How I'd Explore Chicago's Old Town, Coming From A Local

If you want to experience Chicago beyond the usual tourist traps, I'd start in Old Town. I moved to the neighborhood sight unseen when I first came to Chicago and fell in love with its tree-lined streets, locally owned shops, and global cuisine options. And with a Walk Score of 97, visitors can ditch the car and spend a full day here on foot.

My perfect day in Old Town starts slowly. I'd stroll the Division Street Farmers Market while it's in season before wandering toward North Wells for brunch. From there, you can spend the afternoon popping into independent boutiques, browsing a basement bookstore, admiring one of Chicago's oldest churches, or settling in for a cup of coffee or an inventive cocktail. As the afternoon winds into evening and street lights illuminate Old Town, the restaurant and bar scene comes alive. Whether you're craving unique French cuisine, Peruvian fusion, classic Italian, or a neighborhood pub, there's no shortage of places to settle in for dinner. And if you still have energy afterward, you're only a few steps from some of Chicago's most iconic comedy and nightlife venues.

Old Town is a perfect blend of history and vibrant energy with Victorian-era beauty and cobbled streets. It's also one of those Chicago neighborhoods where I think it pays to wander without a strict itinerary. Let yourself get distracted by a shop, restaurant, bar, or tucked-away corner along the way. Here's exactly how I'd spend a day exploring Old Town as a local.