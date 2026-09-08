One Of America's Best Hotels With Coastal Vibes For 2026 Is A Gulf Gem Known As The 'Queen Of Southern Resorts'

Located on the Gulf Coast in the far southwestern corner of Alabama, Mobile Bay is known for its beaches, delightful towns, and incredible seafood. It's also home to one of the best hotels in the entire country. Sometimes referred to simply as "the Grand," the Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa has received high rankings in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards in 2026: No. 3 for America's Best Waterfront Hotel/Resort and No. 2 for Best Historic Hotel/Resort. The accolades are well deserved for a resort that's stood the test of time. Thanks to its rich history, beautiful surroundings, and range of activities, the Grand is known as "The Queen of Southern Resorts," a nickname it has held for over 175 years.

While the hotel now has 405 rooms and sprawls over 550 acres, when it first opened in 1847, it had just 40 rooms, and guests arrived by steamboat. During the Civil War, the hotel was used as a hospital, and the property was damaged by fire and hurricanes in the years following the conflict, but it was always rebuilt. The third iteration of the hotel came in the 1940s, when it served as an Army Air Corps training facility during World War II. In honor of the hotel's military history, a replica Civil War cannon is fired every afternoon.

The Grand reopened as a hotel in 1947, and the decades that followed saw the addition of pools and golf courses. And while hurricanes, including Katrina and Sally, have damaged the property, it has continued to offer guests a beautiful waterfront stay with plenty of charm. As one Tripadvisor reviewer said: "the hotel is a great example of old splendor. Oceanfront with many amenities, you immediately feel welcome and relaxed."