhaps best known for the University of Florida. The home of the Florida Gators brings in many visitors during football season, but just outside the college town is a destination where you can observe the state's real gators, alongside birds and other exciting wildlife. Less than an hour from Gainesville is Goethe State Forest – a 76,000-acre natural playground where you can hike, fish, and camp. Another thing that makes the forest unique is the sheer diversity of its terrain. Within it, you'll find scenery including longleaf pines, sandhills, and swampy areas. This Google reviewer even went so far as to say, "Goethe State Forest is the best place on Earth!"

The scenic state forest is full of interesting flora. In fact, you can spot over 34 different types of orchids in Goethe State Forest. While that's pretty impressive, there's another plant here that's a really big deal — literally. The "Goethe Giant" is a massive Cypress tree that's over 100 feet tall and boasts a 29-foot circumference. It didn't grow that tall overnight, though — it's believed to be over 900 years old.

This historic tree can be found along the suitably named Big Cypress Boardwalk Trail in Goethe State Forest. AllTrails classifies it as an easy trail, and a simple 0.4-mile trek down a boardwalk will lead you to the towering tree. That's certainly not the only trail in the forest, but it is the shortest (longer ones can stretch to a leg-burning 10 miles). Outdoor adventurers will even find a few trails at Goethe State Forest that are part of the Florida State Forest Trailwalker Initiative – the Sunshine State's free program that rewards you for hiking in Florida state forests.