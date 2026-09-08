One Of America's Best Beaches Of 2026 Is A Gulf Coast Paradise With Stunning Ocean Views And Crystal-Clear Waters
For all the world's spectacular coastlines, there are a few qualities that pushed some beaches to the top of Beach.com's 2026 Global Beach Index ranking. Among its selection of the top 25 beaches is Gulf Shores Public Beach in Alabama, putting this stretch of Gulf Coast ahead of hundreds of contenders around the globe. The beach's wide shoreline is made up of almost pure quartz sand, lapped by the Gulf's clear blue-green water. It helps that the views come equipped with a nice suite of practical perks, too: Open-air pavilions, picnic space, rinse-off showers, and volleyball courts to boot.
Gulf Shores Public Beach's ranking was based on a mix of expert opinion and travel-focused data points. Beach.com began with 322 locations, evaluated by 58 travel experts based on criteria such as beauty and amenities. Then it narrowed down the contenders using data-driven factors, including water clarity, popularity, positive reviews, distance to the nearest airport, and ideal travel windows. Gulf Shores Public Beach in the city of Gulf Shores, one of Alabama's underrated coastal escapes, landed at number 11 worldwide. Among the beaches in the continental United States, it came in first. Beach.com specifically praised its well-regarded facilities, easy access, and clean and inviting natural setting. The beach's appeal to travelers is reflected in its consistently glowing reviews, too: It holds 4.8 stars on Google Maps from more than 12,000 reviewers at the time of writing, with frequent mentions of its white sand and peaceful atmosphere.
What makes Gulf Shores Public Beach one of the world's best
Looking out across the Gulf Shores Public Beach, you'll get a coastal view of bright white quartz sand that gives way to shallow, clear water. The water is a pale turquoise color near the shore and becomes deeper blue-green farther out into the Gulf. The local tourism authority — Alabama's Beaches — notes that the lack of darker minerals helps maintain the water's clarity. Many previous visitors have reported seeing dolphins offshore. Others have noted spotting fish swimming around beneath the surface. "The water is clear most of the time, so you can see small schools of fish swimming past you, which is really cool," a Google Maps reviewer wrote. Meanwhile, the sands make for fruitful shell-combing grounds.
While Alabama has numerous warm beaches perfect for summer lounging, something that sets Gulf Shores Public Beach apart is its visitor-friendliness. The public beach has restrooms, showers, seasonal lifeguards (from March to October), pavilions for shade, and beach volleyball, per Alabama's Beaches. Additionally, three beach-access mats are available for visitors with wheelchairs or limited mobility. Parking is available for a fee (though Gulf Shores residents park for free with a valid pass). For travelers arriving by air, Gulf Shores International Airport (GUF/JKA) is the closest option, just 5 miles north of the Gulf Shores center. The beach is a year-round destination, but May offers a pleasant combination of warm weather and fewer crowds before summer; summer is best for travelers who like having the Gulf water to cool off and a busier beach-day atmosphere. You could pair Gulf Shores Public Beach with a visit to Gulf State Park, known as "Alabama's Everglades," just over a mile east of the beach.