This Is The Best Airport To Grab Coffee In 2026 (And It's Not In Seattle Or Portland)
When was the last time you went to the airport and didn't grab a coffee before your flight? For many, that day was too long ago to remember. According to the National Coffee Association, two-thirds of Americans drink coffee every day, consuming an average of three cups from the moment they wake until they fall asleep. If for you, getting good coffee often comes with catching a flight, you're probably not the only one. But not all American airports can provide a decent cup of joe. A 2026 Upgraded Points study shows a vast discrepancy in consumer satisfaction across travel hubs, placing William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) in Houston right at the top.
That's right, an airport in Houston has the highest-rated coffee shops and cafes among other airports across the country. Some might be surprised to not see a Seattle or Portland airport atop this list, as both cities have a renowned coffee and cafe culture. Instead, William P. Hobby Airport has stood out with an average Google Review rating of 4.03 out of 5 stars across all its coffee joints. Bear in mind this isn't an all-encompassing look at every U.S. airport. Upgraded Points only analyzed the coffee shops and cafes at America's 50 largest airports, so your local travel hub might not have even been considered. Still, that's more than 470 coffee shops.
William P. Hobby Airport, also ranked one of the best in America for 2025, stood out among the rest by being one of only two airports out of the 50 with an average Google Review rating above 4 stars. The hub provides five spots for coffee drinkers to get their fix. While this wasn't the biggest selection on the list, the consistent performance of each spot was enough to warrant the airport's top ranking. Kahului Airport, Pittsburgh International, Miami International, and Raleigh-Durham International also made the top five.
Where to grab great coffee at William P. Hobby Airport
Upgraded Points qualified five coffee spots when analyzing William P. Hobby Airport's ranking. The actual airport's dining directory, however, shows three Starbucks, a Dunkin', multiple Illy coffee vending machines, and a couple of eateries where you can grab coffee. One of these, Thoroughgood Bistro & Bar, is an award-winning quick-service restaurant inspired by the Methodist-founded Thoroughgood Coffee and Bistro that once graced Houston Heights, a walkable Texas hotspot with a tight-knit creative community. The airport's iteration has a 4.9-star rating on Google Reviews and donates part of its revenue to the Bread of Life Foundation, which helps the homeless in Houston.
While Thoroughgood is a decent pre-security coffee spot, The Rustic can sort you out after you've gone through TSA. Located near Gate 44, it offers French press and cold brew coffee in a sit-down restaurant setting. This one isn't as well-rated on Google Reviews (3.7 stars), but most people complain about the food while assuring potential patrons that the coffee comes hot. If you want more coffee variety, you'll have to stick to Starbucks or Dunkin', which have 3.3 stars and 3.8 stars on Google Reviews, respectively. Still, at least you know what you're getting with these chains. Just don't expect to find indie coffee joints or trendy cafes here.
William P. Hobby Airport may or may not be your top airport for coffee, but it was the cleanest airport in the U.S. in 2025, ensuring top-notch cleanliness standards. It's also one of the five best airports in America for live music, so you can enjoy your pre-flight cuppa with a relaxing soundtrack. How about Upgraded Points' worst for coffee? That title goes to Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). Seattle and Portland's major airports finished somewhere in the middle with average coffee shop ratings of 2.77 and 3.04 stars, respectively.