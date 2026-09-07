This St. Louis Suburb Is A Thrilling Missouri City With Trails, Roller Coasters, And Route 66 Charm
St. Louis is surrounded by a patchwork of suburbs and commuter communities. Eureka is among the many, situated along a historic alignment of Route 66, roughly 30 miles from St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL). The city landed on Niche's list of the best suburbs to live in the St. Louis area for 2026. But don't let the small-town charm fool you. This little bedroom community might just be one of the most thrilling. Eureka has a pretty extensive trail network, if scenic romps are your thing. Not to mention, the city's home to one of Missouri's most popular amusement parks — Mid America Adventure. If the name doesn't ring a bell, it's probably because Mid America Adventure underwent a rebrand in August 2026 after coming under new ownership.
Formerly called Six Flags St. Louis, the complex's new name is a nod to its original moniker, Six Flags Over Mid America, from when it first opened in 1971. Six Flags St. Louis previously dubbed itself the "Coaster Capital of Missouri," thanks to its lineup of nearly a dozen roller coasters, which one visitor said in a Tripadvisor review were "incredible" and "worth riding a few times." It remains to be seen whether there'll be any major changes to the attractions following the acquisition. But Mid America Adventure still has the same hair-raising cruisers advertised online, including classic woodies like the twisting American Thunder, the plunging Boss, and the classic Screamin' Eagle.
Mid America Adventure makes Eureka a worthwhile destination for the entire family. It's a great addition to a short itinerary alongside Route 66 landmarks and scenic state parks around the area. Whether you're in town for the coaster thrills, the beautiful hiking terrain, or to soak up all the roadside Americana vibes, there's definitely plenty of fun to be had around Eureka.
Buckle up for Eureka's classic Americana and roadside relics
Founded in the mid-1800s along a stretch of tracks, Eureka was officially put on the map by the Pacific Railroad. But it was the emergence of gas-powered cars that really paved the way for the village's golden era of commerce. A new alignment for Route 66, America's "Mother Road" route from California to Chicago, was built through town in the early 1930s, bringing with it a slew of roadside businesses. This old route through Eureka was eventually bypassed by Interstate 44 and is now known as 5th Street, which runs near the town's historic Old Town district.
If you've already made pit stops at some of the best Route 66 attractions in Missouri and other states, you may enjoy seeing some of the roadside landmarks that still stand along the former Route 66 strip today. Check out the Quonset-style curved roof of Phil's Bar-B-Q, a beloved barbecue joint that was open for nearly 60 years before shuttering in 2018. There's more retro architecture just up the street. The old Phillips Petroleum Co. gull-wing service station dates back to around the same time and now houses a tire shop.
Route 66 State Park has even more highway nostalgia. The recreation area's visitor center sits inside a former roadhouse called the Bridgehead Inn, which was built along the famous highway in the 1930s. The place is packed with all kinds of Route 66 memorabilia. As one visitor shared in a Tripadvisor review: "It has lots of vintage gas station and motel signage, period posters and souvenirs, photos and artwork that bring back the early days of the Mother Road." Peruse all the Route 66-themed items at the on-site gift shop for some cool souvenirs to take home.
Outdoor recreation around Eureka, Missouri
With a nickname like "Gateway to the Missouri Ozarks," it's safe to say that Eureka is by far one of St. Louis' most rugged suburbs. The city stands on the edge of the Ozark Mountains, hugged by the bluff-lined Meramec River and blanketed by rolling hills and thick woodlands. You can explore some of that natural beauty while you're at Route 66 State Park, too. The recreation area spans a little over 400 acres on either side of the river. The bulk of the park lies on the west bank of the river, across the water from the visitor center. There, you'll find more than 10 miles of scenic trails to roam, which wind through the woodsy terrain.
The Outer Loop Trail is the most popular path on AllTrails. It runs along the perimeter of the park for about 3.2 miles, including a portion of the river. "Beautiful, peaceful," shared one rambler on the hiking platform. "Great trail to walk and think." If you want to tackle some more ground, stroll the Flat Creek Trail, which connects to the state park. The walk covers about 5.5 miles in total, taking you by a string of neighboring recreation areas, including Legion Park and Kircher Park. One visitor said the route was "flat, easy, [with] no obstacles," adding that it was "good for families."
If you want to extend your stay, Eureka also has a handful of vacation rentals, along with accommodations like the Holiday Inn Saint Louis West and campgrounds at the St. Louis West / Historic Route 66 KOA Holiday. More outdoor adventures are just a short drive away at Castlewood State Park, Missouri's one-stop destination for mountain biking and hiking, which is only about 10 miles from Eureka.