What Is The Cleanest Airport In The US For 2025?

When it comes to airports, cleanliness really is next to godliness — and it's incredibly difficult to maintain. After all, trying to keep your house clean when you have over 3 million people walk through it every day could be a challenge. That's roughly how many people fly in and out of U.S. airports every day, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Not every U.S. airport handles that many passengers, but even less-frequented hubs must maintain high standards for passenger health and safety. That makes William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) in Houston being ranked ninth among the world's cleanest airports in the Up to 25 Million Passengers category by Skytrax in its 2025 World Airport Awards a noteworthy achievement.

Houston Hobby was the only U.S. airport to appear in that category in Skytrax's "World's Cleanest Airports 2025" list. It handled just over 14.6 million passengers in 2024, according to Houston Airports, which averages to more than 40,000 passengers every day. Despite this level of foot traffic, HOU retained its five-star Skytrax rating for the fourth consecutive year. "Hobby Airport delivers an excellent customer experience across frontline areas and customers will find upgraded interior décor finishes, new play areas for children, and enhanced nursery facilities for families," states an official quote from the air transport rating organization.

When it comes to the terminal, Skytrax has given the airport four out of a possible five stars for the cleanliness of its seats, washrooms, and public areas. It has also given Houston Hobby a perfect five-star rating for its baby changing rooms and seat availability. The same cannot be said for the airport that ranked dead last for cleanliness, which didn't get beyond 2.5 stars for terminal cleanliness.