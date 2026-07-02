7 Once-Thriving Nevada Towns That Transformed Into Abandoned Beauties

Even before becoming a state in 1864, Nevada was booming with hopeful gold and silver hunters. Between miners and missionaries, settlements in the Silver State started in 1849 with the discovery of gold in a northern Nevada stream. While indigenous tribes had been excavating other naturally occurring mineral deposits such as obsidian, quartz, and agate for 10,000 years, the gleaming metals of the 1851 Comstock Lode drew tens of thousands of people in a few months.

Today, ghost towns actually outnumber populated towns in Nevada, with about 600 still dotting the seventh-largest state's rugged, often desolate terrain. Nevada is like a labyrinth of lost towns that once held great hope during the gold rush. Almost every area within the state holds heaps of history ready to be explored. U.S. Highways 50 (also known as the Loneliest Road in America) and 95 are two of the best routes to find many skeletons of once-bustling mining towns.

Decades of my life were spent adventuring through Nevada, where I was born. Of the 600 statewide possibilities, these ghost towns were chosen for their historical significance, the sights that still remain, and the low number of current occupants, if any. Now for our haunting tour of Nevada ghost towns.