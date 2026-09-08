Nevada's Remote Ghost Town Once Known As 'The Widowmaker' Has Historic Cemeteries, An Abandoned Mine, And Trails

In a remote region of southeastern Nevada, about 120 miles northeast of Las Vegas, you'll find a smattering of stone ruins with a fascinating history. The crumbling structures, cemeteries, and abandoned mine of Delamar, Nevada, make up what was once a thriving gold mining town with the sinister nickname "The Widowmaker." You can explore what remains of the town today and hike or ride ATVs along rugged trails that will take you close to the deadly mines that took the lives of many miners more than 100 years ago.

After gold was first discovered in the Delamar Mountains in the 1890s, the town that would eventually become known as Delamar was formed. According to the Nevada State Historic Preservation Office, at its height, Delamar had a hospital, school, churches, saloons, stores, and a theater, with local entertainment that included dance orchestras, brass bands, and performances at the opera house. With 260 tons of ore produced per day, Delamar became known as one of the top mining districts in all of Nevada.

But all that production came at a cost. As the gold ore was processed, it created silica dust that was toxic to those who breathed it in. As a result, many miners developed silicosis and died young, leaving an estimated 400 widows and families behind, earning the town its infamous nickname. In 1900, a fire destroyed much of the settlement, and by 1909, the mine had been sold. Families began relocating elsewhere, dismantling and taking parts of the town with them. At its height, the mining hub had more than 3,000 residents. But by 1930, Delamar's population had shrunk to just 17 souls. Today, you can explore the abandoned mine, cemeteries, and crumbling structures of this historic settlement on foot, though be warned — getting here is quite the adventure.