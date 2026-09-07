Forget Florida, Retire To This Scenic Alabama Destination Between Birmingham And Atlanta With Affordable Fun

If you're staring down the final days of your work life and looking for a place to retire, your mind may naturally wander towards stereotypical locations like Florida. Well, forget the Sunshine State for a second and spare a thought for Calhoun County in Alabama. Yes, Alabama. Located in the state's eastern half, about 70 miles east of Birmingham and 99 miles west of Atlanta, the scenic destination has plenty of affordable fun and a tight-knit community for visitors passing through or staying a while.

The county's central location, within driving distance of two major cities, creates the perfect environment for a long- or short-term getaway. Its placement at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains puts it in a Goldilocks-like zone, where there's a balance of nature and development. The county's communities, with a total population of 116,000 (20% aged 65 and older), thrive while nature remains relatively untouched. The resulting destination offers both free and budget-friendly attractions for visitors and residents, ranging from parks to eco-tourism-style getaways to historic sites. Little River Canyon, for example, is a (mostly) free national preserve just north of the county, with deep gorges and waterfalls. For those looking for an all-encompassing outing with $15 to spare, the Anniston Museums and Gardens in the southern half of Calhoun County houses a surprisingly broad collection of exhibits and botanical gardens across 125 acres, from dinosaur casts and mummies to the oldest bird dioramas in the country.

The county may be a complete unknown to outsiders seeking a place to escape to, for however long. Yet the broad-brush scores on the municipal rating site Niche suggest Calhoun County is a win for retirees and travelers alike. Its housing, cost of living, outdoor activities, weather, diversity, and health and fitness scores all received a "B" grade or better. The county's one downside is safety, where Calhoun has higher per-capita rates than the national average.