This St. Louis Suburb Is A Thrilling Missouri City With Trails, Roller Coasters, And Route 66 Charm

St. Louis is surrounded by a patchwork of suburbs and commuter communities. Eureka is among the many, situated along a historic alignment of Route 66, roughly 30 miles from St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL). The city landed on Niche's list of the best suburbs to live in the St. Louis area for 2026. But don't let the small-town charm fool you. This little bedroom community might just be one of the most thrilling. Eureka has a pretty extensive trail network, if scenic romps are your thing. Not to mention, the city's home to one of Missouri's most popular amusement parks — Mid America Adventure. If the name doesn't ring a bell, it's probably because Mid America Adventure underwent a rebrand in August 2026 after coming under new ownership.

Formerly called Six Flags St. Louis, the complex's new name is a nod to its original moniker, Six Flags Over Mid America, from when it first opened in 1971. Six Flags St. Louis previously dubbed itself the "Coaster Capital of Missouri," thanks to its lineup of nearly a dozen roller coasters, which one visitor said in a Tripadvisor review were "incredible" and "worth riding a few times." It remains to be seen whether there'll be any major changes to the attractions following the acquisition. But Mid America Adventure still has the same hair-raising cruisers advertised online, including classic woodies like the twisting American Thunder, the plunging Boss, and the classic Screamin' Eagle.

Mid America Adventure makes Eureka a worthwhile destination for the entire family. It's a great addition to a short itinerary alongside Route 66 landmarks and scenic state parks around the area. Whether you're in town for the coaster thrills, the beautiful hiking terrain, or to soak up all the roadside Americana vibes, there's definitely plenty of fun to be had around Eureka.