Attractions That Prove There's More To Tulsa, Oklahoma Than Its Boring Reputation
Welcome to Tulsa, Oklahoma. The second-largest city in the Sooner State is rich in Art Deco architecture and American heritage, spanning everything from aviation to Route 66 history. The city also has a bustling downtown with eight districts to explore. Still, Tulsa is regarded as a snooze fest for many (on Reddit, one individual even wrote, "The nightlife is ROUGH"). In fact, Tulsa was previously named one of the most boring cities in the country by FinanceBuzz – the 15th to be exact. The website states that it focused on 75 of the largest cities in the country.
FinanceBuzz then examined these destinations based on their culinary scene, outdoor activities, and more, to calculate a score on a 100-point scale. Tulsa's total? 23.3 (for reference, Atlanta, America's most exciting city, received a 72.7 score). However, several Reddit users disagree with this ranking. In the same vein, Islands is here to prove that Tulsa, despite its lackluster reputation, has much to offer, especially when it comes to attractions.
We've chosen to highlight six top-rated attractions suggested by Tripadvisor rankings, Google reviews, and Reddit users. The city arguably has something for everyone, including pop culture enthusiasts and those with niche interests. It's not for nothing that Tulsa saw 10 million visitors in 2023. So, get packing and make your way to the city that was once the "Oil Capital of the World" (conveniently, Tulsa International Airport has nonstop flights from cities like Los Angeles, Houston, and New York).
Bob Dylan Center
Hey music enthusiasts, did you know Tulsa is one of the best destinations to visit for a Bob Dylan-themed getaway? The city unveiled the Bob Dylan Center in 2022, which features a vast collection of relics and ever-changing exhibits that highlight different eras of the icon's life. As one reviewer on Google put it, "Any fan of Bob must take the pilgrimage to this excellent archive of Dylan. Just a [massive] amount of coolness to explore." Dylan is a Minnesota native, but interestingly, you won't find a museum dedicated to the music legend there — only in Tulsa. Additionally, the Woody Guthrie Center is next door (the late musician is one of Dylan's musical heroes). Dual tickets that offer admission to both attractions are available.
Vintage Sewing Center and Museum
The Vintage Sewing Center and Museum is arguably one of Tulsa's most unique attractions. Ranked on Tripadvisor as one of the top five museums in the city, the walls of this humble structure are lined with models of all shapes, colors, and sizes, from the 1800s and beyond. "This is like a Disneyland for sewists," said curator WK Binger (via KTUL). "It takes more than a day to see everything." What's more, visitors are welcome to use these machines. However, reviewers on Google say that due to the size of the collection and Binger's enthusiasm, this place will appeal to all, kids included. One individual even wrote, "This is one of the most amazing museums that I have ever visited in the entire world," a sentiment shared by others.
Gathering Place
Looking to have some outdoor fun in Tulsa with your kids? Head to Gathering Place. "You can easily spend the entire day there without getting bored," reads a review from Google. This individual added, "We especially loved that it offers something for both children and adults to enjoy together." Boasting 66.5 acres, this world-class waterfront wonderland has one of America's largest and best playgrounds. But this is only scratching the surface. At Gathering Place, you can also kayak on Peggy's Pond, enjoy scenic strolls, and play on a sandy beach. Events ranging from movie nights to fitness classes are held here too. Plus, admission, activities (kayaking included), and events are free. You'll find a detailed event calendar online, so consider using it to help plan your trip.
Greenwood Rising
Are you the type of traveler who enjoys immersing themselves in local history? If so, add Greenwood Rising in Downtown Tulsa to your itinerary, though be advised that the subject matter is profoundly heavy. The museum opened its doors in 2021and chronicles the city's ill-fated Black Wall Street through interactive exhibits. Greenwood Rising will transport visitors to the early 20th century, culminating in the deadly 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. "Very moving, excellent, and very visually engaging. Not an easy history lesson, but a critically important one. I would NOT miss this if you are passing through Tulsa," states a Tripadvisor user.
Philbrook Museum of Art
Tulsa's number one attraction on Tripadvisor is the architecturally stunning Philbrook Museum of Art. Founded in the 1930s by the prominent Phillips family, this institution houses ancient pieces, European paintings, American photography, and much more. "As lovely as this collection is, the highlight is the property itself," says a Tripadvisor user. That said, this diverse under-the-radar art museum feels like stepping into an authentic Italian villa. The opulent 1920s home features painted ceilings and carved columns, as well as a 25-acre garden (note that visitors are encouraged to picnic on the grounds). "It feels like a European getaway planted right in the middle of Tulsa," wrote a Google reviewer.
The Outsiders House Museum
Fun fact – Tulsa played a starring role in 1983's "The Outsiders." Today, film buffs, Francis Ford Coppola fans, and book lovers can visit where the movie magic happened, courtesy of The Outsiders House Museum. "This was the highlight of my trip to Tulsa! Excellent display of memorabilia and the staff is very friendly," reads a Google review. The cottage-style abode was used as the Curtis home, and inside, visitors will discover costumes and recreated sets (one individual wrote that it "feels like you are stepping into the story"). Outside, you'll find an assortment of classic cars with ties to the iconic film. It should be added that Tulsa's Admiral Twin Drive-In, a historic must-visit along Route 66, is also featured in the beloved film