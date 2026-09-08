The Northern Sierra Nevada's Secret Escape Is An Underrated Lake With Camping, Fishing, And Boating

Although it is not as well-known as some other lakes in the Golden State, anglers who are aware of Butt Valley Reservoir know it is an outstanding fishery. A number of popular gamefish are found in the lake, including brown trout, rainbow trout, kokanee salmon, largemouth bass, and smallmouth bass. The lake is best known for good numbers of impressively-sized trout, with most of the largest fish being caught near the powerhouse, according to Fly Fishing The Sierra. Thanks to the typically quiet and uncrowded conditions on the lake, it is an excellent location for anglers who want to take it easy. It's also an ideal spot for family fishing excursions.

Fishing is allowed on Butt Valley Reservoir throughout the year, although spring and summer are considered the prime seasons, particularly for trophy trout. Regardless of the season, anglers have ample access on Butt Valley Reservoir. There are a number of shore access points around the lake, which is about 5 miles long and less than a mile wide. The trail near the powerhouse, Butt Creek bridge, Ponderosa Flat Campground, and the area near the dam are all good shore fishing access spots. Float tubers, canoers, and kayakers can launch at the campground or the Ray Adams Boat Launch, which can also accommodate small boats.

Boating is popular on the reservoir, but takes place at a slower pace, thanks to the speed limit of 5 miles per hour. Jet skis and waterskiing are prohibited. As a result, Butt Valley is an ideal location for paddling and sailing. Rowboats and boats with small engines are allowed as well. Canoers, kayakers, and paddleboarders are able to peacefully explore the lake's shores. The lake is deep enough to handle even large sailboats, although there is a 30-foot height limit, according to California's Best Camping.