Attractions That Prove There's More To Tulsa, Oklahoma Than Its Boring Reputation

Welcome to Tulsa, Oklahoma. The second-largest city in the Sooner State is rich in Art Deco architecture and American heritage, spanning everything from aviation to Route 66 history. The city also has a bustling downtown with eight districts to explore. Still, Tulsa is regarded as a snooze fest for many (on Reddit, one individual even wrote, "The nightlife is ROUGH"). In fact, Tulsa was previously named one of the most boring cities in the country by FinanceBuzz – the 15th to be exact. The website states that it focused on 75 of the largest cities in the country.

FinanceBuzz then examined these destinations based on their culinary scene, outdoor activities, and more, to calculate a score on a 100-point scale. Tulsa's total? 23.3 (for reference, Atlanta, America's most exciting city, received a 72.7 score). However, several Reddit users disagree with this ranking. In the same vein, Islands is here to prove that Tulsa, despite its lackluster reputation, has much to offer, especially when it comes to attractions.

We've chosen to highlight six top-rated attractions suggested by Tripadvisor rankings, Google reviews, and Reddit users. The city arguably has something for everyone, including pop culture enthusiasts and those with niche interests. It's not for nothing that Tulsa saw 10 million visitors in 2023. So, get packing and make your way to the city that was once the "Oil Capital of the World" (conveniently, Tulsa International Airport has nonstop flights from cities like Los Angeles, Houston, and New York).