This Is The Best Airport To Grab Coffee In 2026 (And It's Not In Seattle Or Portland)

When was the last time you went to the airport and didn't grab a coffee before your flight? For many, that day was too long ago to remember. According to the National Coffee Association, two-thirds of Americans drink coffee every day, consuming an average of three cups from the moment they wake until they fall asleep. If for you, getting good coffee often comes with catching a flight, you're probably not the only one. But not all American airports can provide a decent cup of joe. A 2026 Upgraded Points study shows a vast discrepancy in consumer satisfaction across travel hubs, placing William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) in Houston right at the top.

That's right, an airport in Houston has the highest-rated coffee shops and cafes among other airports across the country. Some might be surprised to not see a Seattle or Portland airport atop this list, as both cities have a renowned coffee and cafe culture. Instead, William P. Hobby Airport has stood out with an average Google Review rating of 4.03 out of 5 stars across all its coffee joints. Bear in mind this isn't an all-encompassing look at every U.S. airport. Upgraded Points only analyzed the coffee shops and cafes at America's 50 largest airports, so your local travel hub might not have even been considered. Still, that's more than 470 coffee shops.

William P. Hobby Airport, also ranked one of the best in America for 2025, stood out among the rest by being one of only two airports out of the 50 with an average Google Review rating above 4 stars. The hub provides five spots for coffee drinkers to get their fix. While this wasn't the biggest selection on the list, the consistent performance of each spot was enough to warrant the airport's top ranking. Kahului Airport, Pittsburgh International, Miami International, and Raleigh-Durham International also made the top five.