7 Once-Thriving Nevada Towns That Transformed Into Abandoned Beauties
Even before becoming a state in 1864, Nevada was booming with hopeful gold and silver hunters. Between miners and missionaries, settlements in the Silver State started in 1849 with the discovery of gold in a northern Nevada stream. While indigenous tribes had been excavating other naturally occurring mineral deposits such as obsidian, quartz, and agate for 10,000 years, the gleaming metals of the 1851 Comstock Lode drew tens of thousands of people in a few months.
Today, ghost towns actually outnumber populated towns in Nevada, with about 600 still dotting the seventh-largest state's rugged, often desolate terrain. Nevada is like a labyrinth of lost towns that once held great hope during the gold rush. Almost every area within the state holds heaps of history ready to be explored. U.S. Highways 50 (also known as the Loneliest Road in America) and 95 are two of the best routes to find many skeletons of once-bustling mining towns.
Decades of my life were spent adventuring through Nevada, where I was born. Of the 600 statewide possibilities, these ghost towns were chosen for their historical significance, the sights that still remain, and the low number of current occupants, if any. Now for our haunting tour of Nevada ghost towns.
Virginia City
Virginia City was the center of the Comstock Lode, an enormous silver and gold discovery. In total, precious metals worth more than $6 billion in today's dollars were mined from the surrounding hills beginning in 1859. This bustling Nevada town has quirky Western charm to this day, with about 690 people still residing here. It's a short but winding 23 miles from the Reno airport today, but in the late 19th century, it was difficult to reach at an altitude of nearly 6,200 feet. Along with the miners, legends of the day like Mark Twain made their way here, Virginia City being where Samuel Clemens first used his iconic pen name. Wander along the wooden-plank walkways past historic buildings that still invite visitors to stay, shop, drink, or dine. Virginia City is one of my favorite places to visit when returning to my home state because being there is truly like falling back in time.
Goldfield
The "world's greatest gold camp" is a near-abandoned Nevada ghost town 184 miles north of Las Vegas off of U.S. 95. Throngs of spook-seekers regularly flock to Goldfield, as the term ghost town has dual meaning here in what is widely considered one of Nevada's most haunted places. Goldfield was an overnight boomtown. Once gold was discovered here in 1904, it became the largest town in the state, with 20,000 residents, the most lavish hotel between the Bay Area and Chicago, and, naturally, mines. I can attest to its spookiness. Ready yourself for goosebumps prior to touring the purportedly haunted Goldfield Historic High School and standing before the equally eerie Goldfield Hotel.
Rhyolite
One of the best-preserved and most photographed ghost towns in Nevada, Rhyolite is about 120 miles from Las Vegas. What began as two tents next to a mine quickly became a bustling town with 50 saloons, 16 restaurants, and 19 places accommodating overnight guests. Some of the Silver State's most intact remnants of bygone days are still seen here, including a restored home constructed from more than 50,000 medication and booze bottles. Located off Nevada's Free-Range Art Highway, after steeping yourself in history, explore the strangely striking sculptures of the Goldwell Open Air Museum less than a mile away.
Goodsprings
In the town of Goodsprings, just 45-minutes from Las Vegas, the Wild West was once in full swing. Check out the self-guided walking tour map, then head on a journey back in time. You can still sidle up to the mahogany bar that was crafted in the early 1860s and imagine the cowboy hat-clad characters who once frequented the Pioneer Saloon, one of Nevada's oldest watering holes. Hundreds of four- and five-star Tripadvisor reviews tout the shakes, shots, and authentically Western atmosphere found here. Among its claims to fame are the multiple movies filmed in Goodsprings, such as "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas."
Gold Point
Gold Point is an historic town that still pulsates with life. Most of its residents have four legs or wings, but thanks to the restoration efforts of past locals and the remaining few, visitors can still experience remnants of the thriving mining camp it became in 1868. Stay in the Gold Point Ghost Town Bed and Breakfast in an original miner's cabin, then take a walking tour through the area's historic buildings and museums, although they're generally open only on weekends.
Belmont
Look at a Nevada map, and you'll find the historic town of Belmont is right in the middle. Upon the discovery of silver ore in the nearby hills in 1865, its central location was naturally conducive to it becoming a county seat and governmental hub. People prospered, and buildings were built of stone and brick instead of wood, a symbol of the wealth here. Completed in the late 1800s, the brick courthouse remains a pristine example of civic architecture while remnants of the former mill and bank building still stand close by. Stroll through the cemetery and dilapidated former jail, then grab a drink at Dirty Dick's Belmont Saloon and revisit the town's history on the walls.
Fort Churchill State Historic Park
Completely immerse yourself in the past at Fort Churchill State Historic Park, about an hour from Reno. Unlike most other Nevada ghost towns that were built to support mining operations, Fort Churchill was established as a military outpost to protect Pony Express riders and settlers from aggressions. Wander amongst the ruins that still remain and visit the restored home of Samuel Buckland to catch a glimpse of pioneer life in the 1800s. A visitor center has restrooms and water, along with exhibits on the town's past. Then set up camp in the park and let the sense of wonder continue in this area known for its dark skies and stellar stargazing.