The Northern Sierra Nevada's Secret Escape Is An Underrated Lake With Camping, Fishing, And Boating
California is the third largest state in the U.S., encompassing over 163,000 square miles. Within that area is a diverse array of natural features, along with dozens of distinct geographic and ecological regions. This makes the Golden State an incredible playground for outdoor enthusiasts. While many of California's best known outdoor recreation destinations are quite popular and crowded, others remain overlooked. This is particularly true of the state's 3,000 lakes. Well-known lakes, such as Tahoe and Shasta, consistently draw hordes of visitors. Other lakes, like Butt Valley Reservoir, remain somewhat below the radar. Although it doesn't draw as much attention as the more famed water bodies, this underrated lake offers a bevy of outdoor activities, including camping, fishing, and boating.
Butt Valley Reservoir is located in the northern portion of the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range. More specifically, it is situated in the northwest corner of Plumas County, surrounded by the Plumas National Forest, which is itself a wildly underrated national forest. Although it is encircled by the national forest, Butt Valley Reservoir — which was constructed in the 1920s – is owned by Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E). In 2020, the lake, along with the surrounding lands owned by PG&E, were placed under a protected conservation easement to ensure no commercial or residential development would take place along its shores. As a result, Butt Valley Reservoir is — and will remain — an ideal secret escape for anyone who enjoys spending time outdoors.
Fishing and boating on Butt Valley Reservoir
Although it is not as well-known as some other lakes in the Golden State, anglers who are aware of Butt Valley Reservoir know it is an outstanding fishery. A number of popular gamefish are found in the lake, including brown trout, rainbow trout, kokanee salmon, largemouth bass, and smallmouth bass. The lake is best known for good numbers of impressively-sized trout, with most of the largest fish being caught near the powerhouse, according to Fly Fishing The Sierra. Thanks to the typically quiet and uncrowded conditions on the lake, it is an excellent location for anglers who want to take it easy. It's also an ideal spot for family fishing excursions.
Fishing is allowed on Butt Valley Reservoir throughout the year, although spring and summer are considered the prime seasons, particularly for trophy trout. Regardless of the season, anglers have ample access on Butt Valley Reservoir. There are a number of shore access points around the lake, which is about 5 miles long and less than a mile wide. The trail near the powerhouse, Butt Creek bridge, Ponderosa Flat Campground, and the area near the dam are all good shore fishing access spots. Float tubers, canoers, and kayakers can launch at the campground or the Ray Adams Boat Launch, which can also accommodate small boats.
Boating is popular on the reservoir, but takes place at a slower pace, thanks to the speed limit of 5 miles per hour. Jet skis and waterskiing are prohibited. As a result, Butt Valley is an ideal location for paddling and sailing. Rowboats and boats with small engines are allowed as well. Canoers, kayakers, and paddleboarders are able to peacefully explore the lake's shores. The lake is deep enough to handle even large sailboats, although there is a 30-foot height limit, according to California's Best Camping.
Camping along the shores of Butt Valley Reservoir
Camping at Butt Valley Reservoir is a great way to extend your trip at the lake and fully enjoy the peaceful surroundings. There are two campgrounds to choose from: Ponderosa Flat and Cool Springs. There is also a group camp area within the Ponderosa Flat Campground. Each of these campgrounds is owned and operated by PG&E. The campgrounds are open from Memorial Day weekend through the end of October each year.
Ponderosa Flat Campground, located on the northeast shore of the lake, has a total of 63 individual campsites for use by RV or tent campers. Some campsites can be reserved online, while others are first come, first served. All of the sites are basic and do not include water or electric hookups. However, potable water, vault toilets, fire rings, and a boat dock are available within the campground. The Ray Adams Boat Launch is a mile south of the campground. Cool Springs Campground is located about midway up the eastern shore. There are 20 campsites for RVs or tent camping and five tent-only sites at the campground. None of the sites have hookups, although each has a picnic table and fire ring. Most have a lake view. Vault toilets and water are available in the campground.
The closest community to Butt Valley Reservoir is Chester, a cozy lakefront town on nearby Lake Almanor. The nearest major city is Chico, nicknamed California's "City of Roses," which is about 65 miles south of the lake. Redding Regional Airport (RDD), the closest commercial airport, is 90 miles to the west of Butt Valley Reservoir. The lake's relatively remote location makes it harder to reach, but also helps preserve the peaceful charm of this hidden escape.