The Chicago Comedy Venue Where You're Almost Guaranteed To See A Future SNL Cast Member

If you're not an avid viewer of "Saturday Night Live," the long-running American sketch comedy show, you may not realize the influence it has had on our culture over the last few decades. But phrases like "Debbie Downer" (a person who brings down the mood) and "Buh-Bye!" (a rude way to dismiss someone) have their origins from "SNL" sketches and are now common expressions in our vernacular. And several sketches created for the show went on to become iconic feature films, including "Wayne's World" and "The Blues Brothers."

But where did stars like Mike Myers and Dan Aykroyd get their start in showbiz? Many of them began their illustrious careers in improv and sketch comedy centers around the U.S. And none are more famous, or have produced more "SNL" alumni, than The Second City, the now-legendary Chicago-based improv troupe. And to this day, it continues to churn out top comedic talent at a remarkable rate. Included on the unbelievable roster of alumni are household names from TV and cinema, like Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Bill Murray, Stephen Colbert, and Martin Short.

The Second City is also a training center, where students can take classes in acting, stand-up, comedy writing, improv, and more. It gives amateur entertainers the opportunity to cut their comedic teeth on stage in front of live audiences. And although there are branches in Toronto and New York, the Chicago location is the most well-known. So on your next trip to the Windy City, a visit to one of the storied theaters of The Second City is a must — you'll likely be looking at future "SNL" cast members and the next generation of comedy superstars.