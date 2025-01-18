The Chicago Comedy Venue Where You're Almost Guaranteed To See A Future SNL Cast Member
If you're not an avid viewer of "Saturday Night Live," the long-running American sketch comedy show, you may not realize the influence it has had on our culture over the last few decades. But phrases like "Debbie Downer" (a person who brings down the mood) and "Buh-Bye!" (a rude way to dismiss someone) have their origins from "SNL" sketches and are now common expressions in our vernacular. And several sketches created for the show went on to become iconic feature films, including "Wayne's World" and "The Blues Brothers."
But where did stars like Mike Myers and Dan Aykroyd get their start in showbiz? Many of them began their illustrious careers in improv and sketch comedy centers around the U.S. And none are more famous, or have produced more "SNL" alumni, than The Second City, the now-legendary Chicago-based improv troupe. And to this day, it continues to churn out top comedic talent at a remarkable rate. Included on the unbelievable roster of alumni are household names from TV and cinema, like Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Bill Murray, Stephen Colbert, and Martin Short.
The Second City is also a training center, where students can take classes in acting, stand-up, comedy writing, improv, and more. It gives amateur entertainers the opportunity to cut their comedic teeth on stage in front of live audiences. And although there are branches in Toronto and New York, the Chicago location is the most well-known. So on your next trip to the Windy City, a visit to one of the storied theaters of The Second City is a must — you'll likely be looking at future "SNL" cast members and the next generation of comedy superstars.
Types of Second City shows and theaters
The Second City is comprised of three resident stages (Chicago Mainstage, e.t.c. Theater, and UP Comedy Club) and four smaller, more intimate studio theaters (Donny's Skybox Theater, de Maat Studio Theater, The Blackout Cabaret, and Judy's Beat Lounge). The resident stages will host the top-billed acts featuring professional Second City talent. Chicago Mainstage runs the headline show, while you can often find stand-up acts at UP Comedy Club and more experimental shows from newer up-and-comers at e.t.c Theater. Other than the stand-up acts, the performances will usually be a combination of sketch and improv, so you can enjoy the best of both worlds.
Alternatively, the studio theaters offer a wider variety of performances. Students of The Second City Training Center run showcases here to hone their skills and gain more stage experience. There may also be original works by guest performers running for a limited time. You can keep up to date on all Second City happenings through their website and social media, or by signing up for their newsletter.
If you have never attended a Second City performance before, see a Chicago Mainstage show first, as the comedy is more mainstream and the actors more seasoned. But if you are a true comedy aficionado looking for something less polished, then e.t.c Theater is probably for you. Due to the nature of improv, the same show will be different with every performance. But whichever one you choose to attend, come with an open mind and prepare for an afternoon or evening of witty satire, off-the-rails sketches, and a roof-raising good time. There will be songs. There will be dancing. There will be rocking out. And there will be endless laughter. Get ready to celebrate spontaneity and experience unhinged hilarity like never before.
Visiting The Second City in Chicago
At the time of writing, the professional shows cost between $29 and $106, with three tiers of pricing: Premium, General Admission, and Value (may have a restricted view). Other shows typically have one fare, which can be as low as $10. While children aged 13-17 are allowed entry with an accompanying adult, the shows do contain some R-rated material and may not be appropriate for these younger viewers.
Generally, reviews of The Second City shows on platforms like Tripadvisor have been mostly positive. One previous attendee raved about her experience, noting: "The talent and energy here are unmatched, with sharp, hilarious performances that keep the audience laughing non-stop."
If you'd like an excellent pre-show snack, head to Garrett Popcorn Shops, an iconic and delicious Chicago institution, just a short drive south. However, in-theater dining is also possible — your food (mainly small bites) and drinks can be enjoyed during the shows with no minimum spend. Try one of the exquisite craft beers available and the excellent butter-sauce popcorn shrimp. You can also head to the full-service restaurant, the buzzy 1959 Kitchen & Bar, for a more relaxed experience.
The Second City is close to the Magnificent Mile, which is the city's premier entertainment and commercial district running along the Chicago River. Spend a day here to enjoy high-end shopping, historic landmarks, a wide variety of cuisine, and scenic views of the river and downtown core. If you're looking for centrally located accommodations, the grandiose InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, which has one of the largest indoor pools in America, is an excellent choice for a luxurious Windy City stay. When planning your trip, make sure you read the unwritten rules you should know about before any visit to Chicago.