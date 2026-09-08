Nevada's Remote Ghost Town Once Known As 'The Widowmaker' Has Historic Cemeteries, An Abandoned Mine, And Trails
In a remote region of southeastern Nevada, about 120 miles northeast of Las Vegas, you'll find a smattering of stone ruins with a fascinating history. The crumbling structures, cemeteries, and abandoned mine of Delamar, Nevada, make up what was once a thriving gold mining town with the sinister nickname "The Widowmaker." You can explore what remains of the town today and hike or ride ATVs along rugged trails that will take you close to the deadly mines that took the lives of many miners more than 100 years ago.
After gold was first discovered in the Delamar Mountains in the 1890s, the town that would eventually become known as Delamar was formed. According to the Nevada State Historic Preservation Office, at its height, Delamar had a hospital, school, churches, saloons, stores, and a theater, with local entertainment that included dance orchestras, brass bands, and performances at the opera house. With 260 tons of ore produced per day, Delamar became known as one of the top mining districts in all of Nevada.
But all that production came at a cost. As the gold ore was processed, it created silica dust that was toxic to those who breathed it in. As a result, many miners developed silicosis and died young, leaving an estimated 400 widows and families behind, earning the town its infamous nickname. In 1900, a fire destroyed much of the settlement, and by 1909, the mine had been sold. Families began relocating elsewhere, dismantling and taking parts of the town with them. At its height, the mining hub had more than 3,000 residents. But by 1930, Delamar's population had shrunk to just 17 souls. Today, you can explore the abandoned mine, cemeteries, and crumbling structures of this historic settlement on foot, though be warned — getting here is quite the adventure.
Visit Delamar, a Nevada ghost town with a deadly reputation
Delamar is a ghost town, like so many of Nevada's once-thriving towns that have been transformed into abandoned beauties. However, because many of the town's buildings were constructed using durable native rock, several original structures remain partially standing. "This is one of the most amazing ghost towns I've ever been to," wrote a visitor on Tripadvisor. "The wide variety of architecture and artifacts is mind-blowing."
As you wander through the desolate settlement, you'll see crumbling rock walls as well as a rusted old car. Though mining structures are visible on the hillsides, visiting the abandoned mines is discouraged, as they've been permanently closed by the Bureau of Land Management for safety reasons. While steps have recently been taken to ensure the area is free of hazards, you may still want to watch where you walk to avoid stumbling into a mine shaft. Delamar is part of a designated wilderness area called the Delamar Mountains Wilderness. Though the canyons, cliffs, and rocky terrain are ideal for scrambling and rock climbing, the area's trails do not see a lot of explorers, save for the odd dirt biker or ATV rider. If you have an off-highway vehicle, try the approximately 28.6-mile Delamar Ghost Town OHV Trail, which traverses a dry lake and passes ancient petroglyphs and groves of Joshua trees.
Delamar has two historic graveyards you can visit – the Delamar-Helene Cemetery and the Delamar Catholic Cemetery. Although some of the grave markers have succumbed to the elements, others are well preserved, including graves of young residents, highlighting just how unforgiving life was in the Wild West. "It's an eerie place even in the middle of the day," wrote a visitor on Reddit. Conversely, a travel blogger called the cemetery "fascinating" and "the highlight of [their] trip."
How to get to there and where to stay
Delamar is located in rural Lincoln County, about 30 miles from Caliente, an under-the-radar Nevada town surrounded by majestic mountains and unspoiled desert. The closest international airport is Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas, about 150 miles away. To get there, you'll need to travel for about 15 miles along a dirt road south of U.S. Highway 93, which may require four-wheel drive depending on road conditions. Because several visitors have reported that the trail is narrow and rocky, if you're traveling in a low-clearance vehicle, it may be best to drive as far as the cemetery before traveling the remaining 2 miles to the town on foot.
For lodging, your closest option is Caliente, which offers several motels and inns. If you prefer to camp, Cathedral Gorge State Park, a Nevada state park near Utah's border with trails to an otherworldly carved gorge, is located just outside of Caliente and only about 45 miles from Delamar. The best time to visit Delamar is during the spring or fall, as summer temperatures in the area can tip over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Reviewers on Tripadvisor advise bringing water and a spare tire and caution that cell service may be spotty.