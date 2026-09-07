Forget Florida, Retire To This Scenic Alabama Destination Between Birmingham And Atlanta With Affordable Fun
If you're staring down the final days of your work life and looking for a place to retire, your mind may naturally wander towards stereotypical locations like Florida. Well, forget the Sunshine State for a second and spare a thought for Calhoun County in Alabama. Yes, Alabama. Located in the state's eastern half, about 70 miles east of Birmingham and 99 miles west of Atlanta, the scenic destination has plenty of affordable fun and a tight-knit community for visitors passing through or staying a while.
The county's central location, within driving distance of two major cities, creates the perfect environment for a long- or short-term getaway. Its placement at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains puts it in a Goldilocks-like zone, where there's a balance of nature and development. The county's communities, with a total population of 116,000 (20% aged 65 and older), thrive while nature remains relatively untouched. The resulting destination offers both free and budget-friendly attractions for visitors and residents, ranging from parks to eco-tourism-style getaways to historic sites. Little River Canyon, for example, is a (mostly) free national preserve just north of the county, with deep gorges and waterfalls. For those looking for an all-encompassing outing with $15 to spare, the Anniston Museums and Gardens in the southern half of Calhoun County houses a surprisingly broad collection of exhibits and botanical gardens across 125 acres, from dinosaur casts and mummies to the oldest bird dioramas in the country.
The county may be a complete unknown to outsiders seeking a place to escape to, for however long. Yet the broad-brush scores on the municipal rating site Niche suggest Calhoun County is a win for retirees and travelers alike. Its housing, cost of living, outdoor activities, weather, diversity, and health and fitness scores all received a "B" grade or better. The county's one downside is safety, where Calhoun has higher per-capita rates than the national average.
Calhoun County's scenic destinations and activities
Calhoun County's biggest ace is arguably the sheer volume of scenic destinations within reach, most of them outdoors. On the county's eastern edge lies Talladega National Forest, a breathtaking outdoor gem with mountain views, camping, and trails. Those looking for a more active outing can hit Coldwater Mountain, which features 35 miles of biking trails. Calhoun County's scenic escapes are matched by the locals' friendliness.
Within Calhoun County lies Oxford, a small town of 22,000 that Niche rates as one of the best places to live within the state, let alone the county. Residents enjoy its small-town feel, with a true sense of community seeping into everything. "The life of the town is centralized around community efforts and helping the members that comprise it," one resident wrote in a review on Niche. "It is refreshing to see everyone so willing to help, and it's rewarding to be a member of such a community." That same sense of connected living opens doors to an active social life, with a robust events calendar filled with cultural and recreational offerings.
You'll also find part of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Calhoun County. The large-scale golf course network crosses the Yellowhammer State. With over 400 holes spread across 11 sites, the trail offers retirees a way to stay active, combining affordable, player-friendly courses with excellent Southern barbecue. The RTJ Golf Trail at Silver Lakes, near Anniston, represents Calhoun County's 36-hole escape, with tricky, elevated greens. Many well-priced specials packages are available year-round.
The logistics of visiting or living in Calhoun County
Calhoun County's connectivity makes it a logistical darling, with major highways and Amtrak connecting it to much of the Southeast. Those looking to come from further afield can hop aboard a flight to the closest major transit hub, Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM), which is 60 miles away from Oxford.
The county's seven incorporated towns and cities, spread across 612 square miles, make choosing a place to settle down, whether in the short or long term, somewhat difficult. Larger cities like the aforementioned Oxford have counterweights in smaller centers like Piedmont, with its 4,800 residents leading a bucolic, small-town lifestyle. Somewhere in between lies Jacksonville. The trail-filled town, otherwise known as the "Gem of the Hills," offers an affordable median home value of $185,500 and a diverse population, with over one-fifth of residents aged 55 or older, making it a potential landing spot for retirees. Travelers looking for a shorter stay can shack up at one of the town's few inns or a private accommodation.
The weather may remain the biggest factor in choosing Calhoun County as a retirement destination. Alabama's known for summer heat that lets you fry an egg on the sidewalk — colloquially speaking, not literally. Studies have shown that extreme heat may accelerate aging in the elderly, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggesting that they take extra precautions in hot weather. If you don't mind spending your summers indoors, under an air conditioner, to avoid Alabama's 90-plus-degree weather, Calhoun County may be a safe bet for a long- or short-term stay.