One Of America's Best Beaches Of 2026 Is A Gulf Coast Paradise With Stunning Ocean Views And Crystal-Clear Waters

For all the world's spectacular coastlines, there are a few qualities that pushed some beaches to the top of Beach.com's 2026 Global Beach Index ranking. Among its selection of the top 25 beaches is Gulf Shores Public Beach in Alabama, putting this stretch of Gulf Coast ahead of hundreds of contenders around the globe. The beach's wide shoreline is made up of almost pure quartz sand, lapped by the Gulf's clear blue-green water. It helps that the views come equipped with a nice suite of practical perks, too: Open-air pavilions, picnic space, rinse-off showers, and volleyball courts to boot.

Gulf Shores Public Beach's ranking was based on a mix of expert opinion and travel-focused data points. Beach.com began with 322 locations, evaluated by 58 travel experts based on criteria such as beauty and amenities. Then it narrowed down the contenders using data-driven factors, including water clarity, popularity, positive reviews, distance to the nearest airport, and ideal travel windows. Gulf Shores Public Beach in the city of Gulf Shores, one of Alabama's underrated coastal escapes, landed at number 11 worldwide. Among the beaches in the continental United States, it came in first. Beach.com specifically praised its well-regarded facilities, easy access, and clean and inviting natural setting. The beach's appeal to travelers is reflected in its consistently glowing reviews, too: It holds 4.8 stars on Google Maps from more than 12,000 reviewers at the time of writing, with frequent mentions of its white sand and peaceful atmosphere.